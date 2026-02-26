The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, chaired by Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sail, participated in the 22nd Annual Conference on Defense Geospatial Intelligence (DGI 2026), held in London from February 23 to 25, with wide participation from military and security leaders, international experts, and specialized technology companies.



The conference witnessed discussions on the latest developments in geospatial data security, satellite image analysis techniques, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing, in addition to showcasing best practices in protecting geospatial infrastructure and enhancing regulatory governance.

Fundamental Pillar



Dr. Al-Sail emphasized in his speech that geospatial security represents a fundamental pillar of national security, stressing the importance of integration between technology and governance and raising the maturity of geospatial infrastructure, as well as classifying data according to its sensitivity levels to ensure a balance between availability and protection.



The authority, under its regulations, works on developing the surveying and geospatial information sector in the Kingdom, representing it in international forums, and enhancing cooperation with counterpart organizations globally.