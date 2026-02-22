In a move that reflects the strength of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku announced the adoption of a temporary visa exemption system for Saudi citizens, allowing them to travel to Azerbaijan without a visa for a full year, starting from February 15, 2026, until February 15, 2027, with the possibility of entering for 3 visits, and staying up to 30 days for each visit.

This decision comes in the context of the growing tourism and economic exchange between the two countries, and the increasing number of visitors from both sides in recent years, alongside the expanding fields of cooperation and joint investment.

In this context, "Okaz" met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom, Metlum Mirzaev, to discuss the implications of the decision and its reflections on the future of Azerbaijani-Saudi relations, in light of the rising activity between the two countries. Below is the text of the interview:

• Are there more details about the exemption decision?

•• The visa exemption decision represents a qualitative step that will elevate Azerbaijani-Saudi relations to a more dynamic level, in line with the shared vision of the leaderships of both countries towards stronger and more diverse bilateral relations.

In this framework, the Republic of Azerbaijan has introduced a temporary visa exemption system for Saudi citizens holding valid ordinary Saudi passports, which will come into effect on February 15, 2026, and will remain valid until February 15, 2027. During this period, Saudi citizens can enter Azerbaijan without a visa up to 3 times, provided that their stay does not exceed 30 days for each visit. Additionally, expatriates residing in the Kingdom, who hold valid Saudi residence permits (temporary or permanent) issued by the relevant authorities and valid for no less than 6 months, will be eligible to obtain a single-entry tourist visa upon arrival at international airports in Azerbaijan, allowing them to stay for up to 30 days.

The procedures are simple and straightforward

• Are there any specific requirements or procedures that Saudi travelers must comply with?

•• The procedures are simple and straightforward; Saudi citizens, as well as eligible residents in the Kingdom, are required to carry a passport valid for no less than 3 months, and apart from the usual border control requirements, no prior visa application is required for holders of Saudi passports during the exemption period.

Expanding the flight network

• Are there plans to increase direct flights between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan after the decision?

•• We expect this decision to contribute to stimulating tourism and business travel between our two countries, and we have already begun to notice an increasing interest from Saudi travelers. In 2025, Azerbaijan received more than 100,000 Saudi visitors, reflecting the growing appeal of the country as a preferred destination for Saudi tourists. Currently, there are several direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to Baku, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines alongside one of the Saudi airlines.

With the implementation of the visa exemption, we expect airlines and relevant authorities in both countries to consider expanding the network of direct flights between major cities in the Kingdom and Azerbaijan, in response to the increasing demand.

• What opportunities are available for Saudi investors after this decision?

•• This visa exemption will significantly facilitate business visits and exploratory trips for Saudi investors and businessmen. Azerbaijan also offers promising opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors, real estate development, renewable energy, green economy projects, agriculture and food security, transportation and logistics, in addition to industry and technology. There are Saudi companies successfully investing in our country in the fields of renewable energy and water desalination, which is a tangible example of the robustness of the economic partnership between our two countries and the confidence of Saudi investors in the potential of the Azerbaijani economy.

Deepening mutual understanding

• How will the visa exemption reflect on relations in general, and on cultural and commercial relations in particular?

•• This measure goes beyond merely facilitating travel; it represents a strategic step towards enhancing communication between the two peoples and deepening mutual understanding. Azerbaijan's distinguished geographical location and diverse climate allow for both summer and winter tourism, alongside the capital Baku and picturesque natural areas that offer rich tourist experiences, including mountain resorts, forests, heritage sites, and family destinations. With the increasing number of Saudi visitors and enhanced mobility, we expect a continuous expansion in tourism flows, deeper cultural exchange, increased commercial partnerships, and closer institutional cooperation. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan concluded his remarks by expressing his appreciation to "Okaz" newspaper, welcoming everyone to Azerbaijan.

No visa needed for a full year:

3 visits and 30 days for each trip

The decision aligns with the shared vision of the leaderships of both countries towards stronger bilateral relations