قال محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة «PIF» ياسر الرميان: «نعمل في الصندوق مع القطاع الخاص لتعميق أثر ما قمنا به بالمراحل السابقة وبناء منظومة اقتصادية متكاملة تقود النمو المستدام عبر منهجية متكاملة تتماشى مع دورة الاستثمار».

وأضاف الرميان في كلمته الافتتاحية بمنتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص المنعقد اليوم (الإثنين) في مدينة الرياض، أن المنتدى أصبح المنصة الأكبر من نوعها لاقتناص فرص الشراكة والتعاون بين صندوق الاستثمارات والقطاع الخاص.

وأوضح أن الصندوق نجح في تحويل الحوارات إلى فرص ملموسة.