The Saudi Dates and Coffee Festival in Al-Kharj, which concluded its activities yesterday, attracted nearly two million visitors, contributing approximately 11 million riyals to shopping activities; reflecting the economic and tourism movement that the governorate is experiencing.

Al-Kharj is one of the well-known governorates for palm cultivation, housing more than one million fruitful palm trees, and contributing a significant production of dates; making it one of the most prominent areas supporting the local agricultural economy.

The festival's activities focused on entertainment and shopping, alongside highlighting the agricultural and economic components of the governorate, and enhancing its presence as an attractive destination for visitors.

The festival included the Al-Fahd Initiative for youth and productive families, which enabled them to participate in the festival for free and provided them with various forms of support, contributing to their economic empowerment and enhancing their participation in such events; allowing them to start their projects professionally and gain experience while promoting their projects.

The Saudi Dates and Coffee Festival in Al-Kharj is a model of integration between economic and social development, and a supporter of the sustainable development goals in the governorate.