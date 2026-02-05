بتوجيه من القيادة، التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، في الديوان الأميري بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، بأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.

ونقل وزير الدفاع، خلال اللقاء، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لأمير دولة قطر، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب قطر الشقيق بدوام التقدم والازدهار. فيما حمّل أمير دولة قطر، وزير الدفاع نقل تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء.

وشهد اللقاء استعراضاً للعلاقات الأخوية الراسخة بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحثاً لتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة تجاهها، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء من الجانب السعودي مستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام عبدالعزيز سيف.

ومن الجانب القطري حضر كلٌّ من: رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدولة لشؤون الدفاع الشيخ سعود بن عبدالرحمن بن حسن آل ثاني، ورئيس الديوان الأميري عبدالله بن محمد الخليفي.