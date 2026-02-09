أشاد وزير الثقافة في الجمهورية العربية السورية الدكتور محمد ياسين صالح، بجناح المملكة العربية السعودية المشارك كضيف شرف في معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب 2026م، وذلك خلال زيارته للمعرض المقام في العاصمة دمشق خلال الفترة من 6 إلى 16 فبراير الجاري.

واطّلع وزير الثقافة، خلال جولته، على الجهود التي تبذلها هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة في تنظيم الجناح السعودي، وما يقدمه من صورة متكاملة عن التنوع الإبداعي في المشهد الثقافي والأدبي بالمملكة. وتضمّن الجناح أركاناً متنوعة شملت معرضاً للمخطوطات، وركناً للأزياء السعودية، وآخر للمستنسخات الأثرية، وتعرف على إصدارات الهيئة.

وتأتي مشاركة هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة في معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب ضمن جهودها لتعزيز الحضور الثقافي السعودي، وفتح آفاق الحوار وتبادل المعرفة، بما ينسجم مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة ورؤية المملكة 2030 التي تؤكد دور المملكة الريادي في المشهد الثقافي العربي والدولي.