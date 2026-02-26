ثمّن مدير عام هيئة مستشفى شبوة العام، الدكتور حسين الطويل، الدعم السخي والمتواصل الذي تقدمه حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم شكّل رافعة حقيقية للقطاع الصحي في المحافظة، وأسهم في تعزيز استقراره ورفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.
العمليات التي ينفذها المستشفى الحكومي في شبوة بدعم من البرنامج السعودي.
وأوضح الطويل في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» أن المستشفى أصبح اليوم حجر الزاوية في المنظومة الصحية بشبوة، إذ يقدّم خدمات طبية مجانية بالكامل لما يزيد على مليون ومئتي ألف نسمة من أبناء المحافظة والمناطق المجاورة، بجودة تضاهي المستشفيات الإقليمية والدولية، الأمر الذي خفّف عن المرضى أعباء السفر للعلاج خارج البلاد.
مؤشرات الأداء
وكشف الطويل عن مؤشرات الأداء اليومي للمستشفى، حيث تستقبل العيادات الخارجية ما بين 250 و300 مريض يومياً، فيما يتجاوز عدد الحالات الواردة إلى قسم الطوارئ 100 حالة. كما يجري المستشفى نحو 15 عملية جراحية يومياً، ويقدّم المختبر ما بين 600 و700 فحص مخبري، إضافة إلى صرف عدد مماثل من الوصفات الطبية المجانية، وإجراء أكثر من 150 فحصاً بالأشعة التشخيصية يومياً.
تطور نوعي
وأشار إلى أن التطور النوعي في الخدمات الجراحية بات ملموساً، إذ نجح الكادر الطبي في إجراء عمليات معقدة في تخصصات العظام والمفاصل والعمود الفقري، إلى جانب الجراحة العامة والمناظير، مؤكداً أن النتائج الجراحية المحققة تواكب المعايير العالمية وتعكس كفاءة الطواقم الطبية العاملة.
أكد الطويل أن المستشفى بدأ في تحديث آليات التشغيل وتطوير الخدمات الطبية بدعم من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بما يضمن الارتقاء بمعايير الجودة وتحسين تجربة المرضى.
The Director General of Shabwa General Hospital, Dr. Hussein Al-Tawil, praised the generous and continuous support provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, affirming that this support has formed a real lever for the health sector in the governorate and contributed to enhancing its stability and raising the level of services provided to citizens.
Al-Tawil explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the hospital has become today the cornerstone of the health system in Shabwa, as it provides completely free medical services to more than one million two hundred thousand people from the governorate and neighboring areas, with a quality that rivals regional and international hospitals, which has alleviated the burden of travel for patients seeking treatment abroad.
Performance Indicators
Al-Tawil revealed the daily performance indicators of the hospital, where the outpatient clinics receive between 250 and 300 patients daily, while the number of cases admitted to the emergency department exceeds 100 cases. The hospital also performs about 15 surgical operations daily, provides between 600 and 700 laboratory tests, in addition to dispensing a similar number of free medical prescriptions, and conducting more than 150 diagnostic imaging tests daily.
Qualitative Development
He pointed out that the qualitative development in surgical services has become tangible, as the medical staff has succeeded in performing complex surgeries in the specialties of orthopedics, joints, and the spine, in addition to general surgery and endoscopy, confirming that the surgical results achieved meet international standards and reflect the efficiency of the medical teams working.
Al-Tawil confirmed that the hospital has begun updating its operational mechanisms and developing medical services with the support of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, ensuring the elevation of quality standards and improving the patient experience.