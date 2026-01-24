The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 965 cases of seizures of prohibited items, including 114 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 437 types of banned materials. The customs ports also thwarted 1950 tobacco products and their derivatives, along with 10 types of monetary amounts, and 3 types of weapons and their accessories.

The customs authorities confirmed that they are continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all their partners from the relevant authorities.

At the same time, they called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, and the Customs Authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through its various channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant in case the information provided is accurate.