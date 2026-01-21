أطلق المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، عدداً من الكائنات الفطرية المهددة بالانقراض في متنزّه السودة الوطني بمنطقة عسير، شملت 6 وعول جبلية و6 ظباء إدمي.

وذلك ضمن برامج المركز لإكثار وإعادة توطين الكائنات الفطرية المحلية المهددة بالانقراض الهادفة إلى تعزيز التوازن البيئي واستعادة التنوع الأحيائي ورفع جاذبية المتنزهات الوطنية في أحد أبرز النطاقات البيئية الجبلية في المملكة، وذلك بعد استكمال مراحل التأهيل اللازم لضمان جاهزية الكائنات الفطرية وقدرتها على التكيّف مع طبيعة المنطقة، بما يسهم في تعزيز استدامة الموائل الطبيعية، ودعم التوازن البيئي في النظم الجبلية ذات الأهمية البيئية العالية.

وتندرج هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود المركز لتعزيز حضور الكائنات الفطرية في المتنزهات الوطنية، وإثراء التنوع الأحيائي، بما يعزز المقومات البيئية للمناطق الجبلية، ويدعم السياحة البيئية، وذلك في إطار الخطط الوطنية لتنمية الحياة الفطرية التي ينفذها المركز بالتعاون مع الشركاء الوطنيين، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات مبادرة «السعودية الخضراء» ورؤية المملكة 2030.