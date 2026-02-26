The Director General of Shabwa General Hospital, Dr. Hussein Al-Tawil, praised the generous and continuous support provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, affirming that this support has formed a real lever for the health sector in the governorate and contributed to enhancing its stability and raising the level of services provided to citizens.

العمليات التي ينفذها المستشفى الحكومي في شبوة بدعم من البرنامج السعودي.

Al-Tawil explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the hospital has become today the cornerstone of the health system in Shabwa, as it provides completely free medical services to more than one million two hundred thousand people from the governorate and neighboring areas, with a quality that rivals regional and international hospitals, which has alleviated the burden of travel for patients seeking treatment abroad.

Performance Indicators



Al-Tawil revealed the daily performance indicators of the hospital, where the outpatient clinics receive between 250 and 300 patients daily, while the number of cases admitted to the emergency department exceeds 100 cases. The hospital also performs about 15 surgical operations daily, provides between 600 and 700 laboratory tests, in addition to dispensing a similar number of free medical prescriptions, and conducting more than 150 diagnostic imaging tests daily.

Qualitative Development



He pointed out that the qualitative development in surgical services has become tangible, as the medical staff has succeeded in performing complex surgeries in the specialties of orthopedics, joints, and the spine, in addition to general surgery and endoscopy, confirming that the surgical results achieved meet international standards and reflect the efficiency of the medical teams working.



Al-Tawil confirmed that the hospital has begun updating its operational mechanisms and developing medical services with the support of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, ensuring the elevation of quality standards and improving the patient experience.