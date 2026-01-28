• طريقة فعّالة للعطاء مع سلة الخير الرمضانية بالتعاون مع بنك الطعام السعودي

• خصومات تصل إلى 50% على جميع الفئات، بالإضافة إلى خصومات إضافية من بنك الراجحي، وبنك الأول، وبنك الرياض، وخيارات دفع مرنة، وإمكانية الوصول المبكر لأعضاء برايم

• إطلاق خدمة البحث المرئي المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي من «أمازون لينس» في الوقت المناسب لشهر رمضان، مما يجعل التسوق أسرع وأسهل

أعلنت أمازون السعودية عن إطلاق مجموعة من العروض المميزة ضمن تخفيضات شهر رمضان لهذا العام، والتي تبدأ من 28 يناير وحتى 14 فبراير، مع إتاحة إمكانية وصول مبكر وحصري لأعضاء برايم ابتداءً من 27 يناير، عبر الموقع Amazon.sa/ramadan وتتيح التخفيضات للعملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة فرصة الاستفادة من آلاف العروض على جميع فئات المنتجات من أشهر العلامات التجارية المحلية والعالمية بخصومات تصل إلى 50%، وتشمل المستلزمات اليومية، والبقالة، والإلكترونيات، والأزياء، والسلع المنزلية، والتجميل، إلى جانب مزايا إضافية لأعضاء برايم مثل العروض الحصرية وخيارات التوصيل السريع والمجاني.

وتواصل أمازون السعودية، للعام السادس على التوالي تعاونها مع بنك الطعام السعودي لتوفير «سلة رمضان الخير»، مما يُسهّل على العملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة دعم الأسر المحتاجة خلال الشهر الفضيل، وتحتوي السلة على سلع غذائية أساسية يومية مثل الزيت، السكر، الدقيق، الأرز، الشوفان، الشاي، المعكرونة، صلصة الطماطم والتمر، ويبلغ سعرها 100 ريال سعودي، ويمكن للعملاء شراء السلة عبر موقع Amazon.sa وإرسالها لبنك الطعام السعودي ليتم توزيعها، أو اختيار توصيلها مباشرةً إلى أسرة محتاجة بإدخال عنوانهم المفضل في خانة «عنوان الشحن» أثناء إتمام عملية الشراء.

وبهذه المناسبة، قال عبدو شلالا، المدير الإقليمي لأمازون السعودية: «يسعدنا إطلاق تخفيضات رمضان هذا العام حيث نجمع بين الابتكار والتقاليد لخدمة عملائنا في المملكة العربية السعودية، ويُمثل إطلاق «أمازون لينس» (Amazon Lens) التزامنا بجعل التسوق أسهل وأكثر ذكاءً، فيما تجسد تخفيضات رمضان الموسعة وشراكتنا المستمرة مع بنك الطعام السعودي قيم العطاء والتكافل المجتمعي التي تميز هذا الشهر المبارك».

وفي إطار تعزيز تجربة التسوق، تُطلق Amazon.sa خدمة «أمازون لينس» (Amazon Lens)، وهي أداة بحث مرئية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تُساعد العملاء على العثور على المنتجات التي يبحثون عنها بكل سهولة، ويمكن للعملاء ببساطة التقاط صورة أو توجيه كاميرا الهاتف نحو أي منتج لاكتشافه على Amazon.sa وتتوفر ميزة التحديد بالرسم (Circle to Search) حصرياً عند تحميل الصور من الجهاز، حيث تتيح للعملاء رسم دائرة حول عناصر محددة داخل الصور المزدحمة للتعرّف عليها بدقة. كما تتضمن الأداة خاصية مسح الباركود لمقارنة الأسعار بسرعة، مما يجعل تجربة البحث عن المنتجات أسهل وأكثر دقة من أي وقت مضى.

عروض رائعة وخيارات واسعة

وتتضمن تخفيضات رمضان خصومات مميزة تصل إلى 50% على مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات، تشمل الإلكترونيات، والأزياء، وأدوات المنزل، والجمال، مع خصومات تصل إلى 75% على بعض المواد الغذائية، بالإضافة إلى 40% على منتجات أمازون بازار. كما يمكن لأعضاء برايم الحصول على كل ما يرغبون به بدءاً من 27 يناير، مع الاستفادة من إمكانية توصيل سريعة ومجانية لملايين المنتجات في نفس اليوم أو اليوم التالي للمنتجات المؤهلة، كما يُمكن للأعضاء الاستفادة من خصم إضافي بنسبة 25% عند استخدام بطاقات مصرف الراجحي وبطاقات بنك الأول الائتمانية وبطاقات بنك الرياض الائتمانية، مما يتيح مضاعفة التوفير إلى جانب أسعار التخفيضات.

كما يستمتع عملاء Amazon.sa بتجربة تسوق استثنائية ومريحة وبأسعار معقولة مع خيارات «اشترِ الآن وادفع لاحقاً» من خلال Tabby وTamara، والتي تُتيح لهم تقسيط المبلغ على 4 دفعات بدون فوائد، (تُطبق الشروط والأحكام). كما يمكنهم اختيار خطط تقسيط بنسبة 0% على مشتريات محددة من بنوك مختارة عند الدفع على Amazon.sa، مما يجعل الدفع أسهل وأكثر مرونة (تُطبق الشروط والأحكام).

أفضل العروض في تخفيضات رمضان على Amazon.sa

• المستلزمات اليومية: خصومات تصل إلى 75% على ماركات مثل كالفن كلاين، فاين بيبي، هاجيز، كوتكس، فاين، كلوروكس، آرم آند هامر، جونسون آند جونسون، دافيدوف، بورينا، وغيرها.

• ومن خلال Amazon Grocery، يمكنك توفير ما يصل إلى 60% على المواد الغذائية الأساسية من ماركات مثل العلالي، بيتي كروكر، رينبو، بيلسبري، وليز، وما يصل إلى 40% على الأرز والزيوت من ماركات مثل الشعلان، أبو كاس، العلا، وعافية، وما يصل إلى 43% على المياه والمشروبات الغازية والقهوة والشاي من ماركات مثل نسكافيه، نستله بيور لايف، إيلي، بيبسي، كوكاكولا، بيرين، تانج، وليبتون، وما يصل إلى 40% على الفواكه والخضراوات الطازجة، بالإضافة إلى الأعشاب الطازجة، وما يصل إلى 40% على الأطعمة الطازجة. تشمل المنتجات الأساسية اللحوم والمأكولات البحرية ومنتجات الألبان والمخبوزات من علامات تجارية مثل ساديا، وتنمية، والكبير، وسنبلة، والسعودية.

• أدوات المطبخ والمنزل: خصومات تصل إلى 68% على علامات عالمية مثل كينوود، دايسون، براون، نينجا، ديلونجي، تيفال، مولينكس، نوتريكوك، فيليبس، بلاك آند ديكر، باناسونيك، بيسيل، وغيرها.

• الإلكترونيات: خصومات تصل إلى 60% على ماركات عالمية مثل آبل، إل جي، لينوفو، أسوس، بيورر، سوني، سامسونج، باناسونيك، أنكر، بلاي ستيشن، مايكروسوفت، وهوب، هواوي، إكس إف إكس، نينتندو، لوجيتك، بوز، تي سي إل، ميتا، وغيرها.

• الأزياء: خصومات تصل إلى 58% على ماركات عالمية مثل تيسو، سيكو، فوسيل، مايكل كورس، كاريرا، كالفن كلاين، بوس، سواروفسكي، دافيدوف، نيو بالانس، أديداس، سكيتشرز، أسيكس، تومي هيلفيغر، لاكوست، كوتش، وغيرها.

• أمازون بازار: خصومات تصل إلى 40% عبر Amazon.sa/bazaar/store، مع خصم إضافي 10% للعملاء الجدد على أول طلب باستخدام الرمز NTB10، بالإضافة إلى شحن دولي مجاني لأعضاء أمازون برايم. (تُطبق الشروط والأحكام).

طرق التسوق خلال تخفيضات رمضان على Amazon.sa

ويتيح موقع أمازون للعملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة التسوق عبر الرابط Amazon.sa/ramadan، ويمكن لأعضاء برايم من الوصول المبكر للعروض بدءاً من 27 يناير، ويتوفر للعملاء تجربة التسوق الرمضانية من خلال تحميل تطبيق Amazon.sa لتصفح العروض والتخفيضات والتسوق منها أو من خلال التسوق مباشرة عبر الموقع الإلكتروني www.amazon.sa. كما يمكن دفع جميع المشتريات عبر وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان والخصم أو بطاقات هدايا Amazon.sa، التي توفر طريقة سهلة ومريحة للتسوق خلال فترة تخفيضات رمضان أو لإهداء الأصدقاء والعائلة. ويمكن للعملاء الاستفادة من عرض خاص على بطاقات الهدايا من 6–14 فبراير: اشترِ بطاقات هدايا بقيمة 400 ريال والحصول على 20 ريال كاش باك (5% استرجاع).

ارتقِ بتجربة رمضان مع أليكسا

تواصل أليكسا تقديم تجربة روحية مميزة للعملاء خلال شهر رمضان، مع ميزات محلية دقيقة تشمل تذكيرات بمواعيد الصلاة، وتلاوة القرآن الكريم، والأدعية اليومية. ويمكن للعائلات أيضاً الاستمتاع بتجارب إضافية متاحة باللغة العربية، بما في ذلك اقتراحات «عمل اليوم» وأنشطة مثل «فوازير رمضان»، حيث يمكن للعملاء سؤال أليكسا عن الألغاز.