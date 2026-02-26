أعلنت شركة أرامكو السعودية، اليوم، إحراز تقدم كبير في خطتها الطموحة للتوسع في إنتاج الغاز، وذلك ببدء الإنتاج في حقل الجافورة، أكبر حقل غاز غير تقليدي في الشرق الأوسط، وبدء الأعمال التشغيلية في معمل الغاز في تناقيب، أحد أكبر معامل الغاز في العالم.


وتستهدف أرامكو السعودية زيادة طاقة إنتاج غاز البيع في الشركة بنحو 80% بحلول عام 2030 مقارنة بمستويات الإنتاج في عام 2021، لتصل إلى نحو 6 ملايين برميل مكافئ نفطي يوميًا من إجمالي إنتاج الغاز والسوائل المصاحبة له.


تدفقات نقدية


ووفقاً لبيان الشركة، من المتوقع أن يؤدي ذلك إلى تحقيق تدفقات نقدية إضافية من أنشطة التشغيل تتراوح بين 12 إلى 15 مليار دولار في عام 2030، وذلك رهنًا للطلب المستقبلي على غاز البيع وأسعار السوائل.


وقال رئيس أرامكو السعودية وكبير إدارييها التنفيذيين المهندس أمين الناصر:«نفخر ببدء أعمال الإنتاج في حقل الجافورة، وبدء الأعمال التشغيلية في معمل الغاز في تناقيب، وهي إنجازات كبيرة لأرامكو السعودية ولمستقبل الطاقة في المملكة».


مشاريع عملاقة


وأضاف الناصر:«من المتوقع أن يُصبح برنامجنا الطموح للغاز، أحد المصادر الرئيسية للربحية، كذلك تُسهم هذه المشاريع العملاقة في تلبية الطلب المحلي المتزايد على الغاز، بما يدعم التصنيع والتنمية في عدد من القطاعات الرئيسية، إلى جانب إنتاج كميات كبيرة من السوائل عالية القيمة. وتؤكد هذه الإنجازات، التي تحققت بفضل القيادة الطموحة والداعمة في وزارة الطاقة، وتفاني كوادرنا وابتكارها، على الدور المحوري للغاز في إستراتيجية نمو أرامكو السعودية».


وأكد الناصر امتنانه العميق للمساندة والثقة والاهتمام الذي تحظى به أرامكو السعودية من القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.


وأشار إلى أن ذلك كان له أعمق الأثر فيما تحققه الشركة من إنجازات ومشاريع متميّزة تصب في رؤية المملكة 2030.