شهد التمرين التعبوي المشترك للأجهزة الأمنية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، الذي تستضيفه دولة قطر، تنفيذ مجموعة من البرامج والأنشطة المصاحبة التي أعدّتها لجنة التمرين؛ بهدف تعزيز الجوانب التوعوية والتدريبية للمشاركين.
وتضمّنت الفعاليات محاضرة أمنية توعوية قدّمها من القوة الأمنية السعودية مدير إدارة كشف وإبطال المتفجرات في الإدارة العامة للأسلحة والمتفجرات بالأمن العام العقيد ماجد سعد الشمري، استعرض أبرز التقنيات والأساليب الحديثة في التعامل مع المتفجرات، إلى جانب عرض تجارب وزارة الداخلية (الأمن العام) في هذا المجال، بما يعزز الوعي الأمني ويرسّخ مفاهيم السلامة.
ويهدف التمرين التعبوي المشترك إلى تعزيز منظومة العمل الأمني الخليجي، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتكامل بين القوات الأمنية المشاركة، إضافة إلى صقل مهارات المشاركين وتطوير خبراتهم الميدانية، بما يمكّنهم من أداء مهماتهم بكفاءة واحترافية عالية.
The joint operational exercise for the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "Gulf Security 4," hosted by the State of Qatar, witnessed the implementation of a series of accompanying programs and activities prepared by the exercise committee; aimed at enhancing the awareness and training aspects for the participants.
The events included a security awareness lecture presented by Colonel Majid Saad Al-Shammari, the Director of the Explosives Detection and Disposal Department at the General Directorate of Weapons and Explosives in the Public Security of Saudi Arabia. He reviewed the most prominent techniques and modern methods for dealing with explosives, in addition to presenting the experiences of the Ministry of Interior (Public Security) in this field, which enhances security awareness and reinforces safety concepts.
The joint operational exercise aims to strengthen the Gulf security work system, raise the level of coordination and integration among the participating security forces, in addition to honing the skills of the participants and developing their field experiences, enabling them to perform their tasks with high efficiency and professionalism.