Under the guidance of the leadership, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met yesterday at the Amiri Diwan in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Emir of the State of Qatar, along with their wishes for the government and people of Qatar for continued progress and prosperity. The Emir of the State of Qatar, in turn, tasked the Minister of Defense with conveying his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The meeting witnessed a review of the solid fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, discussions on regional developments and the efforts being made in this regard, as well as discussions on a number of topics of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side was the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham Abdulaziz Saif.

From the Qatari side, attendees included: the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, and the Head of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifi.