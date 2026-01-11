كشفت الحصيلة الختامية لحلقات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم وتدريس العلوم الشرعية في المسجد النبوي الشريف عن منجز علمي وتعليمي تحقق على مدار عام 2025، عكس حجم الإقبال واستمرارية الأثر المعرفي داخل المسجد النبوي، بوصفه أحد أهم المراكز العلمية في العالم الإسلامي.

وشهدت حلقات المسجد النبوي خلال العام الماضي ختم 8,335 حافظاً وحافظة للقرآن الكريم من جنسيات متعددة، إلى جانب حفظ أكثر من 25 ألف طالب وطالبة للسنة النبوية والمتون العلمية، ضمن منظومة تعليمية متكاملة يستفيد منها سنوياً أكثر من 1.2 مليون حاج ومعتمر.

وبحسب الإحصاءات، تضم الحلقات يومياً أكثر من 71 ألف طالب وطالبة ينتظمون في ما يزيد على 3,000 حلقة تعليمية داخل المسجد النبوي، إضافة إلى مشاركة نحو 40 ألف دارس ودارسة عن بُعد، يشرف على تعليمهم أكثر من 1,500 معلم ومعلمة، فيما يُختم القرآن الكريم يومياً على يد 33 حافظاً وحافظة، إلى جانب 98 حافظاً وحافظة في السنة النبوية.

كما منحت الحلقات خلال عام 2025 أكثر من 200 ألف شهادة في القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، و186 ألف إجازة علمية في السنة النبوية والمتون، واستقبلت نحو 200 ألف طالب وطالبة مستجدين من أكثر من 170 جنسية حول العالم، إلى جانب تقديم ما يزيد على 3 ملايين وجبة غذائية، وتوفير خدمة النقل المجاني لأكثر من 6,000 طالب وطالبة يومياً.

ويعكس هذا الحراك التعليمي المستمر مكانة المسجد النبوي بوصفه منبراً عالمياً لنشر القرآن الكريم وتعليم السنة النبوية، ومنظومة معرفية تجمع بين أصالة المنهج، واتساع الأثر، واستدامة العطاء على مدار العام.