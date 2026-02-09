أنهى مركز الأمير سلطان للدراسات والبحوث الدفاعية استعداداته للمشاركة في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 في نسخته الثالثة، الذي تنطلق أعماله غداً في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات بملهم، تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وتنظيم الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية.

ويشارك المركز هذا العام تحت شعار «تقنيات وطنية لأمن مستدام»، مستعرضاً أحدث ما توصّل إليه من حلول دفاعية وابتكارات تقنية وطنية في مجالات الرادار والحرب الإلكترونية والأنظمة غير المأهولة.

وأكد نائب المدير العام للشؤون الإدارية والمالية رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمشاركة في المعرض الدكتور بندر عبدالرحمن الزهراني، أن حضور المركز في هذا الحدث العالمي يأتي بهدف إبراز القدرات الوطنية في تطوير التقنيات الدفاعية وامتلاكها، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في توطين الصناعات العسكرية، ويسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية التقنية للمنظومة الدفاعية.

وأوضح الزهراني، أن المركز سيقدم لزوار المعرض مجموعة من الأجنحة المتخصصة التي تستعرض أبرز أنشطته البحثية والدراسات الدفاعية، التي يقدمها للجهات المعنية، إلى جانب دوره في برامج التحول الصناعي والإشراف الفني ونقل التقنية، بما يعزز التكامل بين البحث العلمي والقطاع الصناعي ويدعم استدامة الأمن التقني للمملكة.

ودعا الزهراني الباحثين والمبتكرين إلى زيارة جناح المركز المخصص لبرامج دعم الابتكار، للاطلاع على مخرجات المبادرات الموجهة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المؤسسات الأكاديمية ومراكز البحث، وربطها بحاجات منظومة التطوير الدفاعي.

وتجسد مشاركة المركز في المعرض دوره الإستراتيجي في دعم التوجهات الوطنية وتعزيز مكانة المملكة في مجال الابتكار الدفاعي، من خلال توسيع الشراكات البحثية محلياً ودولياً، واستكشاف فرص التعاون ونقل التقنية بما يخدم منظومة الدفاع والأمن بشكل مستدام.

ويُعد مركز الأمير سلطان أحد الممكنات الوطنية الرئيسة في قطاع التطوير الدفاعي، إذ يعمل وفق التوجهات الإستراتيجية للهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي، ويضطلع بدور محوري في تقديم الدعم الهندسي والدراسات الدفاعية، والمشاركة في التخطيط الإستراتيجي وبناء القدرات وتقييم المخاطر ورسم خارطة الطريق التقنية للقطاع.