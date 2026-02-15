The joint field campaigns to monitor and control violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which were carried out in various regions of the Kingdom during the period from 17/08/1447 AH corresponding to 05/02/2026 AD to 23/08/1447 AH corresponding to 11/02/2026 AD, reported the apprehension of (21,029) violators, including: (12,875) violators of the residency system, (4,778) violators of border security regulations, and (3,376) violators of labor laws.

Meanwhile, (2,307) individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, including:

47% of Yemeni nationality, 52% of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% of other nationalities. Additionally, (75) individuals were apprehended for attempting to leave the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

(29) individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, or employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, or for concealing them.

While (23,312) violators are subject to enforcement procedures, including: (22,040) men and (1,272) women.

(16,121) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (2,270) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (13,213) violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed, in its issued statement, that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to one million riyals, in addition to the confiscation of the means of transport or accommodation used for sheltering, and publicizing their actions.

It also clarified that these actions are considered major crimes that warrant detention and are detrimental to honor and integrity, urging reporting of any violations.