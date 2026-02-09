The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, confirmed that marketing the Kingdom as a global investment hub is a straightforward matter, given its unique blend of components that are not available elsewhere, including stability, clarity of vision, and empowerment of capabilities.



Al-Khorayef explained, during a session at the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum, that the Public Investment Fund plays three main roles, the first of which is direct investment in strategic sectors that did not previously exist, including the automotive sector, the military industries sector through investment in "SAMI," and the pharmaceutical industries sector through investment in "Lifera," in addition to developing and enhancing existing companies such as "Ma'aden" and "SABIC."



He pointed out that the second role of the fund revolves around creating vast opportunities for supply chains, including aluminum supply chains and the phosphate sector in the minerals sector, in addition to major projects possible for the sectors, such as "SAR" and the railway line that connects the north of the Kingdom with industrial areas.



He indicated that the fund plays a third important role, which is to convey the realities of the sectors and the challenges they face, and to contribute to reviewing a number of regulations and legislations that serve the sector as a whole.