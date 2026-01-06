أصدر رئيس الهيئة العامة للنقل المكلف الدكتور رميح بن محمد الرميح، قرارًا بتكليف عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز التركي متحدثًا رسميًا باسم الهيئة.

ويمتلك عبدالله التركي خبرات مهنية متنوعة تمتد لأكثر من 16 عامًا في الاتصال والإعلام، حيث عمل خلالها في القطاعين العام والخاص.

ويأتي هذا التكليف في إطار اهتمام الهيئة بتعزيز منظومة التواصل، وتوحيد الرسائل الإعلامية، بما يسهم في إبراز جهود الهيئة ومبادراتها التنظيمية والتطويرية في قطاع النقل، وتعزيز حضورها الإعلامي، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.