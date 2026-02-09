تستعرض وكالة وزارة الداخلية للقدرات الأمنية لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بمعرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 الطائرة المجنحة بعيدة المدى لتنفيذ المهام الأمنية في مساحات تشغيلية واسعة، وتهدف الطائرة إلى تنفيذ مهام الاستطلاع والمراقبة الجوية للمناطق الواسعة والرصد والمتابعة ودعم عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن مشاركة وكالة وزارة الداخلية للقدرات الأمنية في جناح وزارة الداخلية لتقديم حلول تقنية أمنية وخدمية تعزز قدرات الوزارة التشغيلية المتكاملة في صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان وكل من يعيش في أرض السعودية، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.