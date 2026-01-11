The final report on the Quran memorization and Islamic sciences teaching sessions at the Prophet's Mosque revealed a scientific and educational achievement accomplished throughout the year 2025, reflecting the level of interest and the continuity of knowledge impact within the Prophet's Mosque, as it is one of the most important scientific centers in the Islamic world.

During the past year, the sessions at the Prophet's Mosque witnessed the graduation of 8,335 male and female memorizers of the Quran from various nationalities, in addition to over 25,000 male and female students memorizing the prophetic traditions and scientific texts, as part of a comprehensive educational system that benefits more than 1.2 million pilgrims and visitors annually.

According to statistics, the sessions include more than 71,000 male and female students daily, organized into over 3,000 educational circles within the Prophet's Mosque, in addition to the participation of about 40,000 remote learners, supervised by more than 1,500 male and female teachers, while the Quran is completed daily by 33 male and female memorizers, alongside 98 male and female memorizers of the prophetic traditions.

Moreover, the sessions granted more than 200,000 certificates in the Quran and prophetic traditions during the year 2025, and 186,000 scholarly licenses in the prophetic traditions and texts, welcoming around 200,000 new male and female students from over 170 nationalities worldwide, in addition to providing more than 3 million meals and offering free transportation services to over 6,000 male and female students daily.

This ongoing educational movement reflects the status of the Prophet's Mosque as a global platform for spreading the Quran and teaching the prophetic traditions, along with a knowledge system that combines the authenticity of the curriculum, the breadth of impact, and the sustainability of giving throughout the year.