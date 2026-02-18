يقدم الخبير في العلاقات الأوروبية العربية لويس بلان، من خلال كتبه الثلاثة، علاقة نابليون وفيكتور هيغو ولامارتين بالإسلام، عبر قراءة متوازنة بعيدة عن الصور النمطية والتفسيرات التبسيطية، ويضيء حلقة مبهمة من رحلة الحوار بين الغرب والشرق. كما يسلّط المؤلف الضوء على الفضول الفكري لهؤلاء العمالقة في التاريخ الفرنسي تجاه الإسلام، مشيراً في الوقت نفسه إلى الأبعاد السياسية والرمزية للمقاربات التي اعتمدها كل واحد منهم في معرفة الإسلام. وفي كتبه الثلاثة، حاول بلان فهم كيفية إدراك هؤلاء للقيم الإسلامية.

فمثلاً كيف استطاع نابليون قراءة الإسلام ومحاولته توظيفه لأغراض سياسية، مع دراسة تأثير هذا اللقاء في تاريخ العلاقات بين فرنسا والعالم الإسلامي، واستطاع أن يشخص تعطش فيكتور هوغو لقيم الإسلام الذي مثّل له مصدراً يروي عطشه الإسكاتولوجي، وموضوعاً للإلهام والتأمل في سعيه المحموم إلى الروحانية.

مراجع تاريخية في الهوامش

• معظم كتاباتك التي نشرت أخيراً تتحدث عن علاقة عمالقة التاريخ الفرنسي بالدين الإسلامي، فهل هناك أرشيف تاريخي يؤسس لما كتبته عنهم؟

•• أنا مؤرّخ، ولذلك فإن كتبي تستند بالكامل إلى مراجع تاريخية مذكورة في الهوامش، ويمكن للقارئ التحقّق منها.

• ماذا عن نابليون، الذي رأى في نبي الله محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم) قدوة للإنسانية عبر العصور، وهل فعلاً استوحى من الإسلام خطاباته أمام جمهوره؟

•• كان نابليون معجباً بالنبي محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم)، الذي كان يعتبره قدوة وما جذبه أكثر هو الإسلام ككل، ولا سيّما لدوره الاجتماعي، ولعقلانيته وتسامحه. يعتقد الكثيرون، أن الخطاب المتعاطف مع الإسلام الذي ألقاه أثناء حملته على مصر كان يهدف إلى استمالة المصريين، وبالتالي لم يكن صادقاً. غير أن البحث التاريخي الذي أجريته يثبت العكس. فمثل أي سياسي، كان يسعى إلى كسب إعجاب جمهوره، ولكن ليس هذا فحسب، إذ وجَّه الخطاب نفسه إلى جنوده وإلى الفرنسيين عبر الصحافة الباريسية. علاوة على ذلك، عبّر عن الأفكار ذاتها عندما كان في منفاه في سانت هيلانة حيث لم يكن هناك مصريون، ولم يكن له أي طموح سياسي بعد ذلك. ومن ثمّ، فقد كان صادقاً في قناعته.

• لكنه أراق الكثير من دماء المسلمين.

•• يُقال إنه قتل كثيراً من المسلمين، وهذا صحيح، لكنه قتل عدداً أكبر من المسيحيين. لقد أراد نابليون التوفيق بين كاثوليكية مفروضة وإسلام مختار. فهل كان مسلماً صالحاً؟ أترك لكلٍّ حرية الإجابة عن هذا السؤال.

فيكتور هوغو لم ينتمِ إلى أي دين

• هل أشهر نابليون ولامارتين وفيكتور هيغو إسلامهم، ولماذا لا يتحدث الوسط الثقافي الفرنسي عن ذلك؟

•• لم يرغب فيكتور هوغو يوماً في الانتماء إلى أيّ دين، رغم افتتانه بالنبيّ محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم). أمّا لامارتين، فكان كاثوليكياً متديناً، لكنه طبق روحانيّة الإسلام على نفسه، ولهذا السبب أصفه بـ«الكاثوليكي المسلم». أعلن نابوليون إسلامه في أكثر من مناسبة، وأضاف، أنّ «الإسلام هو أجمل الديانات». لكنه لم يتخلَّ قط عن الكاثوليكية التي تربّى عليها، لأنه كان يعتبر أنّ على رئيس الدولة أن يعتنق دين شعبه. عموماً، لم يشأ الفرنسيون الاعتراف بأنّ هؤلاء الرجال الثلاثة المشهورين كانوا من محبي الإسلام أو حتى مسلمين. هناك إنكار عام للواقع، واعٍ أم غير واعٍ، مرتبط بالإسلاموفوبيا الموروثة من الحقبة الاستعمارية. لقد أهملت دراسة الأدب الفرنسي المكانة التي يحتلها الإسلام فيه، وكان الاستعمار الفرنسي للجزائر هو السبب الرئيسي في ذلك. فقد ميّزت السلطات الفرنسية قانونياً بين المستوطنين والأهالي، وجعلت من الدين الإسلامي عِرقاً قائماً بذاته. وبهذا أسست لرُهابٍ موروث من العصور الوسطى، فالأدب الفرنسي الكلاسيكي مشبع بالإسلام، لكنه غير مرئي في الدراسات النقدية لهذا الأدب.

فكرة كون الأدب الفرنسي مشبعاً بالإسلام كانت أمراً يناقض البنية الفكرية القائمة، لذلك تمّ إخفاء هذه الحقيقة بشكل غير واعٍ لتدعيم الهيمنة الاستعمارية. ولم يُدرك ذلك إلا بعد مرور زمنٍ طويل على انتهاء الاستعمار، وما يطفو اليوم من موجة الإسلاموفوبيا التي تجتاح أوروبا ليس سوى استمرار لرفض الاعتراف بالجانب العربي والإسلامي في ثقافتها، وهو جانب أقدم بكثير من موجات الهجرة الكبرى في القرن العشرين.

• لكن ألا يعتبر هذا التفافاً على حقائق تاريخية تتعلق بشخصيات أثرت حوارات الحضارات بما قدمته عن الإسلام؟

•• فيكتور هوغو ولامارتين ونابوليون هم ضحايا هذه المسيرة التاريخية، ويمكن للمسلمين الفرنسيين اليوم أن يفخروا بأنّ أعظم الكتّاب الفرنسيين قد احترموا النبيّ محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم)، والأهم هو تقدير ما قدّموه من إسهام في تعزيز الأخوّة بين الشرق والغرب. إن هذا الإرث المنسي أو المُغفل يجعل منهم ترياقاً فريداً ضد ما يُسمّى «صدام الحضارات» الذي ليس في الحقيقة سوى صدام الجهل.

سنواتي الاستثنائية في جدة

• عندما تكتب عن المملكة العربية السعودية نشعر وكأن هناك حنيناً لأيامك التي عشتها بجدة.. هل هذا الانطباع صحيح؟

•• قضيتُ أربع سنوات استثنائية في جدة، وأعتبر أن الكتب الستة التي كتبتها عن السعودية بعد إقامتي هناك هي بمثابة سدادٍ للدين الذي عقدته نتيجة الاستقبال الذي حظيتُ به. إن الفرنسيين والسعوديين يجهلون الماضي الذي يجمعهم. وكان هدفي الأول إعادة اكتشاف وشرح الكتابات والأيقونات الفرنسية عن الجزيرة العربية منذ القرن الثامن عشر، وهي غاية في الغنى والتنوّع. كما سعيتُ إلى تقديم صورة عن السعودية المعاصرة للجمهور الفرنسي، الذي يجهلها إلى حدٍّ كبير، من أجل التقريب بين الشعبين. أركز اهتمامي على الثقافة، لأنها السبيل الأمثل لفهم البلدان. يعرف السعوديون فرنسا معرفةً أفضل بكثير مما يعرف الفرنسيون عن السعودية. إن انفتاح المملكة العربية السعودية على الخارج منذ عام 2016 يمثل فرصة ينبغي اغتنامها.

هؤلاء جديرون بالاحترام

• عشت كثيراً في العالم العربي بحكم عملك، هل تشكلت لديك فكرة عن الدين الإسلامي؟

•• أنا مسلم، فقد اعتنقت الإسلام مذ تزوجت فلسطينية العام 1981.

* كنت تقضي فترات طويلة من السنة في البلدان الإسلامية، ما الصورة التي تشكلت لديك عن شهر رمضان؟

•• عملتُ في ستة بلدان عربية؛ الجزائر، المغرب، مصر، سورية، الإمارات العربية المتحدة، المملكة العربية السعودية، كما زرتُ بلداناً أخرى خلال شهر رمضان. هذا الشهر مقدّس بالطبع، ولكنه أيضاً كنز من الأُلفة والروح الاجتماعية يمكن للعالم بأسره أن يستلهم منه القيم. المسلمون الذين يصومون في بلدان ذات أقليات إسلامية يُعدّون حقاً جديرين بالإعجاب.

تصاعد الإسلاموفوبيا

• بحكم التواصل الثقافي والحضاري، كيف ترى أثر التعايش بين الشعوب باعتباره قيمة ثقافية وإنسانية عليا؟

•• التسامح الذي يعرف به الدين الإسلامي مثل مفتاح نجاح هذا الدين عبر العصور لدى الشعوب على اختلاف أصولها. والتاريخ الإسلامي شاهد على ذلك، ومن المؤسف أن قلة من الغربيين يعرفون هذا الأمر. غير أن التعصب الذي نما بين المسلمين في العصر الحديث يناقض هذه التقاليد العريقة التي امتدت لأكثر من ألف عام ويسيء إلى دينهم. إن استغلال الدين لأغراض سياسية يشوّه طبيعته أيّاً كان هذا الدين. ولا ينبغي أن ننسى أبداً أن الإسلام والغرب يمثلان وجهين لعملة واحدة صيغت عبر التاريخ.

للأسف نعيش في زمنٍ يشهد تصاعداً للإسلاموفوبيا في البلدان الغربية، غير أنه لا ينبغي لنا أن نفقد الأمل. فهذا يعكس أزمة هُوية مرتبطة بانحطاطها العام. إن سلوكها الحالي مدان، لكنه مرتبط بظرفٍ يمكن أن يكون عابراً. وهو لا يُبطل الجوانب الإيجابية في الثقافة الغربية. فقد كتب ألفونس دو لامرتين في السياق ذاته قائلا إن: «الدم الذي يلوث الرجال لا يلطخ الفكرة». فالثقافة التي انبثقت من عصر الأنوار وتطورت على أيدي كبار الكتّاب ستبقى دائماً مرجعاً إنسانياً وعالمياً، رغم الانحرافات الاستعمارية وما بعد الاستعمارية التي ناقضتها. إنّ الثقافة، مثل الدين، تُستغل كثيراً من قِبل أولئك الذين يتذرعون بها. فمثلاً، لم يشأ الفرنسيون أن يتذكروا المديح الذي عبّر عنه نابوليون ولامرتين وفيكتور هوغو وغيرهم من المثقفين المشهورين للإسلام. إنهم يخونون ذاكرتهم والجانب الإسلامي من ثقافتهم. وأنا أسعى لإصلاح هذا النسيان.

الحوار بين أتباع الأديان ضروري

• هل أثمر الحوار بين أتباع الأديان في تخفيف حدة الحساسيات وردود الأفعال العاطفية تجاه بعضهم؟

•• إن الحوار بين أتباع الأديان ضروري لكي يتعرف أتباعها بعضهم على بعض، ويتقدّروا بعضهم بعضاً، ويدركوا أن المشكلة الأساسية ليست بينهم، بل مع أولئك الذين يرفضون القيم الدينية المشتركة بين الجميع. فالروحانية تجمع بين جميع الأديان، رغم اختلافاتها العقائدية. غير أن هذا الحوار، في حد ذاته، لا يمكنه تهدئة العنف السياسي الذي يستغل الدين في كثير من الأحيان لأغراض سلطوية. وأعتقد أنه لا ينبغي أن نطلب من الأديان أو من رجال الدين حلّ المشاكل السياسية، لأن ذلك سيؤدي بنا إلى الوقوع مجدداً في فخ التلاعب. من الأفضل أن نطلب من السياسيين أن يحترموا الأديان ورسائلها.

العالم أصبح أكثر عنفاً

• هل يمكن أن تعزز الثقافة ما هدمته السياسة؟

•• لقد كنت أؤمن دائماً بأن السياسة يمكن أن تُقلّل من العنف في العالم، ولذلك مارستُ الدبلوماسية لمدة 30 عاماً. لكنني كنت مخطئاً، فالعالم أصبح أكثر عنفاً لأن الناس لم يعودوا يُصغون إلى بعضهم بعضاً. أعتقد الآن أن الثقافة تُهذّب النفوس، وأن دراسة الثقافة الدينية والدنيوية التي طوّرتها الشعوب عبر التاريخ يمكن أن تُسهم في مكافحة التعصّب. وأنا أعرف الكثير من المسلمين الفرنسيين الذين يشاطرونني هذا التصوّر. فالثقافة يمكن أن تُقرّب بين الناس حينما تُفرّقهم السياسة.

• ما دور الرموز الدينية والثقافية في ترسيخ الأنسنة؟

•• الأديان جديرة بالإعجاب، لكنها أيضاً انعكاس لما يصنعه البشر بها. لقد اعتنق بونابرت الإسلام في مصر، ثم قام بمجزرة ضد المسلمين المصريين. كانت رغبته في السلطة تفوق أي اعتبار آخر، ودفعته إلى ذبح كل من لم يطع أوامره، سواء كان مسلماً أو مسيحياً! والكثير من المسلمين من مختلف الأصول، للأسف، تصرفوا بالطريقة نفسها.

• ما المطلوب من المسلم المقيم في أوروبا أو الزائر لها و لفرنسا تحديداً؟

•• قد يُصاب المسلمون الفرنسيون، أو أولئك الذين يزورون فرنسا في أيامنا هذه، بالصدمة وبحقّ من مظاهر التعصّب التي تستهدف دينهم وأتباعه. لكن لا ينبغي لهم أن يستنتجوا أحكاماً نهائية من ذلك. فمنذ عصر الأنوار، كانت الثقافة الفرنسية تسير على قدمين، بين التسامح والتعصّب، والعنصرية ومناهضتها. وإذا كنّا الآن في قاع الموجة، فهذا يعني أن التيار سيرتفع من جديد. إن احترام الإسلام من قِبَل الكتّاب الفرنسيين المشهورين عالمياً، الذين كرّست مؤلفاتي لهم، كفيل بأن يبعث على التفاؤل. وليس من الضروري أن يكون الإنسان مسلماً كي يحترم الإسلام، كما أثبت ذلك مفكرونا الأكثر شهرة.

• ما تعليقكم على تحولات المشهد الثقافي والاجتماعي في المملكة؟

•• تمرّ السعودية بمرحلة انتقالية متسارعة ومثيرة، يعيشها مواطنوها بشغف ويتابعها الآخرون باهتمام. ويؤدي فيها الشباب السعودي، ولا سيما النساء، دوراً بارزاً. ولعلّ أكثر ما يثير إعجاب المؤرخ الذي أنا عليه هو أن يحدث هذا التحوّل الكبير بطريقة سلمية وناضجة، في حين أنّ شعوباً أخرى لم تتمكن من استيعاب تغيّرات مماثلة إلا عبر الصراعات الداخلية.

أُقدّم أطيب التمنّيات لشعب المملكة بحلول شهر رمضان. فمستقبلنا المشترك لا يتوقف إلا علينا نحن.