أطلقت وكالة الشؤون النسائية برئاسة الشؤون الدينية في الحرمين ستة مسارات رئيسية و(24) مبادرة نوعية؛ لإثراء تجربة القاصدات في شهر رمضان وتعزيز الوعي الشرعي والسلوكي، وتمكين المرأة، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الدينية المقدَّمة، بما يراعي قدسية المكان ويُعظّم شعائره.


وتوزّعت البرامج والمبادرات على ستة مسارات شملت: مسار التوعية والإرشاد، مسار الشؤون العلمية والتوجيهية النسائية، مسار الإثراء والتطوع، مسار تمكين المرأة، مسار العلاقات العامة والتواصل المؤسسي، ومسار التطوير والجودة؛ بما يعكس شمولية التخطيط وتنوّع الخدمات المقدَّمة لتلبية احتياجات القاصدات بمختلف فئاتهن ولغاتهن.


ويركّز مسار التوعية والإرشاد على تكثيف الحضور الميداني في المواقع ذات الكثافة داخل المسجد الحرام وساحاته، لتقديم التوجيه الشرعي المباشر، والإجابة عن الاستفسارات، وتصحيح المفاهيم المتعلقة بأحكام العبادات، إلى جانب توزيع المواد التوعوية بعدة لغات، فيما يُعنى مسار الشؤون العلمية بتقديم الدروس والكلمات الإثرائية والبرامج المعرفية المتخصصة التي تُعزّز الفقه التعبدي وترسّخ القيم الوسطية.

ويتضمن مسار الإثراء والتطوع توسيع مشاركة المتطوعات في الأعمال التنظيمية والخدمية، بما يُسهم في دعم الجهود الميدانية ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، في حين يركّز مسار تمكين المرأة على تنمية القدرات المهنية والمعرفية لمنسوبات الوكالة، وتهيئة كوادر نسائية مؤهلة للعمل في بيئة الحرمين الشريفين وفق معايير جودة عالية.


ويُعزّز مسار العلاقات العامة والتواصل المؤسسي قنوات التواصل مع القاصدات والجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان تكامل الخدمات وتيسير رحلة المستفيدة داخل المسجد الحرام، بينما يعمل مسار التطوير والجودة على قياس الأداء وتحسين العمليات التشغيلية بشكل مستمر، بما يواكب أفضل الممارسات ويرتقي بمستوى الخدمة المقدَّمة.

تعزيز جودة التجربة الإيمانية


أكدت الوكالة أن هذه الخطة تمثّل امتدادًا لرسالة الرئاسة في تعظيم الدور العلمي والتوجيهي للحرمين الشريفين، وترسيخ مكانتهما منارةً للهداية ونشر العلم الشرعي الوسطي، مشيرةً إلى أن المبادرات النوعية صُمِّمت لتحقيق أثرٍ دينيٍّ ومعرفيٍّ مستدام، يعزّز جودة التجربة الإيمانية للقاصدات خلال شهر رمضان، ويُسهم في تقديم نموذج خدمي متكامل يليق بشرف المكان والزمان.