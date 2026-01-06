The Acting President of the Public Transport Authority, Dr. Rami bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, has issued a decision appointing Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Turki as the official spokesperson for the Authority.

Abdullah Al-Turki has diverse professional experiences spanning over 16 years in communication and media, during which he has worked in both the public and private sectors.

This appointment comes as part of the Authority's interest in enhancing the communication system, unifying media messages, and contributing to highlighting the Authority's efforts and its organizational and developmental initiatives in the transport sector, while strengthening its media presence in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.