The Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center has completed its preparations to participate in the World Defense Exhibition 2026 in its third edition, which will kick off tomorrow at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Melhem, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and organized by the General Authority for Military Industries.

This year, the center participates under the slogan "National Technologies for Sustainable Security," showcasing the latest defensive solutions and national technological innovations in the fields of radar, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

The Deputy Director General for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for participation in the exhibition, Dr. Bandar Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, confirmed that the center's presence at this global event aims to highlight national capabilities in developing and possessing defense technologies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in localizing military industries, and contributes to enhancing the technical readiness of the defense system.

Al-Zahrani explained that the center will present to the exhibition visitors a range of specialized pavilions that showcase its most prominent research activities and defense studies, which it provides to relevant authorities, in addition to its role in industrial transformation programs, technical supervision, and technology transfer, thereby enhancing the integration between scientific research and the industrial sector and supporting the sustainability of the Kingdom's technical security.

Al-Zahrani invited researchers and innovators to visit the center's pavilion dedicated to innovation support programs, to learn about the outcomes of initiatives aimed at empowering national competencies in academic institutions and research centers, and linking them to the needs of the defense development system.

The center's participation in the exhibition embodies its strategic role in supporting national trends and enhancing the Kingdom's position in the field of defense innovation, by expanding research partnerships locally and internationally, and exploring opportunities for cooperation and technology transfer that serve the defense and security system sustainably.

The Prince Sultan Center is considered one of the main national enablers in the defense development sector, as it operates in accordance with the strategic directions of the General Authority for Defense Development, playing a pivotal role in providing engineering support and defense studies, participating in strategic planning, capability building, risk assessment, and mapping the technical roadmap for the sector.