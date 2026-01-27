شهد التمرين التعبوي المشترك للأجهزة الأمنية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، الذي تستضيفه دولة قطر، تنفيذ مجموعة من البرامج والأنشطة المصاحبة التي أعدّتها لجنة التمرين؛ بهدف تعزيز الجوانب التوعوية والتدريبية للمشاركين.

وتضمّنت الفعاليات محاضرة أمنية توعوية قدّمها من القوة الأمنية السعودية مدير إدارة كشف وإبطال المتفجرات في الإدارة العامة للأسلحة والمتفجرات بالأمن العام العقيد ماجد سعد الشمري، استعرض أبرز التقنيات والأساليب الحديثة في التعامل مع المتفجرات، إلى جانب عرض تجارب وزارة الداخلية (الأمن العام) في هذا المجال، بما يعزز الوعي الأمني ويرسّخ مفاهيم السلامة.

ويهدف التمرين التعبوي المشترك إلى تعزيز منظومة العمل الأمني الخليجي، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتكامل بين القوات الأمنية المشاركة، إضافة إلى صقل مهارات المشاركين وتطوير خبراتهم الميدانية، بما يمكّنهم من أداء مهماتهم بكفاءة واحترافية عالية.