وجّه المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في نوفمبر وديسمبر الماضيين 436 إنذاراً للجمعيات الأهلية و53 للمؤسسات الأهلية، كما قرر عزل مجلس إدارة جمعية أهلية، وإلغاء ترخيص 3 جمعيات والتعامل مع 97 بلاغاً لمخالفتها نظام جمع التبرعات، وعقد المركز 89 جلسة تحقيق وسماع أقوال وإحالة 28 كياناً للجهات المختصة لمخالفتها الأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة.


وجدد المجلس تأكيد أهمية التزام الأفراد والمنظمات غير الربحية بالأنظمة واللوائح، والأدلة والإجراءات المنظمة للقطاع غير الربحي.


وحول مستجدات نمو القطاع أوضح المركز تسجيل 228 جمعية أهلية، و29 مؤسسة أهلية، و63 صندوقاً عائلياً في مختلف المجالات ذات الأولوية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ليكون إجمالي المنظمات غير الربحية المسجلة بالمملكة حتى نهاية ديسمبر 2025م ما يزيد على 7,291 منظمة، كما أصدر المركز 1,161 ترخيصاً لجمع التبرعات.