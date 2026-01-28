• طريقة فعّالة للعطاء مع سلة الخير الرمضانية بالتعاون مع بنك الطعام السعودي
• خصومات تصل إلى 50% على جميع الفئات، بالإضافة إلى خصومات إضافية من بنك الراجحي، وبنك الأول، وبنك الرياض، وخيارات دفع مرنة، وإمكانية الوصول المبكر لأعضاء برايم
• إطلاق خدمة البحث المرئي المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي من «أمازون لينس» في الوقت المناسب لشهر رمضان، مما يجعل التسوق أسرع وأسهل
أعلنت أمازون السعودية عن إطلاق مجموعة من العروض المميزة ضمن تخفيضات شهر رمضان لهذا العام، والتي تبدأ من 28 يناير وحتى 14 فبراير، مع إتاحة إمكانية وصول مبكر وحصري لأعضاء برايم ابتداءً من 27 يناير، عبر الموقع Amazon.sa/ramadan وتتيح التخفيضات للعملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة فرصة الاستفادة من آلاف العروض على جميع فئات المنتجات من أشهر العلامات التجارية المحلية والعالمية بخصومات تصل إلى 50%، وتشمل المستلزمات اليومية، والبقالة، والإلكترونيات، والأزياء، والسلع المنزلية، والتجميل، إلى جانب مزايا إضافية لأعضاء برايم مثل العروض الحصرية وخيارات التوصيل السريع والمجاني.
وتواصل أمازون السعودية، للعام السادس على التوالي تعاونها مع بنك الطعام السعودي لتوفير «سلة رمضان الخير»، مما يُسهّل على العملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة دعم الأسر المحتاجة خلال الشهر الفضيل، وتحتوي السلة على سلع غذائية أساسية يومية مثل الزيت، السكر، الدقيق، الأرز، الشوفان، الشاي، المعكرونة، صلصة الطماطم والتمر، ويبلغ سعرها 100 ريال سعودي، ويمكن للعملاء شراء السلة عبر موقع Amazon.sa وإرسالها لبنك الطعام السعودي ليتم توزيعها، أو اختيار توصيلها مباشرةً إلى أسرة محتاجة بإدخال عنوانهم المفضل في خانة «عنوان الشحن» أثناء إتمام عملية الشراء.
وبهذه المناسبة، قال عبدو شلالا، المدير الإقليمي لأمازون السعودية: «يسعدنا إطلاق تخفيضات رمضان هذا العام حيث نجمع بين الابتكار والتقاليد لخدمة عملائنا في المملكة العربية السعودية، ويُمثل إطلاق «أمازون لينس» (Amazon Lens) التزامنا بجعل التسوق أسهل وأكثر ذكاءً، فيما تجسد تخفيضات رمضان الموسعة وشراكتنا المستمرة مع بنك الطعام السعودي قيم العطاء والتكافل المجتمعي التي تميز هذا الشهر المبارك».
وفي إطار تعزيز تجربة التسوق، تُطلق Amazon.sa خدمة «أمازون لينس» (Amazon Lens)، وهي أداة بحث مرئية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تُساعد العملاء على العثور على المنتجات التي يبحثون عنها بكل سهولة، ويمكن للعملاء ببساطة التقاط صورة أو توجيه كاميرا الهاتف نحو أي منتج لاكتشافه على Amazon.sa وتتوفر ميزة التحديد بالرسم (Circle to Search) حصرياً عند تحميل الصور من الجهاز، حيث تتيح للعملاء رسم دائرة حول عناصر محددة داخل الصور المزدحمة للتعرّف عليها بدقة. كما تتضمن الأداة خاصية مسح الباركود لمقارنة الأسعار بسرعة، مما يجعل تجربة البحث عن المنتجات أسهل وأكثر دقة من أي وقت مضى.
عروض رائعة وخيارات واسعة
وتتضمن تخفيضات رمضان خصومات مميزة تصل إلى 50% على مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات، تشمل الإلكترونيات، والأزياء، وأدوات المنزل، والجمال، مع خصومات تصل إلى 75% على بعض المواد الغذائية، بالإضافة إلى 40% على منتجات أمازون بازار. كما يمكن لأعضاء برايم الحصول على كل ما يرغبون به بدءاً من 27 يناير، مع الاستفادة من إمكانية توصيل سريعة ومجانية لملايين المنتجات في نفس اليوم أو اليوم التالي للمنتجات المؤهلة، كما يُمكن للأعضاء الاستفادة من خصم إضافي بنسبة 25% عند استخدام بطاقات مصرف الراجحي وبطاقات بنك الأول الائتمانية وبطاقات بنك الرياض الائتمانية، مما يتيح مضاعفة التوفير إلى جانب أسعار التخفيضات.
كما يستمتع عملاء Amazon.sa بتجربة تسوق استثنائية ومريحة وبأسعار معقولة مع خيارات «اشترِ الآن وادفع لاحقاً» من خلال Tabby وTamara، والتي تُتيح لهم تقسيط المبلغ على 4 دفعات بدون فوائد، (تُطبق الشروط والأحكام). كما يمكنهم اختيار خطط تقسيط بنسبة 0% على مشتريات محددة من بنوك مختارة عند الدفع على Amazon.sa، مما يجعل الدفع أسهل وأكثر مرونة (تُطبق الشروط والأحكام).
أفضل العروض في تخفيضات رمضان على Amazon.sa
• المستلزمات اليومية: خصومات تصل إلى 75% على ماركات مثل كالفن كلاين، فاين بيبي، هاجيز، كوتكس، فاين، كلوروكس، آرم آند هامر، جونسون آند جونسون، دافيدوف، بورينا، وغيرها.
• ومن خلال Amazon Grocery، يمكنك توفير ما يصل إلى 60% على المواد الغذائية الأساسية من ماركات مثل العلالي، بيتي كروكر، رينبو، بيلسبري، وليز، وما يصل إلى 40% على الأرز والزيوت من ماركات مثل الشعلان، أبو كاس، العلا، وعافية، وما يصل إلى 43% على المياه والمشروبات الغازية والقهوة والشاي من ماركات مثل نسكافيه، نستله بيور لايف، إيلي، بيبسي، كوكاكولا، بيرين، تانج، وليبتون، وما يصل إلى 40% على الفواكه والخضراوات الطازجة، بالإضافة إلى الأعشاب الطازجة، وما يصل إلى 40% على الأطعمة الطازجة. تشمل المنتجات الأساسية اللحوم والمأكولات البحرية ومنتجات الألبان والمخبوزات من علامات تجارية مثل ساديا، وتنمية، والكبير، وسنبلة، والسعودية.
• أدوات المطبخ والمنزل: خصومات تصل إلى 68% على علامات عالمية مثل كينوود، دايسون، براون، نينجا، ديلونجي، تيفال، مولينكس، نوتريكوك، فيليبس، بلاك آند ديكر، باناسونيك، بيسيل، وغيرها.
• الإلكترونيات: خصومات تصل إلى 60% على ماركات عالمية مثل آبل، إل جي، لينوفو، أسوس، بيورر، سوني، سامسونج، باناسونيك، أنكر، بلاي ستيشن، مايكروسوفت، وهوب، هواوي، إكس إف إكس، نينتندو، لوجيتك، بوز، تي سي إل، ميتا، وغيرها.
• الأزياء: خصومات تصل إلى 58% على ماركات عالمية مثل تيسو، سيكو، فوسيل، مايكل كورس، كاريرا، كالفن كلاين، بوس، سواروفسكي، دافيدوف، نيو بالانس، أديداس، سكيتشرز، أسيكس، تومي هيلفيغر، لاكوست، كوتش، وغيرها.
• أمازون بازار: خصومات تصل إلى 40% عبر Amazon.sa/bazaar/store، مع خصم إضافي 10% للعملاء الجدد على أول طلب باستخدام الرمز NTB10، بالإضافة إلى شحن دولي مجاني لأعضاء أمازون برايم. (تُطبق الشروط والأحكام).
طرق التسوق خلال تخفيضات رمضان على Amazon.sa
ويتيح موقع أمازون للعملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة التسوق عبر الرابط Amazon.sa/ramadan، ويمكن لأعضاء برايم من الوصول المبكر للعروض بدءاً من 27 يناير، ويتوفر للعملاء تجربة التسوق الرمضانية من خلال تحميل تطبيق Amazon.sa لتصفح العروض والتخفيضات والتسوق منها أو من خلال التسوق مباشرة عبر الموقع الإلكتروني www.amazon.sa. كما يمكن دفع جميع المشتريات عبر وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان والخصم أو بطاقات هدايا Amazon.sa، التي توفر طريقة سهلة ومريحة للتسوق خلال فترة تخفيضات رمضان أو لإهداء الأصدقاء والعائلة. ويمكن للعملاء الاستفادة من عرض خاص على بطاقات الهدايا من 6–14 فبراير: اشترِ بطاقات هدايا بقيمة 400 ريال والحصول على 20 ريال كاش باك (5% استرجاع).
ارتقِ بتجربة رمضان مع أليكسا
تواصل أليكسا تقديم تجربة روحية مميزة للعملاء خلال شهر رمضان، مع ميزات محلية دقيقة تشمل تذكيرات بمواعيد الصلاة، وتلاوة القرآن الكريم، والأدعية اليومية. ويمكن للعائلات أيضاً الاستمتاع بتجارب إضافية متاحة باللغة العربية، بما في ذلك اقتراحات «عمل اليوم» وأنشطة مثل «فوازير رمضان»، حيث يمكن للعملاء سؤال أليكسا عن الألغاز.
• An effective way to give with the Ramadan Goodness Basket in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank
• Discounts of up to 50% on all categories, along with additional discounts from Al Rajhi Bank, Al Awal Bank, and Riyadh Bank, flexible payment options, and early access for Prime members
• Launching the AI-powered visual search service "Amazon Lens" in time for Ramadan, making shopping faster and easier
Amazon Saudi Arabia announced the launch of a range of special offers as part of this year's Ramadan discounts, which run from January 28 to February 14, with early and exclusive access for Prime members starting January 27, via the website Amazon.sa/ramadan. The discounts allow customers across the Kingdom to benefit from thousands of offers on all product categories from the most famous local and international brands with discounts of up to 50%. These include daily essentials, groceries, electronics, fashion, home goods, and beauty products, along with additional benefits for Prime members such as exclusive offers and fast, free delivery options.
For the sixth consecutive year, Amazon Saudi Arabia continues its collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank to provide the "Ramadan Goodness Basket," making it easier for customers across the Kingdom to support needy families during the holy month. The basket contains essential daily food items such as oil, sugar, flour, rice, oats, tea, pasta, tomato sauce, and dates, priced at 100 Saudi Riyals. Customers can purchase the basket via Amazon.sa and send it to the Saudi Food Bank for distribution, or choose to have it delivered directly to a needy family by entering their preferred address in the "Shipping Address" field during checkout.
On this occasion, Abdou Shlala, Regional Director of Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: "We are pleased to launch this year's Ramadan discounts as we combine innovation and tradition to serve our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The launch of 'Amazon Lens' represents our commitment to making shopping easier and smarter, while the expanded Ramadan discounts and our ongoing partnership with the Saudi Food Bank embody the values of giving and community solidarity that characterize this blessed month."
As part of enhancing the shopping experience, Amazon.sa launches the "Amazon Lens" service, a visual search tool powered by AI that helps customers easily find the products they are looking for. Customers can simply take a picture or point their phone camera at any product to discover it on Amazon.sa. The Circle to Search feature is exclusively available when uploading images from the device, allowing customers to draw a circle around specific items in crowded images for accurate identification. The tool also includes a barcode scanning feature for quick price comparisons, making the product search experience easier and more accurate than ever.
Amazing Offers and Wide Options
The Ramadan discounts include special discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home tools, and beauty, with discounts of up to 75% on some food items, as well as 40% on Amazon Bazaar products. Prime members can get everything they want starting January 27, taking advantage of fast and free delivery for millions of products on the same day or the next day for eligible items. Members can also benefit from an additional 25% discount when using Al Rajhi Bank credit cards, Al Awal Bank credit cards, and Riyadh Bank credit cards, allowing them to double their savings alongside the discount prices.
Customers of Amazon.sa enjoy an exceptional, convenient, and affordable shopping experience with "Buy Now, Pay Later" options through Tabby and Tamara, allowing them to split the amount into 4 interest-free installments (terms and conditions apply). They can also choose 0% installment plans on selected purchases from selected banks when paying on Amazon.sa, making payment easier and more flexible (terms and conditions apply).
The Best Offers in Ramadan Discounts on Amazon.sa
• Daily essentials: Discounts of up to 75% on brands like Calvin Klein, Fine Baby, Huggies, Kotex, Fine, Clorox, Arm & Hammer, Johnson & Johnson, Davidoff, Purina, and more.
• Through Amazon Grocery, you can save up to 60% on essential food items from brands like Al Alali, Betty Crocker, Rainbow, Pillsbury, and Lays, and up to 40% on rice and oils from brands like Al Shaalan, Abu Kass, Al Ola, and Afia, as well as up to 43% on water, soft drinks, coffee, and tea from brands like Nescafe, Nestle Pure Life, Illy, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Perrier, Tang, and Lipton, and up to 40% on fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to fresh herbs, and up to 40% on fresh foods. Essential products include meats, seafood, dairy products, and baked goods from brands like Sadia, Tanmia, Al Kabeer, Sanbela, and Saudi.
• Kitchen and home tools: Discounts of up to 68% on global brands like Kenwood, Dyson, Braun, Ninja, DeLonghi, Tefal, Moulinex, NutriCook, Philips, Black & Decker, Panasonic, Bissell, and more.
• Electronics: Discounts of up to 60% on global brands like Apple, LG, Lenovo, Asus, Beurer, Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, Anker, PlayStation, Microsoft, HOP, Huawei, XFX, Nintendo, Logitech, Bose, TCL, Meta, and more.
• Fashion: Discounts of up to 58% on global brands like Tissot, Seiko, Fossil, Michael Kors, Carrera, Calvin Klein, Boss, Swarovski, Davidoff, New Balance, Adidas, Skechers, Asics, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach, and more.
• Amazon Bazaar: Discounts of up to 40% via Amazon.sa/bazaar/store, with an additional 10% discount for new customers on their first order using the code NTB10, plus free international shipping for Amazon Prime members. (Terms and conditions apply).
Shopping Methods During Ramadan Discounts on Amazon.sa
The Amazon website allows customers across the Kingdom to shop via the link Amazon.sa/ramadan, and Prime members can access early offers starting January 27. Customers can enjoy the Ramadan shopping experience by downloading the Amazon.sa app to browse offers and discounts and shop from them or by shopping directly through the website www.amazon.sa. All purchases can be paid for using electronic payment methods, including credit and debit cards or Amazon.sa gift cards, which provide an easy and convenient way to shop during the Ramadan discount period or to gift friends and family. Customers can take advantage of a special offer on gift cards from February 6-14: Buy gift cards worth 400 Riyals and receive 20 Riyals cashback (5% return).
Enhance Your Ramadan Experience with Alexa
Alexa continues to provide a unique spiritual experience for customers during the month of Ramadan, with precise local features including prayer time reminders, Quran recitation, and daily supplications. Families can also enjoy additional experiences available in Arabic, including "Today's Task" suggestions and activities like "Ramadan Puzzles," where customers can ask Alexa about riddles.