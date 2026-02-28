The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, made phone calls today to his brothers, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Crown Prince - may God protect him - affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity and support alongside their brotherly countries, and the Kingdom's commitment to providing all its capabilities to assist its brothers in all measures they take in response to the brutal Iranian attacks that their countries faced today, which undermine the security and stability of the region.