وسط توترٍ متصاعدٍ ومشهدٍ إقليميٍّ ودوليٍّ معقد، يترقّب العالم انعقاد الجولة الجديدة من المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، في محاولةٍ للحيلولة دون الوصول إلى حافة الهاوية واشتعال الحرب من جديد.

وفي هذا الإطار، تبدو المحادثات المرتقبة كمحاولة متبادلة لإدارة الصراع أكثر من كونها سعياً حقيقياً لتسوية شاملة، إذ إن الهدف الأمريكي الرئيسي يتبلور حول منع إيران من الاقتراب من العتبة النووية العسكرية، واحتواء سياساتها الإقليمية، مع تجنُّب الانزلاق لمواجهة عسكرية مباشرة قد تكون كُلفتها عالية داخلياً وخارجياً.

فيما تدخل إيران الجولة الجديدة، التي يمكن أن تكون مباشرةً للمرة الأولى، وسط أجواءٍ من الضغوط الاقتصادية الداخلية والعسكرية الخارجية، خصوصاً مع توالي وصول حاملات الطائرات والمدمرات والعتاد الأمريكي إلى المنطقة، الأمر الذي يحدُّ من قدرتها على المناورة.

ومن ثمَّ، فإن طهران تسعى إلى محاولة تخفيف التصعيد العسكري، والحصول على مكاسب اقتصادية حتى لو كانت جزئية، وإبعاد شبح الهجوم الأمريكي الذي باتت بعد حرب الـ12 يوماً الأخيرة تدرك تبعاته وانعكاساته السلبية.

ومن هنا، يبدو أن السيناريو الأرجح يتمثَّل في التوصل إلى تفاهمات محدودة، تركّز على خفض التصعيد، مع استمرار قنوات الحوار، إذ تبدو احتمالات التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل لمعالجة كل الملفات «ضعيفة»، لذا فإن خلاصة القول، ستكون الجولة المنتظرة بمثابة محطة للتهدئة ومنع الانفجار.