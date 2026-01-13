The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector issued 436 warnings to charitable organizations and 53 to community institutions in November and December of last year. It also decided to dismiss the board of directors of a charitable association, revoke the licenses of 3 associations, and address 97 reports for violating the fundraising regulations. The center held 89 investigation sessions and hearings and referred 28 entities to the relevant authorities for violating the related laws and regulations.



The council reiterated the importance of individuals and non-profit organizations adhering to the laws and regulations, as well as the guidelines and procedures governing the non-profit sector.



Regarding the latest developments in the growth of the sector, the center clarified that 228 charitable associations, 29 community institutions, and 63 family foundations have been registered in various priority areas across the Kingdom, bringing the total number of registered non-profit organizations in the Kingdom to over 7,291 by the end of December 2025. The center also issued 1,161 licenses for fundraising.