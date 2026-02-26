شاركت الهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، برئاسة الدكتور محمد بن يحيى آل صايل، في أعمال المؤتمر السنوي الثاني والعشرين للاستخبارات الجيومكانية الدفاعية DGI 2026، الذي عُقد في لندن خلال الفترة من 23 إلى 25 فبراير، بمشاركة واسعة من قيادات عسكرية وأمنية وخبراء دوليين وشركات تقنية متخصصة.
وشهد المؤتمر مناقشة أحدث التطورات في أمن البيانات الجيومكانية، وتقنيات تحليل الصور الفضائية، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والاستشعار عن بُعد، إضافة إلى استعراض أفضل الممارسات في حماية البنية التحتية الجيومكانية وتعزيز الحوكمة التنظيمية.
ركيزة أساسية
وأكد الدكتور آل صايل في كلمته أن الأمن الجيومكاني يمثل ركيزة أساسية للأمن الوطني، مشددًا على أهمية التكامل بين التقنية والحوكمة ورفع نضج البنية التحتية الجيومكانية، وتصنيف البيانات وفق مستويات حساسيتها لضمان التوازن بين الإتاحة والحماية.
وتعمل الهيئة، بموجب تنظيمها، على تطوير قطاع المساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية في المملكة، وتمثيلها في المحافل الدولية، وتعزيز التعاون مع الجهات النظيرة عالميًا.
The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, chaired by Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sail, participated in the 22nd Annual Conference on Defense Geospatial Intelligence (DGI 2026), held in London from February 23 to 25, with wide participation from military and security leaders, international experts, and specialized technology companies.
The conference witnessed discussions on the latest developments in geospatial data security, satellite image analysis techniques, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing, in addition to showcasing best practices in protecting geospatial infrastructure and enhancing regulatory governance.
Fundamental Pillar
Dr. Al-Sail emphasized in his speech that geospatial security represents a fundamental pillar of national security, stressing the importance of integration between technology and governance and raising the maturity of geospatial infrastructure, as well as classifying data according to its sensitivity levels to ensure a balance between availability and protection.
The authority, under its regulations, works on developing the surveying and geospatial information sector in the Kingdom, representing it in international forums, and enhancing cooperation with counterpart organizations globally.