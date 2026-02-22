في خطوة تعكس متانة العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية أذربيجان، أعلنت باكو اعتماد نظام إعفاء مؤقت من تأشيرة الدخول للمواطنين السعوديين، يتيح لهم السفر إلى أذربيجان دون تأشيرة لمدة عام كامل، ابتداءً من 15 فبراير 2026 وحتى 15 فبراير 2027م، مع إمكانية الدخول لـ3 زيارات، والإقامة حتى 30 يوماً في كل زيارة.

ويأتي القرار في سياق تنامي التبادل السياحي والاقتصادي بين البلدين، وارتفاع أعداد الزوار من الجانبين خلال الأعوام الأخيرة، إلى جانب اتساع مجالات التعاون والاستثمار المشترك.

وفي هذا السياق، التقت «عكاظ» سفير جمهورية أذربيجان لدى المملكة متلم ميرزاييف، للحديث حول أبعاد القرار، وانعكاساته على مستقبل العلاقات الأذربيجانية – السعودية، في ظل الحراك المتصاعد بين البلدين، وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:

• هل هناك مزيد من التفاصيل حول قرار الإعفاء؟

•• يمثل قرار الإعفاء من التأشيرة خطوة نوعية من شأنها الارتقاء بالعلاقات الأذربيجانية – السعودية إلى مستوى أكثر ديناميكية، بما ينسجم مع الرؤية المشتركة لقيادتي البلدين نحو علاقات ثنائية أقوى وأكثر تنوعاً.

وفي هذا الإطار، أدخلت جمهورية أذربيجان نظاماً مؤقتاً للإعفاء من التأشيرة لمواطني المملكة العربية السعودية، الحاملين لجوازات سفر سعودية عادية سارية المفعول، وقد دخل الإعفاء حيّز التنفيذ في 15 فبراير 2026، وسيظل سارياً حتى 15 فبراير 2027. وخلال هذه الفترة، يمكن للمواطنين السعوديين دخول أذربيجان دون تأشيرة حتى 3 مرات، على ألا تتجاوز مدة إقامتهم 30 يوماً في كل زيارة. وإضافة إلى ذلك، فإن المقيمين المغتربين في المملكة، ممن يحملون تصاريح إقامة سعودية سارية (مؤقتة أو دائمة) صادرة عن الجهات المختصة، وصالحة لمدة لا تقل عن 6 أشهر، سيكونون مؤهلين للحصول على تأشيرة سياحية لدخول واحد عند الوصول إلى المطارات الدولية في أذربيجان، تتيح لهم الإقامة لمدة تصل إلى 30 يوماً.

الإجراءات بسيطة ومباشرة

• هل هناك متطلبات أو إجراءات خاصة يجب على المسافرين السعوديين الالتزام بها؟

•• الإجراءات بسيطة ومباشرة؛ إذ يُشترط على المواطنين السعوديين، وكذلك المقيمين المؤهلين في المملكة، حمل جواز سفر صالح لمدة لا تقل عن 3 أشهر، وبخلاف متطلبات مراقبة الحدود المعتادة لا يلزم تقديم طلب تأشيرة مسبق لحاملي جوازات السفر السعودية خلال فترة الإعفاء.

توسيع شبكة الرحلات

• هل هناك خطط لزيادة الرحلات الجوية المباشرة بين المملكة وأذربيجان بعد القرار؟

•• نتوقع أن يسهم هذا القرار في تحفيز السياحة وتنقل الأعمال بين بلدينا، وقد بدأنا بالفعل نلمس اهتماماً متزايداً من المسافرين السعوديين. ففي 2025، استقبلت أذربيجان أكثر من 100 ألف زائر سعودي، ما يعكس الجاذبية المتنامية للبلاد كوجهة مفضلة للسياح السعوديين. وحالياً، تتوافر عدة رحلات مباشرة من الرياض وجدة والدمام إلى باكو، تشغّلها الخطوط الجوية الأذربيجانية إلى جانب إحدى شركات الطيران السعودية.

ومع تطبيق الإعفاء من التأشيرة، نتوقع أن تنظر شركات الطيران والجهات المختصة في البلدين في توسيع شبكة الرحلات المباشرة بين المدن الكبرى في المملكة وأذربيجان، استجابة للطلب المتزايد.

• ما الفرص المتاحة للمستثمرين السعوديين بعد هذا القرار؟

•• سيسهّل هذا الإعفاء من التأشيرة وبصورة كبيرة زيارات العمل، والرحلات الاستكشافية للمستثمرين ورجال الأعمال السعوديين. كما أن أذربيجان توفر فرصاً واعدة في قطاعات السياحة والضيافة، والتطوير العقاري، والطاقة المتجددة، ومشاريع الاقتصاد الأخضر، والزراعة والأمن الغذائي، والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، إضافة إلى الصناعة والتكنولوجيا، وهناك شركات سعودية تستثمر بنجاح في بلادنا، في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة وتحلية المياه، وهو مثال ملموس على متانة الشراكة الاقتصادية بين بلدينا، وثقة المستثمرين السعوديين في إمكانات الاقتصاد الأذربيجاني.

تعميق التفاهم المتبادل

• كيف سينعكس الإعفاء من التأشيرة على العلاقات بشكل عام، وعلى العلاقات الثقافية والتجارية بشكل خاص؟

•• يتجاوز هذا الإجراء مجرد تسهيل السفر؛ فهو يمثل خطوة إستراتيجية نحو تعزيز التواصل بين الشعبين، وتعميق التفاهم المتبادل؛ فالموقع الجغرافي المتميز لأذربيجان وتنوع مناخها يتيحان سياحة صيفية وشتوية على حد سواء، إلى جانب العاصمة باكو، ومناطق طبيعية خلابة تقدم تجارب سياحية غنية، تشمل المنتجعات الجبلية، والغابات، والمواقع التراثية، والوجهات العائلية. ومع تزايد أعداد الزوار السعوديين وتعزيز التنقل نتوقع توسعاً مستمراً في التدفقات السياحية، وتبادلاً ثقافياً أعمق، وزيادة في الشراكات التجارية، وتعاوناً مؤسسياً أوثق. واختتم سفير أذربيجان حديثه معرباً عن تقديره لصحيفة «عكاظ»، مرحباً بالجميع في أذربيجان.

