Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah emphasized the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and Poland to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in all fields, especially in light of the rapid developments the world is witnessing, which impose on everyone the importance of continuing consultations and intensifying constructive dialogue to contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and coordinating positions between the two friendly countries.

During his speech at the press conference held on the sidelines of his official visit to Poland, the Foreign Minister referred to the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a coordination council between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Poland, as well as a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

He explained that the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and Poland reached approximately 12 billion dollars in 2024, while the trade exchange volume until the end of the third quarter of last year 2025 was about 8 billion dollars, affirming the two friendly countries' aspiration to enhance economic relations in a manner that meets the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries.

The Foreign Minister expressed the Kingdom's welcome to the level of cooperation and coordination existing between the two countries regarding various issues in international organizations, pointing to the discussions he held with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, which addressed many topics and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the Kingdom's appreciation for the consensus between the Kingdom and Poland regarding the Palestinian issue and support for the principle of the two-state solution in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions.