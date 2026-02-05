أشاد رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس، بالمواقف المشرفة والثابتة لكلٍّ من المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية تركيا في دعم حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني في نضاله من أجل الحرية والاستقلال.

ورحّب الرئيس الفلسطيني بالبيان المشترك الصادر في ختام زيارة رئيس جمهورية تركيا إلى المملكة، الذي جدّد تأكيد مواقف البلدين تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، وعلى ضرورة تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، وإنهاء الاحتلال في غزة، وتمكين السلطة الوطنية الفلسطينية من استئناف مسؤولياتها في القطاع. كما شدّد البيان على أهمية ضمان إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة على حدود 1967م، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، استناداً إلى القانون الدولي ومبادرة السلام العربية لعام 2002