أصدرت المحكمة الابتدائية في تونس، مساء أمس (الإثنين) حكمها بالسجن لمدة 3 أعوام في حق راشد الغنوشي رئيس حركة النهضة، بعد ثبوت تورطه في قبول تمويل أجنبي غير مباشر، كما غرمت المحكمة حركة النهضة مبلغ 45 ألف دينار تونسي (15 ألف دولار)، في واحدة من القضايا التي أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً على الساحة السياسية التونسية.

ويأتي هذا الحكم في سياق سلسلة طويلة من القضايا التي واجهها الغنوشي، إذ سبق أن صدرت في حقه أحكام بالسجن 22 عاماً في قضية التخابر، و5 سنوات في ملف التمويل الأجنبي، و14 عاماً في قضية التآمر على أمن الدولة، ما يجعل هذه الأحكام استكمالاً لمسار قضائي طويل يلاحقه منذ سنوات.

وكانت السلطات التونسية قد أوقفت راشد الغنوشي في17 أبريل 2023 بتهم عدة، شملت التآمر على أمن الدولة، والتحريض على العنف، وحمل السكان على مهاجمة بعضهم بالسلاح، إضافة إلى إثارة الهرج والقتل والسلب.