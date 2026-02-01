أعلنت وزارة السياحة والصناعة التقليدية المغربية، أن قطاع السياحة بالمغرب سجل مستوى غير مسبوق خلال عام 2025، محققاً عائدات بالعملة الصعبة بلغت 138 مليار درهم عند نهاية ديسمبر الماضي، بزيادة نسبتها 21% مقارنة بعام 2024.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا المستوى الاستثنائي تجاوز بكثير الهدف المحدد عند 120 مليار درهم ضمن خارطة طريق السياحة المغربية 2026.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن السياحة الوطنية بالمغرب أكدت دورها في اقتصاد القطاع بنفقات تقدر بنحو 48 مليار درهم في عام 2025.
توظيف وعملات
وقالت وزارة السياحة المغربية، إن المغرب استقبل عدداً قياسياً من السائحين بلغ 19.8 مليون سائح في عام 2025 بزيادة 14% عن عام 2024.
وتشكل السياحة نحو 7% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للمغرب، وتعد مصدراً رئيسياً للتوظيف والعملات الأجنبية.
وفتح المغرب خطوط طيران إضافية أمام أسواق سياحية رئيسية، وروج لوجهات جديدة في الداخل وشجع قطاع السياحة على تجديد فنادق قائمة وافتتاح أخرى جديدة.
The Moroccan Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts announced that the tourism sector in Morocco recorded an unprecedented level in 2025, achieving foreign currency revenues of 138 billion dirhams by the end of last December, an increase of 21% compared to 2024.
The ministry clarified that this exceptional level far exceeded the target set at 120 billion dirhams within the Moroccan tourism roadmap for 2026.
The ministry pointed out that national tourism in Morocco confirmed its role in the sector's economy with expenditures estimated at around 48 billion dirhams in 2025.
Employment and Currencies
The Moroccan Ministry of Tourism stated that Morocco welcomed a record number of tourists, reaching 19.8 million in 2025, an increase of 14% compared to 2024.
Tourism accounts for about 7% of Morocco's GDP and is a major source of employment and foreign currency.
Morocco opened additional flight routes to major tourist markets, promoted new destinations domestically, and encouraged the tourism sector to renovate existing hotels and open new ones.