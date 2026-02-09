شددت أمانة جدة مراقبتها الميدانية على مواقع البناء والتشييد، لرصد أي أعمال تُنفَّذ خارج أوقات العمل المسموح بها؛ لمنع إقلاق الراحة والإخلال بجودة الحياة في الأحياء وعلى الطرق العامة.

وأكدت أن تنفيذ أعمال البناء خارج الأوقات المعتمدة يُعد مخالفة صريحة تستوجب التطبيق الفوري للجزاءات بحق المخالفين، وأن التنمية العمرانية لا يمكن أن تتحقق على حساب النظام أو حقوق السكان في بيئة حضرية آمنة وهادئة.

وأوضحت أن فرقها الرقابية ستباشر جولات ميدانية مكثفة ومفاجئة، وسيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة بحق المقاولين والمكاتب الهندسية المشرفة على المواقع المخالفة، دون تهاون أو استثناء.

وبيّنت الأمانة أن مسؤولية الالتزام لا تقع على طرف واحد، بل مسؤولية مشتركة، اذ تضطلع الأمانة بدورها التنظيمي والرقابي، فيما يتحمّل المقاول والمكتب الهندسي المشرف المسؤولية المهنية المباشرة عن الالتزام بأوقات العمل المعتمدة، وما يترتب على أي تجاوز لها من تبعات نظامية.

وأكدت أمانة جدة أنها ستواصل رصد المخالفات وضبطها وتطبيق الجزاءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، داعيةً الجميع إلى الالتزام التام بالتعليمات، ومؤكدة أن الالتزام خيار نظامي لا يقبل الاجتهاد أو التساهل.