The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, praised the honorable and steadfast positions of both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and independence.

The Palestinian president welcomed the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit of the President of Turkey to the Kingdom, which reaffirmed the positions of the two countries regarding the Palestinian issue, the necessity of establishing a ceasefire, ending the occupation in Gaza, and enabling the Palestinian National Authority to resume its responsibilities in the sector. The statement also emphasized the importance of ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.