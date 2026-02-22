His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Khalid Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the stc Group, extended the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – may God support him – and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister – may God protect him – on the occasion of the Founding Day anniversary.

His Highness affirmed that this national occasion represents an opportunity to recall the glories of the homeland and the journey of three centuries of cohesion between the leadership and the people, from the era of Imam Muhammad bin Saud – may God have mercy on him – to this blessed era, in which the Kingdom is witnessing an unprecedented developmental renaissance under the Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, Engineer Aliyan Al-Wutayd, CEO of the stc Group, said:

“I am pleased and honored to extend my highest congratulations to my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and to my esteemed Crown Prince, and to all the sons of the nation, on this occasion where we recall the beginnings of our foundation and the meanings of unity and cohesion. Our future has a solid foundation upon which this blessed state was built. I also extend my thanks to our wise leadership for its continuous support, which has had a significant impact on the development of the telecommunications sector and has propelled the digital transformation journey in the Kingdom.”

Al-Wutayd emphasized the stc Group's commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey by adopting the latest technologies and innovative solutions, contributing to building a competitive digital economy, and enhancing the Kingdom's position regionally and globally, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.