Moments before the night of the twenty-seventh of Ramadan, the eyes of millions of Muslims turn towards the Two Holy Mosques, as footsteps quicken and the pace of movement increases in the corridors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, in preparation for a night considered one of the most intense and prayer-filled nights of the blessed month for worshippers and pilgrims.

In this spiritual scene that renews every year, the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has formed a comprehensive operational system that aligns with the scale of that night and the crowds, to welcome the large numbers expected from the visitors, as part of a field plan aimed at enabling the guests of Allah to perform their worship in a safe and facilitated atmosphere within the Two Holy Mosques and their courtyards.



The authority stated that it has intensified its operational activities within the Two Holy Mosques by caring for the carpets, cleaning, and perfuming them, in addition to preparing additional prayer areas to accommodate the increasing numbers of worshippers, and enhancing cleaning, sterilization, and incense services in the corridors and passageways, in addition to providing the blessed Zamzam water at various locations to serve the worshippers and pilgrims.



Regarding the readiness of the operational infrastructure, the authority clarified that it has raised the level of preparedness in the electricity and energy systems, enhanced the efficiency of the air conditioning, lighting, and sound systems, as well as ensuring the readiness of elevators and escalators, while increasing the readiness of safety and emergency systems to ensure the continuity of operational services according to the highest standards of reliability and safety during peak times.



The authority has also strengthened its efforts in crowd management and organizing movement within the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque and their courtyards, by activating pathways and corridors to achieve smooth mobility and enabling two paths for the electric carts of the mosque, as well as launching a transportation service for carts from hotels in the central area of the mosque, in addition to launching interactive 3D maps, which outline multiple routes for visitors to reach facilities and prayer areas to choose from, and activating the "Where Are We" card services via barcode to determine locations within the Two Holy Mosques.



In this context, the authority organized walking teams equipped with instant translation devices to serve visitors from various nationalities, and for the first time, guest care centers were activated to provide guidance and assistance and facilitate their access to their destinations within the Two Holy Mosques.



The authority has also prepared a developmental plan regarding the mechanism for directing visitors to the restroom facilities, by employing Internet of Things technologies based on real-time data, through electronic screens at the entrances displaying crowd levels in colors, directing visitors towards less crowded areas, and contributing to facilitating movement and reducing waiting times during peak hours.



Regarding enhancing the experience of worshippers and those in seclusion, the authority indicated that it has focused on increasing the availability of Qurans and Braille Qurans, activating the digital worshipper guide in various prayer areas, in addition to developing I'tikaf services through a package of logistical services and medical and awareness care, contributing to creating an organized and safe spiritual environment that assists those in seclusion and worshippers in performing their acts of worship while they are in the corridors of the Two Holy Mosques.