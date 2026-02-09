قال محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة «PIF» ياسر الرميان: «نعمل في الصندوق مع القطاع الخاص لتعميق أثر ما قمنا به بالمراحل السابقة وبناء منظومة اقتصادية متكاملة تقود النمو المستدام عبر منهجية متكاملة تتماشى مع دورة الاستثمار».
وأضاف الرميان في كلمته الافتتاحية بمنتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص المنعقد اليوم (الإثنين) في مدينة الرياض، أن المنتدى أصبح المنصة الأكبر من نوعها لاقتناص فرص الشراكة والتعاون بين صندوق الاستثمارات والقطاع الخاص.
وأوضح أن الصندوق نجح في تحويل الحوارات إلى فرص ملموسة.
The Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said: "We are working in the fund with the private sector to deepen the impact of what we have done in previous stages and to build an integrated economic system that drives sustainable growth through a comprehensive methodology that aligns with the investment cycle."
Al-Rumayyan added in his opening speech at the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum held today (Monday) in Riyadh, that the forum has become the largest platform of its kind to seize partnership and cooperation opportunities between the investment fund and the private sector.
He explained that the fund has succeeded in transforming dialogues into tangible opportunities.