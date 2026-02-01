The Moroccan Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts announced that the tourism sector in Morocco recorded an unprecedented level in 2025, achieving foreign currency revenues of 138 billion dirhams by the end of last December, an increase of 21% compared to 2024.



The ministry clarified that this exceptional level far exceeded the target set at 120 billion dirhams within the Moroccan tourism roadmap for 2026.



The ministry pointed out that national tourism in Morocco confirmed its role in the sector's economy with expenditures estimated at around 48 billion dirhams in 2025.



Employment and Currencies



The Moroccan Ministry of Tourism stated that Morocco welcomed a record number of tourists, reaching 19.8 million in 2025, an increase of 14% compared to 2024.



Tourism accounts for about 7% of Morocco's GDP and is a major source of employment and foreign currency.



Morocco opened additional flight routes to major tourist markets, promoted new destinations domestically, and encouraged the tourism sector to renovate existing hotels and open new ones.