شاركت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود، بالتعاون مع فرع المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر بمنطقة عسير، في فعاليات اليوم العالمي للأراضي الرطبة، الموافق 2 فبراير من كل عام، وذلك عبر تنفيذ مبادرة لزراعة شتلات المانغروف في محافظة البرك بمنطقة عسير.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة، ضمن جهود حرس الحدود التطوعية في تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية، وحماية الموارد الطبيعية، ورفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية النظم البيئية الساحلية ودورها الحيوي في الحفاظ على التوازن البيئي ودعم التنوع الحيوي.