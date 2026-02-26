شاركت الهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، برئاسة الدكتور محمد بن يحيى آل صايل، في أعمال المؤتمر السنوي الثاني والعشرين للاستخبارات الجيومكانية الدفاعية DGI 2026، الذي عُقد في لندن خلال الفترة من 23 إلى 25 فبراير، بمشاركة واسعة من قيادات عسكرية وأمنية وخبراء دوليين وشركات تقنية متخصصة.


وشهد المؤتمر مناقشة أحدث التطورات في أمن البيانات الجيومكانية، وتقنيات تحليل الصور الفضائية، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والاستشعار عن بُعد، إضافة إلى استعراض أفضل الممارسات في حماية البنية التحتية الجيومكانية وتعزيز الحوكمة التنظيمية.

ركيزة أساسية


وأكد الدكتور آل صايل في كلمته أن الأمن الجيومكاني يمثل ركيزة أساسية للأمن الوطني، مشددًا على أهمية التكامل بين التقنية والحوكمة ورفع نضج البنية التحتية الجيومكانية، وتصنيف البيانات وفق مستويات حساسيتها لضمان التوازن بين الإتاحة والحماية.


وتعمل الهيئة، بموجب تنظيمها، على تطوير قطاع المساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية في المملكة، وتمثيلها في المحافل الدولية، وتعزيز التعاون مع الجهات النظيرة عالميًا.