The General Directorate of Border Guard, in collaboration with the branch of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Asir region, participated in the events of World Wetlands Day, which falls on February 2nd of each year, by implementing an initiative to plant mangrove seedlings in Al-Birk Governorate in the Asir region.

This participation is part of the Border Guard's voluntary efforts to enhance environmental sustainability, protect natural resources, and raise awareness of the importance of coastal ecosystems and their vital role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting biodiversity.