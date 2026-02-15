طالب الأمن العام بالإبلاغ عن مخالفي نظام الزيارة من المتأخرين عن المغادرة، و حذر من تطبيق غرامة قدرها 50 ألف ريال، والسجن لمدة تصل إلى 6 أشهر، إضافة إلى الترحيل إذا كان المُستقدِم من المقيمين غير السعوديين، وذلك في حال التأخر في الإبلاغ عن مغادرة الزائر بعد انتهاء مدة تأشيرة دخوله.

و شدد الأمن العام، في بيان له، أن المخالفة تعرّض المستقدِم لعقوبات نظامية صارمة. وكانت آخر الإحصاءات الصادرة عن المديرية العامة للجوازات كشفت عن إصدار (19,559) قرارًا إداريًا بحق مواطنين ومقيمين؛ لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وذلك من خلال لجانها الإدارية في إدارات جوازات المناطق، خلال شهر رجب، وبينت أن العقوبات الصادرة تنوعت بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل، وفقًا لما تقرره الأنظمة واللوائح ذات الصلة.

من جهتها، أكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات، على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد، ضرورة عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، أو التستر عليهم، أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.

ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وشددت على أن جميع البلاغات ستُعامل بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلِّغ.