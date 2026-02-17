The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Yousef, received members of the Public Prosecution Council, its leadership, and its staff at the headquarters of the Public Prosecution in Riyadh, on the occasion of his assumption of duties as Attorney General.

Al-Yousef expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous trust, praising their unlimited support for judicial facilities, including the Public Prosecution. He emphasized that this requires integrated efforts, investment in legal competencies, and enhanced professionalism that solidifies the elements of governance and commitment; thereby enhancing quality in outcomes and institutional excellence for the Public Prosecution.

At the end of the meeting, the Attorney General stressed the importance of the upcoming phase with a spirit of teamwork, and the need to elevate the facility in terms of efficiency and performance, in accordance with set targets, to protect rights through criminal justice established in accordance with the relevant regulations.