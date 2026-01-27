The Tunisian primary court issued its ruling yesterday evening (Monday) sentencing Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the Ennahda Movement, to 3 years in prison after proving his involvement in accepting indirect foreign funding. The court also fined the Ennahda Movement an amount of 45,000 Tunisian dinars (15,000 dollars), in one of the cases that has garnered widespread attention in the Tunisian political arena.

This ruling comes in the context of a long series of cases faced by Ghannouchi, as he has previously received sentences of 22 years in prison for espionage, 5 years for foreign funding, and 14 years for conspiracy against state security, making these rulings a continuation of a lengthy judicial process that has pursued him for years.

The Tunisian authorities had arrested Rached Ghannouchi on April 17, 2023, on several charges, including conspiracy against state security, incitement to violence, urging the population to attack each other with weapons, in addition to inciting chaos, murder, and robbery.