طالب الأمن العام بالإبلاغ عن مخالفي نظام الزيارة من المتأخرين عن المغادرة، و حذر من تطبيق غرامة قدرها 50 ألف ريال، والسجن لمدة تصل إلى 6 أشهر، إضافة إلى الترحيل إذا كان المُستقدِم من المقيمين غير السعوديين، وذلك في حال التأخر في الإبلاغ عن مغادرة الزائر بعد انتهاء مدة تأشيرة دخوله.
و شدد الأمن العام، في بيان له، أن المخالفة تعرّض المستقدِم لعقوبات نظامية صارمة. وكانت آخر الإحصاءات الصادرة عن المديرية العامة للجوازات كشفت عن إصدار (19,559) قرارًا إداريًا بحق مواطنين ومقيمين؛ لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وذلك من خلال لجانها الإدارية في إدارات جوازات المناطق، خلال شهر رجب، وبينت أن العقوبات الصادرة تنوعت بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل، وفقًا لما تقرره الأنظمة واللوائح ذات الصلة.
من جهتها، أكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات، على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد، ضرورة عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، أو التستر عليهم، أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.
ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وشددت على أن جميع البلاغات ستُعامل بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلِّغ.
The Public Security has called for reporting violators of the visitation system who are late in departing, and warned of a fine of 50,000 riyals, and imprisonment for up to 6 months, in addition to deportation if the sponsor is a non-Saudi resident, in case of delay in reporting the visitor's departure after the expiration of their entry visa.
Public Security emphasized, in a statement, that the violation exposes the sponsor to strict legal penalties. The latest statistics issued by the General Directorate of Passports revealed that (19,559) administrative decisions were issued against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations, through its administrative committees in the passport departments across the regions, during the month of Rajab. It indicated that the penalties issued varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation, according to what is stipulated by the relevant laws and regulations.
For its part, the General Directorate of Passports confirmed to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the necessity of not transporting, employing, or harboring violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, or concealing them, or providing any means of assistance to them in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.
It called for cooperation and reporting violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, stressing that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.