دعا أستاذ علم البيئة بجامعة الطائف الدكتور سعد عايض العتيبي، إلى دمج المراكز الوطنية البيئية التي تأسست 2019م، تحت مظلة وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، مؤكداً أن هذا الدمج بات ضرورة لتعزيز كفاءة العمل البيئي وتحقيق الاستدامة.

وأوضح العتيبي في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» أن الاستدامة البيئية منظومة متكاملة لا يمكن تجزئتها، وأن توحيد هذه المراكز سيُسهم في رفع الكفاءة الكلية للنظام البيئي بدلاً من التركيز على إنتاجية كل قطاع بشكل منفصل، وتعزيز كفاءة الإنفاق وتعظيم الفوائد المقدمة للمجتمع.

وأشار العتيبي إلى أن المراكز المعنية تشمل المركز الوطني للأرصاد، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، والمركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، والمركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات.

وأكد أن التكامل المؤسسي أصبح نهجاً دولياً حديثاً لإدارة الموارد بكفاءة وعدالة، لافتاً إلى أن المملكة قدمت نموذجاً ناجحاً في هذا المجال 2016م، عندما دمجت قطاعات البيئة والمياه والزراعة تحت وزارة واحدة، وهو ما أسهم في تحسين الأداء وتخفيف الإجراءات وتحقيق توازن الموارد.