أعلنت وزارة السياحة والصناعة التقليدية المغربية، أن قطاع السياحة بالمغرب سجل مستوى غير مسبوق خلال عام 2025، محققاً عائدات بالعملة الصعبة بلغت 138 مليار درهم عند نهاية ديسمبر الماضي، بزيادة نسبتها 21% مقارنة بعام 2024.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا المستوى الاستثنائي تجاوز بكثير الهدف المحدد عند 120 مليار درهم ضمن خارطة طريق السياحة المغربية 2026.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن السياحة الوطنية بالمغرب أكدت دورها في اقتصاد القطاع بنفقات تقدر بنحو 48 مليار درهم في عام 2025.


توظيف وعملات


وقالت وزارة السياحة المغربية، إن المغرب استقبل عدداً قياسياً من السائحين بلغ 19.8 مليون سائح في عام 2025 بزيادة 14% عن عام 2024.


وتشكل السياحة نحو 7% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للمغرب، وتعد مصدراً رئيسياً للتوظيف والعملات الأجنبية.


وفتح المغرب خطوط طيران إضافية أمام أسواق سياحية رئيسية، وروج لوجهات جديدة في الداخل وشجع قطاع السياحة على تجديد فنادق قائمة وافتتاح أخرى جديدة.