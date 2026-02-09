The Jeddah Municipality has intensified its field monitoring of construction sites to detect any work being carried out outside the permitted working hours; to prevent disturbing the peace and compromising the quality of life in neighborhoods and on public roads.

It confirmed that carrying out construction work outside the approved hours is a clear violation that necessitates the immediate application of penalties against violators, and that urban development cannot be achieved at the expense of order or the rights of residents to a safe and quiet urban environment.

It clarified that its monitoring teams will conduct intensive and surprise field tours, and necessary legal actions will be taken against contractors and engineering offices supervising the violating sites, without leniency or exceptions.

The municipality indicated that the responsibility for compliance does not fall on one party alone, but is a shared responsibility, as the municipality fulfills its regulatory and supervisory role, while the contractor and the supervising engineering office bear the direct professional responsibility for adhering to the approved working hours, and the legal consequences of any violations thereof.

The Jeddah Municipality affirmed that it will continue to monitor and control violations and apply legal penalties against violators, urging everyone to fully comply with the instructions, and emphasizing that compliance is a legal option that does not allow for interpretation or leniency.