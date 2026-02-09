The Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Muhammad Yassin Saleh, praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion participating as a guest of honor at the Damascus International Book Fair 2026, during his visit to the exhibition held in the capital, Damascus, from February 6 to 16.

During his tour, the Minister of Culture was briefed on the efforts made by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission in organizing the Saudi pavilion, and what it offers as a comprehensive image of the creative diversity in the cultural and literary scene of the Kingdom. The pavilion included various sections, including an exhibition of manuscripts, a section for Saudi fashion, another for archaeological replicas, and he learned about the commission's publications.

The participation of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission in the Damascus International Book Fair is part of its efforts to enhance Saudi cultural presence and open avenues for dialogue and knowledge exchange, in line with the national cultural strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the Kingdom's pioneering role in the Arab and international cultural scene.