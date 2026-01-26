أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله على ما تشهده السعودية وبولندا من حرص مشترك حيال تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين في المجالات كافة، لاسيما في ظل ما يشهده العالم من تطورات متسارعة، التي تفرض على الجميع أهمية استمرار التشاور وتكثيف الحوار البناء بما يسهم في تعزيز التفاهم المشترك وتنسيق المواقف بين البلدين الصديقين.

وأشار وزير الخارجية خلال كلمته في المؤتمر الصحفي المنعقد على هامش زيارته الرسمية لبولندا إلى توقيع مذكرة تفاهم لإنشاء مجلس تنسيق بين المملكة العربية السعودية وبولندا، واتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرات لحاملي الجوازات الدبلوماسية والخاصة.

وأوضح أن حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة وبولندا بلغ في العام 2024 ما يقارب 12 مليار دولار، فيما بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري حتى نهاية الربع الثالث من العام الماضي 2025 نحو 8 مليارات دولار، مؤكداً تطلع البلدين الصديقين إلى تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بما يرقى لتطلعات قيادتي البلدين.

وأعرب وزير الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة بمستوى التعاون والتنسيق القائم بين البلدين حيال مختلف القضايا في المنظمات الدولية، مشيراً إلى المباحثات التي أجراها مع نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية بولندا، التي تناولت العديد من الموضوعات والقضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وعبر وزير الخارجية عن تثمين المملكة للتوافق القائم بين المملكة وبولندا حيال القضية الفلسطينية، ودعم مبدأ حل الدولتين وفق القوانين والقرارات الدولية ذات الصلة.