أصدرت المحكمة الابتدائية في تونس، مساء أمس (الإثنين) حكمها بالسجن لمدة 3 أعوام في حق راشد الغنوشي رئيس حركة النهضة، بعد ثبوت تورطه في قبول تمويل أجنبي غير مباشر، كما غرمت المحكمة حركة النهضة مبلغ 45 ألف دينار تونسي (15 ألف دولار)، في واحدة من القضايا التي أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً على الساحة السياسية التونسية.
ويأتي هذا الحكم في سياق سلسلة طويلة من القضايا التي واجهها الغنوشي، إذ سبق أن صدرت في حقه أحكام بالسجن 22 عاماً في قضية التخابر، و5 سنوات في ملف التمويل الأجنبي، و14 عاماً في قضية التآمر على أمن الدولة، ما يجعل هذه الأحكام استكمالاً لمسار قضائي طويل يلاحقه منذ سنوات.
وكانت السلطات التونسية قد أوقفت راشد الغنوشي في17 أبريل 2023 بتهم عدة، شملت التآمر على أمن الدولة، والتحريض على العنف، وحمل السكان على مهاجمة بعضهم بالسلاح، إضافة إلى إثارة الهرج والقتل والسلب.
The Tunisian primary court issued its ruling yesterday evening (Monday) sentencing Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the Ennahda Movement, to 3 years in prison after proving his involvement in accepting indirect foreign funding. The court also fined the Ennahda Movement an amount of 45,000 Tunisian dinars (15,000 dollars), in one of the cases that has garnered widespread attention in the Tunisian political arena.
This ruling comes in the context of a long series of cases faced by Ghannouchi, as he has previously received sentences of 22 years in prison for espionage, 5 years for foreign funding, and 14 years for conspiracy against state security, making these rulings a continuation of a lengthy judicial process that has pursued him for years.
The Tunisian authorities had arrested Rached Ghannouchi on April 17, 2023, on several charges, including conspiracy against state security, incitement to violence, urging the population to attack each other with weapons, in addition to inciting chaos, murder, and robbery.