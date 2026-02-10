توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره اليومي انعدام أو شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية و تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، القصيم، المدينة المنورة والرياض

تمتد التاثيراتإلى الأجزاء الشرقية من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة، واستمرار تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير وجازان، وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10–25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف متر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15–30 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10–25 كم/ساعة.

ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج من نصف متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف متر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج شمالًا وأوسطًا، وخفيف الموج جنوبًا.