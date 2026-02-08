زار وزير داخلية نيجيريا أولوبونمي تونجي أوجو، جناح وزارة الداخلية المشارك في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026، بحلول تقنية تستشرف مستقبل الأمن المستدام والجاهزية وخدمة المجتمع، بمدينة الرياض في الفترة من 8 إلى 12 فبراير الجاري، تحت شعار «مقدام».

واطلع وزير الداخلية النيجيري على قدرات وزارة الداخلية التشغيلية المتكاملة في تعزيز صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان، وكل من يعيش في أرض المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.

وتجول في أركان الجناح الذي يستعرض قدرات وزارة الداخلية على التحول نحو الأمن الاستباقي وإدارة الأزمات والطوارئ بكفاءة عالية من خلال الحلول التقنية المتقدمة، وإسهام مراكز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911) في منظومة الاستجابة الوطنية، وجهودها في تبني الابتكار، وبناء شراكات دولية في مجالات الأمن والأنظمة الذكية.