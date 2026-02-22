رفع صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن خالد العبدالله الفيصل، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة stc، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ـ أيده الله ـ وإلى صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء ـ حفظه الله ـ بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس.

وأكد سموه، أن هذه المناسبة الوطنية تمثل فرصة لاستذكار أمجاد الوطن، ومسيرة ثلاثة قرون من التلاحم بين القيادة والشعب، منذ عهد الإمام محمد بن سعود ـ رحمه الله ـ وحتى هذا العهد الميمون، الذي تشهد فيه المملكة نهضة تنموية غير مسبوقة في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030.

من جانبه، قال المهندس عليان الوتيد، الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة stc:

«يسعدني ويشرفني، أن أرفع أسمى آيات التهنئة إلى مقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وسمو سيدي ولي عهده الأمين، وإلى أبناء الوطن كافة، في هذه المناسبة التي نستحضر فيها بدايات التأسيس ومعاني الوحدة والتلاحم، وأن مستقبلنا له أساس راسخ قامت عليه هذه الدولة المباركة. كما أتقدم بالشكر لقيادتنا الرشيدة على دعمها المستمر، الذي كان له الأثر البالغ في تطور قطاع الاتصالات ودفع مسيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة».

وأكد الوتيد، التزام مجموعة stc بدعم مسيرة التحول الرقمي، من خلال تبنّي أحدث التقنيات والحلول المبتكرة، والمساهمة في بناء اقتصاد رقمي تنافسي، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة إقليميًا وعالميًا، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.