The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, awarded the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Tashkent, Yusuf bin Saleh Al-Qahra, the Order of Friendship of the highest degree, on the occasion of the conclusion of his term as Ambassador of the Kingdom to Uzbekistan.

During the honoring ceremony, the President of Uzbekistan expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Ambassador Al-Qahra in developing and enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, which serves the common interests and fulfills the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, while also praising the distinguished services provided by the Kingdom to pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.

At the end of the meeting, he wished the ambassador continued success and achievement in his upcoming missions.