في خطوة تعكس متانة العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية أذربيجان، أعلنت باكو اعتماد نظام إعفاء مؤقت من تأشيرة الدخول للمواطنين السعوديين، يتيح لهم السفر إلى أذربيجان دون تأشيرة لمدة عام كامل، ابتداءً من 15 فبراير 2026 وحتى 15 فبراير 2027م، مع إمكانية الدخول لـ3 زيارات، والإقامة حتى 30 يوماً في كل زيارة.
ويأتي القرار في سياق تنامي التبادل السياحي والاقتصادي بين البلدين، وارتفاع أعداد الزوار من الجانبين خلال الأعوام الأخيرة، إلى جانب اتساع مجالات التعاون والاستثمار المشترك.
وفي هذا السياق، التقت «عكاظ» سفير جمهورية أذربيجان لدى المملكة متلم ميرزاييف، للحديث حول أبعاد القرار، وانعكاساته على مستقبل العلاقات الأذربيجانية – السعودية، في ظل الحراك المتصاعد بين البلدين، وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:
• هل هناك مزيد من التفاصيل حول قرار الإعفاء؟
•• يمثل قرار الإعفاء من التأشيرة خطوة نوعية من شأنها الارتقاء بالعلاقات الأذربيجانية – السعودية إلى مستوى أكثر ديناميكية، بما ينسجم مع الرؤية المشتركة لقيادتي البلدين نحو علاقات ثنائية أقوى وأكثر تنوعاً.
وفي هذا الإطار، أدخلت جمهورية أذربيجان نظاماً مؤقتاً للإعفاء من التأشيرة لمواطني المملكة العربية السعودية، الحاملين لجوازات سفر سعودية عادية سارية المفعول، وقد دخل الإعفاء حيّز التنفيذ في 15 فبراير 2026، وسيظل سارياً حتى 15 فبراير 2027. وخلال هذه الفترة، يمكن للمواطنين السعوديين دخول أذربيجان دون تأشيرة حتى 3 مرات، على ألا تتجاوز مدة إقامتهم 30 يوماً في كل زيارة. وإضافة إلى ذلك، فإن المقيمين المغتربين في المملكة، ممن يحملون تصاريح إقامة سعودية سارية (مؤقتة أو دائمة) صادرة عن الجهات المختصة، وصالحة لمدة لا تقل عن 6 أشهر، سيكونون مؤهلين للحصول على تأشيرة سياحية لدخول واحد عند الوصول إلى المطارات الدولية في أذربيجان، تتيح لهم الإقامة لمدة تصل إلى 30 يوماً.
الإجراءات بسيطة ومباشرة
• هل هناك متطلبات أو إجراءات خاصة يجب على المسافرين السعوديين الالتزام بها؟
•• الإجراءات بسيطة ومباشرة؛ إذ يُشترط على المواطنين السعوديين، وكذلك المقيمين المؤهلين في المملكة، حمل جواز سفر صالح لمدة لا تقل عن 3 أشهر، وبخلاف متطلبات مراقبة الحدود المعتادة لا يلزم تقديم طلب تأشيرة مسبق لحاملي جوازات السفر السعودية خلال فترة الإعفاء.
توسيع شبكة الرحلات
• هل هناك خطط لزيادة الرحلات الجوية المباشرة بين المملكة وأذربيجان بعد القرار؟
•• نتوقع أن يسهم هذا القرار في تحفيز السياحة وتنقل الأعمال بين بلدينا، وقد بدأنا بالفعل نلمس اهتماماً متزايداً من المسافرين السعوديين. ففي 2025، استقبلت أذربيجان أكثر من 100 ألف زائر سعودي، ما يعكس الجاذبية المتنامية للبلاد كوجهة مفضلة للسياح السعوديين. وحالياً، تتوافر عدة رحلات مباشرة من الرياض وجدة والدمام إلى باكو، تشغّلها الخطوط الجوية الأذربيجانية إلى جانب إحدى شركات الطيران السعودية.
ومع تطبيق الإعفاء من التأشيرة، نتوقع أن تنظر شركات الطيران والجهات المختصة في البلدين في توسيع شبكة الرحلات المباشرة بين المدن الكبرى في المملكة وأذربيجان، استجابة للطلب المتزايد.
• ما الفرص المتاحة للمستثمرين السعوديين بعد هذا القرار؟
•• سيسهّل هذا الإعفاء من التأشيرة وبصورة كبيرة زيارات العمل، والرحلات الاستكشافية للمستثمرين ورجال الأعمال السعوديين. كما أن أذربيجان توفر فرصاً واعدة في قطاعات السياحة والضيافة، والتطوير العقاري، والطاقة المتجددة، ومشاريع الاقتصاد الأخضر، والزراعة والأمن الغذائي، والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، إضافة إلى الصناعة والتكنولوجيا، وهناك شركات سعودية تستثمر بنجاح في بلادنا، في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة وتحلية المياه، وهو مثال ملموس على متانة الشراكة الاقتصادية بين بلدينا، وثقة المستثمرين السعوديين في إمكانات الاقتصاد الأذربيجاني.
تعميق التفاهم المتبادل
• كيف سينعكس الإعفاء من التأشيرة على العلاقات بشكل عام، وعلى العلاقات الثقافية والتجارية بشكل خاص؟
•• يتجاوز هذا الإجراء مجرد تسهيل السفر؛ فهو يمثل خطوة إستراتيجية نحو تعزيز التواصل بين الشعبين، وتعميق التفاهم المتبادل؛ فالموقع الجغرافي المتميز لأذربيجان وتنوع مناخها يتيحان سياحة صيفية وشتوية على حد سواء، إلى جانب العاصمة باكو، ومناطق طبيعية خلابة تقدم تجارب سياحية غنية، تشمل المنتجعات الجبلية، والغابات، والمواقع التراثية، والوجهات العائلية. ومع تزايد أعداد الزوار السعوديين وتعزيز التنقل نتوقع توسعاً مستمراً في التدفقات السياحية، وتبادلاً ثقافياً أعمق، وزيادة في الشراكات التجارية، وتعاوناً مؤسسياً أوثق. واختتم سفير أذربيجان حديثه معرباً عن تقديره لصحيفة «عكاظ»، مرحباً بالجميع في أذربيجان.
In a move that reflects the strength of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku announced the adoption of a temporary visa exemption system for Saudi citizens, allowing them to travel to Azerbaijan without a visa for a full year, starting from February 15, 2026, until February 15, 2027, with the possibility of entering for 3 visits, and staying up to 30 days for each visit.
This decision comes in the context of the growing tourism and economic exchange between the two countries, and the increasing number of visitors from both sides in recent years, alongside the expanding fields of cooperation and joint investment.
In this context, "Okaz" met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom, Metlum Mirzaev, to discuss the implications of the decision and its reflections on the future of Azerbaijani-Saudi relations, in light of the rising activity between the two countries. Below is the text of the interview:
• Are there more details about the exemption decision?
•• The visa exemption decision represents a qualitative step that will elevate Azerbaijani-Saudi relations to a more dynamic level, in line with the shared vision of the leaderships of both countries towards stronger and more diverse bilateral relations.
In this framework, the Republic of Azerbaijan has introduced a temporary visa exemption system for Saudi citizens holding valid ordinary Saudi passports, which will come into effect on February 15, 2026, and will remain valid until February 15, 2027. During this period, Saudi citizens can enter Azerbaijan without a visa up to 3 times, provided that their stay does not exceed 30 days for each visit. Additionally, expatriates residing in the Kingdom, who hold valid Saudi residence permits (temporary or permanent) issued by the relevant authorities and valid for no less than 6 months, will be eligible to obtain a single-entry tourist visa upon arrival at international airports in Azerbaijan, allowing them to stay for up to 30 days.
The procedures are simple and straightforward
• Are there any specific requirements or procedures that Saudi travelers must comply with?
•• The procedures are simple and straightforward; Saudi citizens, as well as eligible residents in the Kingdom, are required to carry a passport valid for no less than 3 months, and apart from the usual border control requirements, no prior visa application is required for holders of Saudi passports during the exemption period.
Expanding the flight network
• Are there plans to increase direct flights between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan after the decision?
•• We expect this decision to contribute to stimulating tourism and business travel between our two countries, and we have already begun to notice an increasing interest from Saudi travelers. In 2025, Azerbaijan received more than 100,000 Saudi visitors, reflecting the growing appeal of the country as a preferred destination for Saudi tourists. Currently, there are several direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to Baku, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines alongside one of the Saudi airlines.
With the implementation of the visa exemption, we expect airlines and relevant authorities in both countries to consider expanding the network of direct flights between major cities in the Kingdom and Azerbaijan, in response to the increasing demand.
• What opportunities are available for Saudi investors after this decision?
•• This visa exemption will significantly facilitate business visits and exploratory trips for Saudi investors and businessmen. Azerbaijan also offers promising opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors, real estate development, renewable energy, green economy projects, agriculture and food security, transportation and logistics, in addition to industry and technology. There are Saudi companies successfully investing in our country in the fields of renewable energy and water desalination, which is a tangible example of the robustness of the economic partnership between our two countries and the confidence of Saudi investors in the potential of the Azerbaijani economy.
Deepening mutual understanding
• How will the visa exemption reflect on relations in general, and on cultural and commercial relations in particular?
•• This measure goes beyond merely facilitating travel; it represents a strategic step towards enhancing communication between the two peoples and deepening mutual understanding. Azerbaijan's distinguished geographical location and diverse climate allow for both summer and winter tourism, alongside the capital Baku and picturesque natural areas that offer rich tourist experiences, including mountain resorts, forests, heritage sites, and family destinations. With the increasing number of Saudi visitors and enhanced mobility, we expect a continuous expansion in tourism flows, deeper cultural exchange, increased commercial partnerships, and closer institutional cooperation. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan concluded his remarks by expressing his appreciation to "Okaz" newspaper, welcoming everyone to Azerbaijan.
