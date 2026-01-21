سجلت محافظة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية أمس، أقل درجة حرارة بالمملكة بـ3 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر، وذلك بحسب تقرير المركز الوطني للأرصاد.
ووثقت، صباح أمس، مشاهد الصقيع في ظاهرة تعكس برودة الأجواء الشتوية التي تشهدها المحافظة.
يُذكر أن المركز الوطني للأرصاد نبّه من موجة باردة على محافظة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، تشمل تأثيراتها انخفاضاً في درجات الحرارة، مما يستدعي اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لمواجهة تداعيات هذه الأجواء الباردة.
وشهدت منطقة الحدود الشمالية صباح أمس، انخفاضاً ملحوظاً في درجات الحرارة، مما أسهم في تكوّن الصقيع والجليد خلال ساعات الليل والصباح الباكر، خصوصاً في المناطق المكشوفة.
ووفقاً لمؤشرات المركز الوطني للأرصاد، فقد تنخفض درجات الحرارة إلى نحو 3 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في ظل تأثر المنطقة بكتلة هوائية باردة.
The city of Turaif in the Northern Borders region recorded the lowest temperature in the kingdom yesterday at 3 degrees Celsius below zero, according to a report from the National Center of Meteorology.
Frost scenes were documented yesterday morning, reflecting the cold winter atmosphere experienced in the city.
It is worth mentioning that the National Center of Meteorology warned of a cold wave affecting Turaif in the Northern Borders region, which includes a drop in temperatures, necessitating the taking of necessary precautions to face the repercussions of these cold conditions.
The Northern Borders region witnessed a noticeable drop in temperatures yesterday morning, contributing to the formation of frost and ice during the night and early morning hours, especially in exposed areas.
According to indicators from the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures may drop to about 3 degrees Celsius below zero as the region is affected by a cold air mass.