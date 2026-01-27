The joint operational exercise for the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "Gulf Security 4," hosted by the State of Qatar, witnessed the implementation of a series of accompanying programs and activities prepared by the exercise committee; aimed at enhancing the awareness and training aspects for the participants.

The events included a security awareness lecture presented by Colonel Majid Saad Al-Shammari, the Director of the Explosives Detection and Disposal Department at the General Directorate of Weapons and Explosives in the Public Security of Saudi Arabia. He reviewed the most prominent techniques and modern methods for dealing with explosives, in addition to presenting the experiences of the Ministry of Interior (Public Security) in this field, which enhances security awareness and reinforces safety concepts.

The joint operational exercise aims to strengthen the Gulf security work system, raise the level of coordination and integration among the participating security forces, in addition to honing the skills of the participants and developing their field experiences, enabling them to perform their tasks with high efficiency and professionalism.