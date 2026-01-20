ضبطت وزارة الموارد (17) مكتب استقدام وأوقفت نشاط (6) مكاتب فورا وتراخيص (11) مكتبًا لعدم تصحيح المخالفات خلال المهلة المحددة، وبسبب المخالفات المرصودة بين مخالفة قواعد ممارسة نشاط الاستقدام وتقديم الخدمات العمالية، والتأخر في إعادة المبالغ المستحقة للمستفيدين وعدم معالجة الشكاوى.


جاء ذلك في أعقاب رقابة على مكاتب وشركات الاستقدام خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025، ضمن جهود الموارد لتنظيم القطاع، ورفع مستوى الامتثال، وضمان حماية حقوق الأطراف ذات العلاقة وتعزيز الامتثال في سوق العمل ورفع كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة، وضبط الممارسات وضمان حماية أطراف العلاقة التعاقدية، بما يسهم في تمكين بيئة عمل منظمة تستند على الشفافية وتحسين تجربة المستفيد.


وأكدت الوزارة استمرارها في متابعة أداء مكاتب وشركات الاستقدام بشكل دوري، وتطبيق العقوبات النظامية بحق المخالفين، ودعت جميع المستفيدين إلى الاستفادة من الخدمات الموثوقة عبر منصة «مساند»، لتنظيم خدمات الاستقدام، التي تتيح التعاقد الإلكتروني مع مزودي الخدمة المعتمدين، وتوفر أدوات للتقييم وتقديم البلاغات ومتابعتها.