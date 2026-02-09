استقطب مهرجان التمور والقهوة السعودية بمحافظة الخرج الذي اختتمت فعاليته أمس، نحو مليوني زائر، أسهموا في ضخ نحو 11 مليون ريال في حركة التسوق؛ مما يعكس الحراك الاقتصادي والسياحي الذي تشهده المحافظة.

وتعد الخرج، من المحافظات الشهيرة بزراعة النخيل، وتضم أكثر من مليون نخلة مثمرة، وتسهم بإنتاج وفير من التمور؛ مما يجعلها إحدى أبرز المناطق الداعمة للاقتصاد الزراعي المحلي.

وركّزت فعاليات المهرجان على الترفيه والتسوق، إلى جانب إبراز المقومات الزراعية والاقتصادية للمحافظة، وتعزيز حضورها بوصفها وجهة جاذبة للزوار.

وتضمن المهرجان مبادرة الفهد للشباب والأسر المنتجة التي مكّنتهم من المشاركة في المهرجان مجانًا، وقدمت لهم أوجه دعم متعددة، تسهم في تمكينهم اقتصاديًا وتعزيز مشاركتهم في مثل هذه الفعاليات؛ لتمكينهم من بدء مشاريعهم بشكل احترافي واكتساب الخبرة والتعريف بمشاريعهم.

ويُعد مهرجان التمور والقهوة السعودية بالخرج نموذجًا للتكامل بين التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، وداعمًا لمستهدفات التنمية المستدامة بالمحافظة.