أنهى مركز الأمير سلطان للدراسات والبحوث الدفاعية استعداداته للمشاركة في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 في نسخته الثالثة، الذي تنطلق أعماله غداً في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات بملهم، تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وتنظيم الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية.
ويشارك المركز هذا العام تحت شعار «تقنيات وطنية لأمن مستدام»، مستعرضاً أحدث ما توصّل إليه من حلول دفاعية وابتكارات تقنية وطنية في مجالات الرادار والحرب الإلكترونية والأنظمة غير المأهولة.
وأكد نائب المدير العام للشؤون الإدارية والمالية رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمشاركة في المعرض الدكتور بندر عبدالرحمن الزهراني، أن حضور المركز في هذا الحدث العالمي يأتي بهدف إبراز القدرات الوطنية في تطوير التقنيات الدفاعية وامتلاكها، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في توطين الصناعات العسكرية، ويسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية التقنية للمنظومة الدفاعية.
وأوضح الزهراني، أن المركز سيقدم لزوار المعرض مجموعة من الأجنحة المتخصصة التي تستعرض أبرز أنشطته البحثية والدراسات الدفاعية، التي يقدمها للجهات المعنية، إلى جانب دوره في برامج التحول الصناعي والإشراف الفني ونقل التقنية، بما يعزز التكامل بين البحث العلمي والقطاع الصناعي ويدعم استدامة الأمن التقني للمملكة.
ودعا الزهراني الباحثين والمبتكرين إلى زيارة جناح المركز المخصص لبرامج دعم الابتكار، للاطلاع على مخرجات المبادرات الموجهة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المؤسسات الأكاديمية ومراكز البحث، وربطها بحاجات منظومة التطوير الدفاعي.
وتجسد مشاركة المركز في المعرض دوره الإستراتيجي في دعم التوجهات الوطنية وتعزيز مكانة المملكة في مجال الابتكار الدفاعي، من خلال توسيع الشراكات البحثية محلياً ودولياً، واستكشاف فرص التعاون ونقل التقنية بما يخدم منظومة الدفاع والأمن بشكل مستدام.
ويُعد مركز الأمير سلطان أحد الممكنات الوطنية الرئيسة في قطاع التطوير الدفاعي، إذ يعمل وفق التوجهات الإستراتيجية للهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي، ويضطلع بدور محوري في تقديم الدعم الهندسي والدراسات الدفاعية، والمشاركة في التخطيط الإستراتيجي وبناء القدرات وتقييم المخاطر ورسم خارطة الطريق التقنية للقطاع.
The Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center has completed its preparations to participate in the World Defense Exhibition 2026 in its third edition, which will kick off tomorrow at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Melhem, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and organized by the General Authority for Military Industries.
This year, the center participates under the slogan "National Technologies for Sustainable Security," showcasing the latest defensive solutions and national technological innovations in the fields of radar, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.
The Deputy Director General for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for participation in the exhibition, Dr. Bandar Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, confirmed that the center's presence at this global event aims to highlight national capabilities in developing and possessing defense technologies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in localizing military industries, and contributes to enhancing the technical readiness of the defense system.
Al-Zahrani explained that the center will present to the exhibition visitors a range of specialized pavilions that showcase its most prominent research activities and defense studies, which it provides to relevant authorities, in addition to its role in industrial transformation programs, technical supervision, and technology transfer, thereby enhancing the integration between scientific research and the industrial sector and supporting the sustainability of the Kingdom's technical security.
Al-Zahrani invited researchers and innovators to visit the center's pavilion dedicated to innovation support programs, to learn about the outcomes of initiatives aimed at empowering national competencies in academic institutions and research centers, and linking them to the needs of the defense development system.
The center's participation in the exhibition embodies its strategic role in supporting national trends and enhancing the Kingdom's position in the field of defense innovation, by expanding research partnerships locally and internationally, and exploring opportunities for cooperation and technology transfer that serve the defense and security system sustainably.
The Prince Sultan Center is considered one of the main national enablers in the defense development sector, as it operates in accordance with the strategic directions of the General Authority for Defense Development, playing a pivotal role in providing engineering support and defense studies, participating in strategic planning, capability building, risk assessment, and mapping the technical roadmap for the sector.