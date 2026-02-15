سجلت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي نُفِّذت في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترة من 17 /08 /1447هـ الموافق 05 /02 /2026م إلى 23 /08 /1447هـ الموافق 11 /02 /2026م، عن ضبط (21,029) مخالفًا، منهم: (12,875) مخالفًا لنظام الإقامة، (4,778) مخالفًا لنظام أمن الحدود، و(3,376) مخالفًا لنظام العمل.

فيما تم ضبط (2,307) أشخاص خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة، منهم:

47 % من الجنسية اليمنية، و52% من الجنسية الإثيوبية، و1% من جنسيات أخرى، كما تم ضبط (75) شخصًا لمحاولتهم مغادرة المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.

وتم ضبط (29) شخصًا لتورطهم في نقل أو إيواء أو تشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، أو التستر عليهم.

بينما يخضع (23,312) وافدًا مخالفًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة، منهم: (22,040) رجلًا، و(1,272) امرأة.

وقد تم إحالة (16,121) مخالفًا إلى بعثاتهم الدبلوماسية لاستصدار وثائق سفر، وإحالة (2,270) مخالفًا لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (13,213) مخالفًا.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية، في بيانها الصادر، أن كل من يسهّل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود إلى المملكة، أو ينقلهم داخلها، أو يوفر لهم المأوى، أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة بأي شكل، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن 15 سنة وغرامة تصل إلى مليون ريال، إضافة إلى مصادرة وسيلة النقل أو السكن المستخدم في الإيواء، والتشهير به.

كما أوضحت، أن هذه الأفعال تُعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، داعية إلى الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة.