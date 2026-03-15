قبل لحظات من حلول ليلة السابع والعشرين من رمضان، تتجه أنظار الملايين من المسلمين إلى الحرمين الشريفين، إذ تتسارع الخطوات وتزداد وتيرة الحركة في أروقة المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، استعداداً لليلة تُعد من أكثر ليالي الشهر المبارك كثافة وتدفقاً ودعاءً للمصلين والمعتمرين.

وفي هذا المشهد الإيماني الذي يتجدد كل عام، شكّلت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تتماشى مع حجم تلك الليلة والحشود، لاستقبال الأعداد الكبيرة المتوقعة من القاصدين، وذلك ضمن خطة ميدانية تهدف إلى تمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء عباداتهم في أجواء آمنة وميسّرة داخل الحرمين الشريفين وساحاتهما.

وقالت الهيئة إنها كثفت أعمالها التشغيلية داخل الحرمين الشريفين عبر العناية بالسجاد وتنظيفه وتعطيره، إلى جانب تهيئة مصليات إضافية لاستيعاب الأعداد المتزايدة من المصلين، وتعزيز أعمال النظافة والتطهير والتعقيم والتبخير والتطييب في الأروقة والممرات، إضافة إلى توفير مياه زمزم المباركة في مختلف المواقع لخدمة المصلين والمعتمرين.

وحول جاهزية البنية التحتية التشغيلية، أوضحت الهيئة أنها رفعت مستوى الاستعداد في منظومات الكهرباء والطاقة، وعززت كفاءة أنظمة التكييف والإنارة والمنظومة الصوتية، إلى جانب ضمان جاهزية المصاعد والسلالم الكهربائية، مع رفع جاهزية أنظمة السلامة والطوارئ بما يضمن استمرارية الخدمات التشغيلية وفق أعلى معايير الاعتمادية والسلامة خلال أوقات الذروة.

كما عززت الهيئة جهودها في جانب إدارة الحشود وتنظيم الحركة داخل المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي وساحاتهما، وذلك عبر تفعيل المسارات والممرات بما يحقق انسيابية التنقل وتمكين مسارين لعربات الحرم الكهربائية، كما أطلقت خدمة التنقل بالعربات من الفنادق بالمنطقة المركزية للحرم، إلى جانب إطلاق الخرائط التفاعلية ثلاثية الأبعاد (3D)، والتي ترسم للقاصدين أكثر من مسار للوصول إلى المرافق والمصليات للاختيار منها، وتفعيل خدمات بطاقات «أين نحن» عبر الباركود لتحديد المواقع داخل الحرمين الشريفين.

وفي هذا السياق، نظمت الهيئة فرقاً راجلة مزودة بأجهزة الترجمة الفورية لخدمة الزوار من مختلف الجنسيات، ولأول مرّة تم تفعيل مراكز العناية بالضيوف لتقديم الإرشاد والمساندة وتسهيل وصولهم إلى وجهاتهم داخل الحرمين الشريفين.

كما أعدّت الهيئة خطّة تطويرية تتعلق بآلية التفويج إلى مرافق دورات المياه، من خلال توظيف تقنيات إنترنت الأشياء المعتمدة على البيانات اللحظية، عبر شاشات إلكترونية عند المداخل تعرض مستويات الكثافة بالألوان، بما يوجّه الزوار نحو المواقع الأقل ازدحاماً، ويسهم في تسهيل الحركة وتقليل أوقات الانتظار خلال أوقات الذروة.

وفيما يتعلق بتعزيز تجربة المصلين والمعتكفين، أشارت الهيئة إلى أنها عكفت على زيادة توفير المصاحف ومصاحف برايل، وتفعيل دليل المصلي الرقمي في مختلف المصليات، إلى جانب تطوير خدمات الاعتكاف من خلال حزمة من الخدمات اللوجستية والرعاية الطبية والتوعوية، بما يسهم في تهيئة بيئة إيمانية منظمة وآمنة تعين المعتكفين والمصلين على أداء عباداتهم أثناء تواجدهم في أروقة الحرمين الشريفين.