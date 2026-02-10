توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره اليومي انعدام أو شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية و تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، القصيم، المدينة المنورة والرياض
تمتد التاثيراتإلى الأجزاء الشرقية من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة، واستمرار تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير وجازان، وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10–25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف متر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15–30 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10–25 كم/ساعة.
ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج من نصف متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف متر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج شمالًا وأوسطًا، وخفيف الموج جنوبًا.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its daily report a complete or near-complete lack of horizontal visibility in the coastal parts of the Eastern Province and the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Medina, and Riyadh.
The effects extend to the eastern parts of the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, with the continued formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in parts of the Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions. The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 10–25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be slight wave.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the southeast to the south in the northern and central parts at a speed of 15–30 km/h, and from the northwest to the west in the southern part at a speed of 10–25 km/h.
Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being slight to moderate waves in the north and central areas, and slight waves in the south.