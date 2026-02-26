Saudi Aramco announced today that it has made significant progress in its ambitious plan to expand gas production, with the commencement of production at the Al-Jafurah field, the largest unconventional gas field in the Middle East, and the start of operational activities at the Tanajib gas plant, one of the largest gas facilities in the world.



Saudi Aramco aims to increase its gas sales production capacity by approximately 80% by 2030 compared to production levels in 2021, reaching about 6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from total gas production and its associated liquids.



Cash Flows



According to the company's statement, this is expected to generate additional cash flows from operational activities ranging between 12 to 15 billion dollars by 2030, depending on future demand for gas sales and liquid prices.



Saudi Aramco's President and CEO, Amin Nasser, stated: "We are proud to commence production at the Al-Jafurah field and to start operational activities at the Tanajib gas plant, which are significant achievements for Saudi Aramco and for the future of energy in the Kingdom."



Giant Projects



Nasser added: "Our ambitious gas program is expected to become one of the main sources of profitability, and these giant projects will contribute to meeting the increasing local demand for gas, supporting manufacturing and development in several key sectors, alongside producing large quantities of high-value liquids. These achievements, made possible by the ambitious and supportive leadership in the Ministry of Energy, and the dedication and innovation of our workforce, underscore the pivotal role of gas in Saudi Aramco's growth strategy."



Nasser expressed his deep gratitude for the support, trust, and attention that Saudi Aramco receives from the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



He noted that this has had a profound impact on the achievements and outstanding projects the company is realizing in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.