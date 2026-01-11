A new route has been launched in Mecca that connects the Grand Mosque to the Cultural District of Hira to enhance the organized connection between religious and cultural sites in Mecca, facilitating the movement of visitors and pilgrims.

The new route provides direct access to the Cultural District of Hira, which is considered one of the prominent cultural and knowledge destinations in Mecca. It includes the Revelation Exhibition, the Museum of the Holy Quran, and several enriching facilities, along with the path leading to the Cave of Hira, offering a comprehensive knowledge experience linked to the context of revelation and the beginnings of the message.

The new route is being implemented as part of the transportation system overseen by the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, with the General Transport Center leading it as the reference authority responsible for planning, organizing, and operating the transportation system in Mecca, and working to align transportation projects with the requirements and needs of visitors and pilgrims, thereby reinforcing governance and enhancing the efficiency of connections between vital sites.

The connection between the Grand Mosque (the central area) and the Cultural District of Hira contributes to enhancing the integration of the transportation system within Mecca, by providing organized and easy access to one of the prominent cultural and knowledge destinations, reflecting the strategic direction to integrate the cultural and knowledge dimension within the visitor experience, and improving the movement experience of visitors and pilgrims between religious sites and enriching destinations in the holy capital.