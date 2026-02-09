تستعرض وكالة وزارة الداخلية للقدرات الأمنية لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بمعرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 الطائرة المجنحة بعيدة المدى لتنفيذ المهام الأمنية في مساحات تشغيلية واسعة، وتهدف الطائرة إلى تنفيذ مهام الاستطلاع والمراقبة الجوية للمناطق الواسعة والرصد والمتابعة ودعم عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن مشاركة وكالة وزارة الداخلية للقدرات الأمنية في جناح وزارة الداخلية لتقديم حلول تقنية أمنية وخدمية تعزز قدرات الوزارة التشغيلية المتكاملة في صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان وكل من يعيش في أرض السعودية، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.
The Ministry of Interior's Security Capabilities Agency showcases the long-range winged aircraft for executing security missions in wide operational areas to visitors at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion at the World Defense Exhibition 2026. The aircraft aims to carry out reconnaissance and aerial surveillance of vast areas, monitoring and follow-up, and supporting search and rescue operations.
This participation comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's Security Capabilities Agency's efforts to present technological security and service solutions that enhance the ministry's integrated operational capabilities in decision-making, command and control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the land of Saudi Arabia, fulfilling its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.