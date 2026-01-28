• An effective way to give with the Ramadan Goodness Basket in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank

• Discounts of up to 50% on all categories, along with additional discounts from Al Rajhi Bank, Al Awal Bank, and Riyadh Bank, flexible payment options, and early access for Prime members

• Launching the AI-powered visual search service "Amazon Lens" in time for Ramadan, making shopping faster and easier

Amazon Saudi Arabia announced the launch of a range of special offers as part of this year's Ramadan discounts, which run from January 28 to February 14, with early and exclusive access for Prime members starting January 27, via the website Amazon.sa/ramadan. The discounts allow customers across the Kingdom to benefit from thousands of offers on all product categories from the most famous local and international brands with discounts of up to 50%. These include daily essentials, groceries, electronics, fashion, home goods, and beauty products, along with additional benefits for Prime members such as exclusive offers and fast, free delivery options.

For the sixth consecutive year, Amazon Saudi Arabia continues its collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank to provide the "Ramadan Goodness Basket," making it easier for customers across the Kingdom to support needy families during the holy month. The basket contains essential daily food items such as oil, sugar, flour, rice, oats, tea, pasta, tomato sauce, and dates, priced at 100 Saudi Riyals. Customers can purchase the basket via Amazon.sa and send it to the Saudi Food Bank for distribution, or choose to have it delivered directly to a needy family by entering their preferred address in the "Shipping Address" field during checkout.

On this occasion, Abdou Shlala, Regional Director of Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: "We are pleased to launch this year's Ramadan discounts as we combine innovation and tradition to serve our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The launch of 'Amazon Lens' represents our commitment to making shopping easier and smarter, while the expanded Ramadan discounts and our ongoing partnership with the Saudi Food Bank embody the values of giving and community solidarity that characterize this blessed month."

As part of enhancing the shopping experience, Amazon.sa launches the "Amazon Lens" service, a visual search tool powered by AI that helps customers easily find the products they are looking for. Customers can simply take a picture or point their phone camera at any product to discover it on Amazon.sa. The Circle to Search feature is exclusively available when uploading images from the device, allowing customers to draw a circle around specific items in crowded images for accurate identification. The tool also includes a barcode scanning feature for quick price comparisons, making the product search experience easier and more accurate than ever.

Amazing Offers and Wide Options

The Ramadan discounts include special discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home tools, and beauty, with discounts of up to 75% on some food items, as well as 40% on Amazon Bazaar products. Prime members can get everything they want starting January 27, taking advantage of fast and free delivery for millions of products on the same day or the next day for eligible items. Members can also benefit from an additional 25% discount when using Al Rajhi Bank credit cards, Al Awal Bank credit cards, and Riyadh Bank credit cards, allowing them to double their savings alongside the discount prices.

Customers of Amazon.sa enjoy an exceptional, convenient, and affordable shopping experience with "Buy Now, Pay Later" options through Tabby and Tamara, allowing them to split the amount into 4 interest-free installments (terms and conditions apply). They can also choose 0% installment plans on selected purchases from selected banks when paying on Amazon.sa, making payment easier and more flexible (terms and conditions apply).

The Best Offers in Ramadan Discounts on Amazon.sa

• Daily essentials: Discounts of up to 75% on brands like Calvin Klein, Fine Baby, Huggies, Kotex, Fine, Clorox, Arm & Hammer, Johnson & Johnson, Davidoff, Purina, and more.

• Through Amazon Grocery, you can save up to 60% on essential food items from brands like Al Alali, Betty Crocker, Rainbow, Pillsbury, and Lays, and up to 40% on rice and oils from brands like Al Shaalan, Abu Kass, Al Ola, and Afia, as well as up to 43% on water, soft drinks, coffee, and tea from brands like Nescafe, Nestle Pure Life, Illy, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Perrier, Tang, and Lipton, and up to 40% on fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to fresh herbs, and up to 40% on fresh foods. Essential products include meats, seafood, dairy products, and baked goods from brands like Sadia, Tanmia, Al Kabeer, Sanbela, and Saudi.

• Kitchen and home tools: Discounts of up to 68% on global brands like Kenwood, Dyson, Braun, Ninja, DeLonghi, Tefal, Moulinex, NutriCook, Philips, Black & Decker, Panasonic, Bissell, and more.

• Electronics: Discounts of up to 60% on global brands like Apple, LG, Lenovo, Asus, Beurer, Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, Anker, PlayStation, Microsoft, HOP, Huawei, XFX, Nintendo, Logitech, Bose, TCL, Meta, and more.

• Fashion: Discounts of up to 58% on global brands like Tissot, Seiko, Fossil, Michael Kors, Carrera, Calvin Klein, Boss, Swarovski, Davidoff, New Balance, Adidas, Skechers, Asics, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach, and more.

• Amazon Bazaar: Discounts of up to 40% via Amazon.sa/bazaar/store, with an additional 10% discount for new customers on their first order using the code NTB10, plus free international shipping for Amazon Prime members. (Terms and conditions apply).

Shopping Methods During Ramadan Discounts on Amazon.sa

The Amazon website allows customers across the Kingdom to shop via the link Amazon.sa/ramadan, and Prime members can access early offers starting January 27. Customers can enjoy the Ramadan shopping experience by downloading the Amazon.sa app to browse offers and discounts and shop from them or by shopping directly through the website www.amazon.sa. All purchases can be paid for using electronic payment methods, including credit and debit cards or Amazon.sa gift cards, which provide an easy and convenient way to shop during the Ramadan discount period or to gift friends and family. Customers can take advantage of a special offer on gift cards from February 6-14: Buy gift cards worth 400 Riyals and receive 20 Riyals cashback (5% return).

Enhance Your Ramadan Experience with Alexa

Alexa continues to provide a unique spiritual experience for customers during the month of Ramadan, with precise local features including prayer time reminders, Quran recitation, and daily supplications. Families can also enjoy additional experiences available in Arabic, including "Today's Task" suggestions and activities like "Ramadan Puzzles," where customers can ask Alexa about riddles.