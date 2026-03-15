The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, held a meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the ambassadors of Asian countries to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the position of the Kingdom regarding the ongoing events and their developments was clarified.

The ambassadors of the Asian countries to the Kingdom reiterated during the meeting their countries' condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom, Gulf states, and several Arab and Islamic countries, praising the efforts made by the Kingdom to preserve security and stability in the region, maintain the safety of Saudi territories, and effectively confront all blatant attacks. They also expressed their appreciation for the assistance provided by the Kingdom in evacuating their citizens and facilitating their return to their countries.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Director General of the General Administration for Asian Affairs, Nasser Al-Ghanoum.