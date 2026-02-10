The National Center of Meteorology expected in its daily report a complete or near-complete lack of horizontal visibility in the coastal parts of the Eastern Province and the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Medina, and Riyadh.

The effects extend to the eastern parts of the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, with the continued formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in parts of the Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions. The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 10–25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be slight wave.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the southeast to the south in the northern and central parts at a speed of 15–30 km/h, and from the northwest to the west in the southern part at a speed of 10–25 km/h.

Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being slight to moderate waves in the north and central areas, and slight waves in the south.