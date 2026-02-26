ثمّن مدير عام هيئة مستشفى شبوة العام، الدكتور حسين الطويل، الدعم السخي والمتواصل الذي تقدمه حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم شكّل رافعة حقيقية للقطاع الصحي في المحافظة، وأسهم في تعزيز استقراره ورفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.

العمليات التي ينفذها المستشفى الحكومي في شبوة بدعم من البرنامج السعودي.

وأوضح الطويل في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» أن المستشفى أصبح اليوم حجر الزاوية في المنظومة الصحية بشبوة، إذ يقدّم خدمات طبية مجانية بالكامل لما يزيد على مليون ومئتي ألف نسمة من أبناء المحافظة والمناطق المجاورة، بجودة تضاهي المستشفيات الإقليمية والدولية، الأمر الذي خفّف عن المرضى أعباء السفر للعلاج خارج البلاد.

مؤشرات الأداء


وكشف الطويل عن مؤشرات الأداء اليومي للمستشفى، حيث تستقبل العيادات الخارجية ما بين 250 و300 مريض يومياً، فيما يتجاوز عدد الحالات الواردة إلى قسم الطوارئ 100 حالة. كما يجري المستشفى نحو 15 عملية جراحية يومياً، ويقدّم المختبر ما بين 600 و700 فحص مخبري، إضافة إلى صرف عدد مماثل من الوصفات الطبية المجانية، وإجراء أكثر من 150 فحصاً بالأشعة التشخيصية يومياً.

تطور نوعي


وأشار إلى أن التطور النوعي في الخدمات الجراحية بات ملموساً، إذ نجح الكادر الطبي في إجراء عمليات معقدة في تخصصات العظام والمفاصل والعمود الفقري، إلى جانب الجراحة العامة والمناظير، مؤكداً أن النتائج الجراحية المحققة تواكب المعايير العالمية وتعكس كفاءة الطواقم الطبية العاملة.


أكد الطويل أن المستشفى بدأ في تحديث آليات التشغيل وتطوير الخدمات الطبية بدعم من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بما يضمن الارتقاء بمعايير الجودة وتحسين تجربة المرضى.