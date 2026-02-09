أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف، أن تسويق المملكة بوصفها محطة عالمية للاستثمار يُعد أمراً يسيراً، في ظل ما تمتلكه من مزيج فريد من المقومات التي لا تتوافر في غيرها، تشمل الاستقرار، ووضوح الرؤية، وتمكين القدرات.


وأوضح الخريف، خلال جلسة ضمن منتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص، أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يضطلع بثلاثة أدوار رئيسية، يتمثل أولها في الاستثمار المباشر في قطاعات استراتيجية لم تكن موجودة سابقاً، من بينها قطاع السيارات، وقطاع الصناعات العسكرية عبر الاستثمار في شركة «سامي»، وقطاع الصناعات الدوائية من خلال الاستثمار في شركة «لايفيرا»، إلى جانب تطوير وتنمية شركات قائمة مثل «معادن» و«سابك».


وأشار إلى أن الدور الثاني للصندوق يتمحور حول خلق فرص واسعة لسلاسل الإمداد، ومنها سلاسل إمداد الألمنيوم وقطاع الفوسفات في قطاع المعادن، إضافة إلى المشاريع الكبرى الممكنة للقطاعات، مثل شركة «سار» وخط السكك الحديدية الذي يربط شمال المملكة بالمناطق الصناعية.


وبيّن أن الصندوق يؤدي دوراً ثالثاً مهماً يتمثل في نقل واقع القطاعات والتحديات التي تواجهها، والمساهمة في مراجعة عدد من الأنظمة والتشريعات بما يخدم القطاع ككل.