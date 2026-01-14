By the light of the fire, conversations extend and create a wide space for simplicity. The outdoors is the most beautiful escape from the noise of cities to a calmness and tranquility that resemble a respite for the soul. Here, the desert and its wilderness regain their old memories with the winter breezes that sneak into the evenings, and the "kushteh" returns as a social ritual that is not limited to escaping the city's hustle and bustle, but goes beyond to reclaim the meaning of simplicity, meeting, and human warmth.

In the outdoors, the stars shake hands with the firewood, and stories and memories are formed that are not written down, but are preserved in memory and sentiment.

The story begins at sunset; cars line up, tents are pitched, and a fire is lit, as if it is the beating heart of the place.

As the cold intensifies, gatherings draw closer and laughter rises, and silence becomes a shared language among friends, interrupted only by coffee cups and traditional Arabic coffee pots.

The "kushteh" is not complete without its popular dishes that carry the flavor of the place and time. From the embers, meals are born, and the smoke rises carrying scents reminiscent of nostalgia.

Simple in their ingredients, deep in their meaning, these foods are prepared by hands that know that sharing is the secret to true flavor.

In those moments, the gathering of friends transforms into a source of warmth that surpasses the fire itself.

Spontaneous conversations, revived memories, and postponed plans are discussed without haste.

No clocks are measured, and no phones dominate, for the place imposes its calm rhythm and rearranges priorities.

Thus, the cold breezes become an unannounced annual appointment, bringing back the "kushteh" as a space for relaxation, a celebration of simplicity, and a renewal of relationships. In the outdoors, people learn that warmth is created by the fire, and even more so by sincere companionship and familiarity, when they meet under an open sky, leaving the cold with its only task: to bring hearts and memories closer together.