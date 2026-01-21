The city of Turaif in the Northern Borders region recorded the lowest temperature in the kingdom yesterday at 3 degrees Celsius below zero, according to a report from the National Center of Meteorology.

Frost scenes were documented yesterday morning, reflecting the cold winter atmosphere experienced in the city.

It is worth mentioning that the National Center of Meteorology warned of a cold wave affecting Turaif in the Northern Borders region, which includes a drop in temperatures, necessitating the taking of necessary precautions to face the repercussions of these cold conditions.

The Northern Borders region witnessed a noticeable drop in temperatures yesterday morning, contributing to the formation of frost and ice during the night and early morning hours, especially in exposed areas.

According to indicators from the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures may drop to about 3 degrees Celsius below zero as the region is affected by a cold air mass.