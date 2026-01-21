The National Center for Wildlife Development has released a number of endangered wildlife species in the Asir region's Al-Soudah National Park, including 6 mountain goats and 6 Arabian gazelles.

This is part of the center's programs for breeding and reintroducing local endangered wildlife aimed at enhancing ecological balance, restoring biodiversity, and increasing the attractiveness of national parks in one of the most prominent mountainous environmental areas in the Kingdom. This follows the completion of necessary rehabilitation stages to ensure the wildlife's readiness and ability to adapt to the area's nature, contributing to the sustainability of natural habitats and supporting ecological balance in high-importance mountainous ecosystems.

This step is part of the center's efforts to enhance the presence of wildlife in national parks and enrich biodiversity, which strengthens the environmental components of mountainous areas and supports eco-tourism. This is in line with the national plans for wildlife development implemented by the center in collaboration with national partners, and aligns with the objectives of the "Green Saudi Arabia" initiative and Vision 2030.