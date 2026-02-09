The Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said: "We are working in the fund with the private sector to deepen the impact of what we have done in previous stages and to build an integrated economic system that drives sustainable growth through a comprehensive methodology that aligns with the investment cycle."

Al-Rumayyan added in his opening speech at the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum held today (Monday) in Riyadh, that the forum has become the largest platform of its kind to seize partnership and cooperation opportunities between the investment fund and the private sector.

He explained that the fund has succeeded in transforming dialogues into tangible opportunities.