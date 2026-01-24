سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 965 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 114 صنفًا من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 437 من المواد المحظورة. وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1950 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 10 أصناف لمبالغ مالية، و3 أصناف لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.

وأكدت الجمارك أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقًا لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني و تستقبل هيئة الجمارك من قنواتها المختلفة البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.