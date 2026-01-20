The Ministry of Resources has shut down (17) recruitment offices and immediately suspended the activities of (6) offices, as well as revoked the licenses of (11) offices for failing to rectify violations within the specified timeframe. This action was taken due to observed violations, including breaches of the rules governing recruitment activities and the provision of labor services, delays in refunding amounts owed to beneficiaries, and failure to address complaints.



This came following oversight of recruitment offices and companies during the fourth quarter of 2025, as part of the Ministry's efforts to regulate the sector, enhance compliance, ensure the protection of the rights of all parties involved, and improve compliance in the labor market while increasing the efficiency of the services provided. The aim is to regulate practices and ensure the protection of contractual parties, contributing to the establishment of an organized work environment based on transparency and improving the beneficiary experience.



The ministry confirmed its ongoing commitment to regularly monitor the performance of recruitment offices and companies, applying legal penalties against violators. It urged all beneficiaries to take advantage of reliable services through the "Musanid" platform, which organizes recruitment services, allowing for electronic contracting with accredited service providers, and provides tools for evaluation, reporting, and follow-up.