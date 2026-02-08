The Nigerian Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, visited the Interior Ministry's pavilion participating in the World Defense Exhibition 2026, showcasing technologies that envision the future of sustainable security, readiness, and community service, in Riyadh from February 8 to 12, under the slogan "Maqdam".

The Nigerian Minister of Interior was briefed on the integrated operational capabilities of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing decision-making, leadership, control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, achieving its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.

He toured the corners of the pavilion, which showcases the Ministry of Interior's capabilities in transitioning to proactive security and efficiently managing crises and emergencies through advanced technological solutions, the contribution of the Unified Security Operations Centers (911) to the national response system, and its efforts in adopting innovation and building international partnerships in the fields of security and smart systems.