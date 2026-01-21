سجلت محافظة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية أمس، أقل درجة حرارة بالمملكة بـ3 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر، وذلك بحسب تقرير المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

ووثقت، صباح أمس، مشاهد الصقيع في ظاهرة تعكس برودة الأجواء الشتوية التي تشهدها المحافظة.

يُذكر أن المركز الوطني للأرصاد نبّه من موجة باردة على محافظة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، تشمل تأثيراتها انخفاضاً في درجات الحرارة، مما يستدعي اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لمواجهة تداعيات هذه الأجواء الباردة.

وشهدت منطقة الحدود الشمالية صباح أمس، انخفاضاً ملحوظاً في درجات الحرارة، مما أسهم في تكوّن الصقيع والجليد خلال ساعات الليل والصباح الباكر، خصوصاً في المناطق المكشوفة.

ووفقاً لمؤشرات المركز الوطني للأرصاد، فقد تنخفض درجات الحرارة إلى نحو 3 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في ظل تأثر المنطقة بكتلة هوائية باردة.