The Ministry of Interior's Security Capabilities Agency showcases the long-range winged aircraft for executing security missions in wide operational areas to visitors at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion at the World Defense Exhibition 2026. The aircraft aims to carry out reconnaissance and aerial surveillance of vast areas, monitoring and follow-up, and supporting search and rescue operations.

This participation comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's Security Capabilities Agency's efforts to present technological security and service solutions that enhance the ministry's integrated operational capabilities in decision-making, command and control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the land of Saudi Arabia, fulfilling its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.