على ضوء النار، تمتد الأحاديث وتفتح مساحة واسعة للبساطة، فالبر هو الهروب الأجمل من ضجيج المدن إلى هدوء وسكون يشبهان استراحة الروح، فيه تستعيد الصحراء وبراريها ذاكرتها القديمة مع نسمات الشتاء التي تتسلل إلى المساءات، وتعود إليها «الكشتة» كطقس اجتماعي لا يقتصر على الخروج من صخب المدينة، بل يتجاوز إلى استعادة معنى البساطة واللقاء والدفء الإنساني.

ففي البر، تتصافح النجوم مع نار الحطب، وتتشكّل حكايات وذكريات لا تُكتب، لكنها تُحفظ في الذاكرة والوجدان.

تبدأ الحكاية مع الغروب؛ سيارات تصطف، وخيام تُنصب، ونار تُوقد، وكأنها قلب المكان النابض.

ومع اشتداد البرودة، تتقارب الجلسات وتعلو الضحكات، ويصبح الصمت لغة مشتركة بين الأصدقاء، تقطعه فناجين القهوة والدلال العربية.

ولا تكتمل «الكشتة» دون أطباقها الشعبية التي تحمل نكهة المكان والزمان، من الجمر تُولد الوجبات، ويصعد الدخان حاملًا روائح تشبه الحنين.

أطعمة بسيطة في مكوناتها، عميقة في معناها، تُعدّ بأيدٍ تعرف أن المشاركة هي سرّ الطعم الحقيقي.

في تلك اللحظات، تتحول لمة الأصدقاء إلى مصدر دفء يتقدّم على النار نفسها.

أحاديث عفوية، ذكريات تُستعاد، وخطط مؤجلة تُناقش بلا استعجال.

لا ساعات تُقاس، ولا هواتف تُهيمن، فالمكان يفرض إيقاعه الهادئ، ويعيد ترتيب الأولويات.

هكذا، تصبح نسمات البرد موعدًا سنويًا غير معلن، تعود معه «الكشتة» بوصفها مساحة للراحة، واحتفاءً بالبساطة، وتجديدًا للعلاقات. وفي البر، يتعلّم الناس أن الدفء تصنعه النار، وتصنعه أكثر الرفقة الصادقة والألفة، حين تلتقي تحت سماء مفتوحة، وتترك للبرد مهمته الوحيدة، أن يقرّب القلوب والذكريات.