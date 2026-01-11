أطلق في مكةمسار جديد يربط المسجد الحرام بحي حراء الثقافي لتعزيز الربط المنظَّم بين المواقع الدينية والثقافية في مكة المكرمة، وتسهيل تنقُّل الزوار والمعتمرين

ويتيح المسار الجديد وصولًا مباشرًا إلى حي حراء الثقافي، الذي يُعد إحدى الوجهات الثقافية والمعرفية البارزة في مكة المكرمة، ويضم معرض الوحي، ومتحف القرآن الكريم، وعددًا من المرافق الإثرائية، إلى جانب المسار المؤدي إلى غار حراء، بما يوفِّر تجربة معرفية متكاملة مرتبطة بسياق الوحي وبدايات الرسالة.

ويُنفَّذ المسار الجديد في إطار منظومة النقل التي تشرف عليها الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، ويتولى المركز العام للنقل قيادتها بوصفها الجهة المرجعية المعنية بتخطيط وتنظيم وتشغيل منظومة النقل في مكة المكرمة، والعمل على مواءمة مشاريع النقل مع متطلباتها واحتياجات الزوار والمعتمرين، بما يرسِّخ نهج الحوكمة ويعزِّز كفاءة الربط بين المواقع الحيوية.

ويُسهم ربط المسجد الحرام (المنطقة المركزية) بحي حراء الثقافي في تعزيز تكامل منظومة النقل داخل مكة المكرمة، من خلال إتاحة وصول منظَّم وسهل إلى إحدى الوجهات الثقافية والمعرفية البارزة، بما يعكس التوجه الإستراتيجي لدمج البعد الثقافي والمعرفي ضمن تجربة الزائر، ويُحسِّن تجربة تنقُّل الزوار والمعتمرين بين المواقع الدينية والوجهات الإثرائية في العاصمة المقدسة.