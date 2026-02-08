زار وزير داخلية نيجيريا أولوبونمي تونجي أوجو، جناح وزارة الداخلية المشارك في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026، بحلول تقنية تستشرف مستقبل الأمن المستدام والجاهزية وخدمة المجتمع، بمدينة الرياض في الفترة من 8 إلى 12 فبراير الجاري، تحت شعار «مقدام».
واطلع وزير الداخلية النيجيري على قدرات وزارة الداخلية التشغيلية المتكاملة في تعزيز صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان، وكل من يعيش في أرض المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.
وتجول في أركان الجناح الذي يستعرض قدرات وزارة الداخلية على التحول نحو الأمن الاستباقي وإدارة الأزمات والطوارئ بكفاءة عالية من خلال الحلول التقنية المتقدمة، وإسهام مراكز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911) في منظومة الاستجابة الوطنية، وجهودها في تبني الابتكار، وبناء شراكات دولية في مجالات الأمن والأنظمة الذكية.
The Nigerian Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, visited the Interior Ministry's pavilion participating in the World Defense Exhibition 2026, showcasing technologies that envision the future of sustainable security, readiness, and community service, in Riyadh from February 8 to 12, under the slogan "Maqdam".
The Nigerian Minister of Interior was briefed on the integrated operational capabilities of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing decision-making, leadership, control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, achieving its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.
He toured the corners of the pavilion, which showcases the Ministry of Interior's capabilities in transitioning to proactive security and efficiently managing crises and emergencies through advanced technological solutions, the contribution of the Unified Security Operations Centers (911) to the national response system, and its efforts in adopting innovation and building international partnerships in the fields of security and smart systems.