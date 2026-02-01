منح رئيس جمهورية أوزبكستان شوكت ميرضيائيف سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في طشقند يوسف بن صالح القهرة وسام الصداقة من الدرجة العليا، وذلك بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عمله سفيراً للمملكة لدى أوزبكستان.

وأعرب رئيس أوزبكستان خلال مراسم التكريم عن تقديره للجهود التي بذلها السفير القهرة في تطوير وتعزيز علاقات التعاون الثنائية بين البلدين، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة ويحقق تطلعات الشعبين الشقيقين، مشيداً في الوقت ذاته بما تقدمه المملكة من خدمات متميزة للحجاج والمعتمرين والزائرين.

وفي ختام اللقاء، تمنى للسفير دوام التوفيق والنجاح في مهماته القادمة.