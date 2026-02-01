The Women's Affairs Agency under the Presidency of Religious Affairs in the Two Holy Mosques has launched six main pathways and (24) quality initiatives to enrich the experience of female visitors during the month of Ramadan, enhance religious and behavioral awareness, empower women, and improve the quality of religious services provided, while respecting the sanctity of the place and magnifying its rituals.



The programs and initiatives are distributed across six pathways, including: the Awareness and Guidance Pathway, the Women's Scientific and Advisory Affairs Pathway, the Enrichment and Volunteering Pathway, the Women's Empowerment Pathway, the Public Relations and Institutional Communication Pathway, and the Development and Quality Pathway; reflecting the comprehensiveness of the planning and the diversity of services provided to meet the needs of female visitors from various categories and languages.



The Awareness and Guidance Pathway focuses on intensifying the field presence in high-density areas within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, to provide direct religious guidance, answer inquiries, and correct misconceptions related to the rulings of worship, in addition to distributing awareness materials in several languages. Meanwhile, the Scientific Affairs Pathway is concerned with providing enriching lessons, speeches, and specialized knowledge programs that enhance worship jurisprudence and reinforce moderate values.

The Enrichment and Volunteering Pathway includes expanding the participation of female volunteers in organizational and service-related work, contributing to supporting field efforts and improving response efficiency, while the Women's Empowerment Pathway focuses on developing the professional and knowledge-based capabilities of the agency's staff, preparing qualified female personnel to work in the environment of the Two Holy Mosques according to high-quality standards.



The Public Relations and Institutional Communication Pathway enhances communication channels with female visitors and relevant entities to ensure the integration of services and facilitate the beneficiary's journey within the Grand Mosque, while the Development and Quality Pathway works on measuring performance and continuously improving operational processes, in line with best practices and elevating the level of service provided.

Enhancing the Quality of the Faith Experience



The agency confirmed that this plan represents an extension of the presidency's message in magnifying the scientific and guiding role of the Two Holy Mosques, establishing their status as a beacon for guidance and the dissemination of moderate religious knowledge. It noted that the quality initiatives are designed to achieve a sustainable religious and cognitive impact, enhancing the quality of the faith experience for female visitors during the month of Ramadan, and contributing to providing a comprehensive service model that befits the honor of the place and time.