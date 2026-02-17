استقبل النائب العام الدكتور خالد محمد اليوسف، في مقر النيابة العامة بالرياض، أعضاء مجلس النيابة العامة وقياداتها ومنسوبيها، وذلك بمناسبة مباشرته أعماله نائباً عاماً.

ورفع اليوسف الشُّكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على هذه الثقة الكريمة، مشيداً بدعمهما غير المحدود للمرافق العدلية ومنها النيابة العامة، مؤكداً أن هذا الأمر يتطلب جهوداً متكاملةً، واستثماراً في الكفاءات القانونية، ومهنية مجوَّدة ترسخ لعناصر الحوكمة والالتزام؛ بما يعزز الجودة في المخرج والتميز المؤسسي للنيابة العامة.

وفي ختام اللقاء، شدد النائب العام على أهمية المرحلة القادمة بروح الفريق الواحد، والارتقاء بالمرفق كفاءةً وأداءً، وفق مستهدفات مرسومة، لحماية الحقوق بعدالة جنائية مقررة وفق الأنظمة ذات العلاقة.