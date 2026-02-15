The Public Security has called for reporting violators of the visitation system who are late in departing, and warned of a fine of 50,000 riyals, and imprisonment for up to 6 months, in addition to deportation if the sponsor is a non-Saudi resident, in case of delay in reporting the visitor's departure after the expiration of their entry visa.

Public Security emphasized, in a statement, that the violation exposes the sponsor to strict legal penalties. The latest statistics issued by the General Directorate of Passports revealed that (19,559) administrative decisions were issued against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations, through its administrative committees in the passport departments across the regions, during the month of Rajab. It indicated that the penalties issued varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation, according to what is stipulated by the relevant laws and regulations.

For its part, the General Directorate of Passports confirmed to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the necessity of not transporting, employing, or harboring violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, or concealing them, or providing any means of assistance to them in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.

It called for cooperation and reporting violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, stressing that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.