أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، اتصالات هاتفية اليوم، بإخوانه كل من الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة ملك مملكة البحرين، و الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، و الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح أمير دولة الكويت، وجلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

وقد أكد ولي العهد -حفظه الله- تضامن المملكة الكامل ووقوفها إلى جانب دولهم الشقيقة، ووضع المملكة لكافة إمكاناتها لمساندة أشقائها في كل ما يتخذونه من إجراءات تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي تعرضت لها دولهم اليوم والتي تقوض أمن واستقرار المنطقة.