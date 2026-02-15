Dr. Saad Ayed Al-Otaibi, a professor of ecology at Taif University, called for the integration of the national environmental centers established in 2019 under the umbrella of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, emphasizing that this integration has become necessary to enhance the efficiency of environmental work and achieve sustainability.

Al-Otaibi explained in a statement to "Okaz" that environmental sustainability is an integrated system that cannot be fragmented, and that unifying these centers will contribute to raising the overall efficiency of the ecosystem instead of focusing on the productivity of each sector separately, enhancing spending efficiency, and maximizing the benefits provided to the community.

He pointed out that the relevant centers include the National Center for Meteorology, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the National Center for Environmental Compliance Monitoring, the National Center for Wildlife Development, and the National Center for Waste Management.

He confirmed that institutional integration has become a modern international approach to managing resources efficiently and equitably, noting that the Kingdom provided a successful model in this field in 2016 when it integrated the sectors of environment, water, and agriculture under one ministry, which contributed to improving performance, streamlining procedures, and achieving resource balance.