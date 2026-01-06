شهدت مزارع منطقة نجران والمسطحات الخضراء المحيطة بوادي نجران، توافد أسراب طائر «بلشون الماشية»، وذلك ضمن مسارات هجرة الطيور الشتوية السنوية التي تشهدها المملكة.
ويمثل طائر «بلشون الماشية» إحدى فصائل طيور البلشونات البيضاء متوسطة الحجم، ويتميز برقبة طويلة وجمالية لافتة تجعله محط أنظار هواة الحياة البرية والمصورين، ويغطي جسمه ريش أبيض ناصع بالكامل، ويمتلك منقاراً طويلاً ومدبباً باللون الأصفر الفاقع، إضافة إلى سيقان طويلة ونحيفة تميل إلى اللون الأسود أو الرمادي الداكن، مما يساعده على الخوض في المياه الضحلة والمناطق الطينية.
ويُعد وجود الطائر مؤشراً حيويّاً على صحة البيئة الزراعية، فوجوده بكثرة يدل على توازن النظام البيئي المحلي وقلة استخدام المبيدات الكيميائية، وصديقاً للفلاح لمساعدته على مكافحة الآفات الزراعية، ووفرت البيئة الزراعية في نجران بما تضمه من برك مائية وقنوات ري ومساحات خضراء واسعة ملاذاً آمناً ومصدراً غنياً بالغذاء (مثل: الحشرات والبرمائيات الصغيرة) لهذه الطيور خلال فترة توقفها في رحلتها الطويلة نحو المناطق الأكثر دفئاً.
قوانين صارمة لتنظيم الصيد
تطبق الأنظمة الصارمة لتنظيم صيد الطيور المهاجرة، وضمان سلامتها أثناء عبورها وحمايتها من الصعق الكهربائي أو الاصطدام بخطوط كهرباء الضغط العالي.
و يؤكد خبراء البيئة أن استمرار رصد مثل هذه الأنواع في منطقة نجران، يعكس نجاح المبادرات البيئية السعودية مثل (مبادرة السعودية الخضراء)، في تحسين جودة البيئة المحلية وجعلها محطة عالمية مهمة على خريطة الهجرة الدولية للطيور.
The farms in the Najran region and the green areas surrounding Wadi Najran have witnessed the arrival of flocks of the "Cattle Egret," as part of the annual winter bird migration routes that the Kingdom experiences.
The "Cattle Egret" is one of the species of medium-sized white egrets, characterized by its long neck and striking beauty, making it a focal point for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers. Its body is completely covered in bright white feathers, and it has a long, pointed beak that is a vivid yellow color, in addition to long, slender legs that tend toward black or dark gray, which helps it wade through shallow waters and muddy areas.
The presence of this bird is a vital indicator of the health of the agricultural environment; its abundance signifies a balance in the local ecosystem and a low use of chemical pesticides, making it a friend to farmers in their efforts to combat agricultural pests. The agricultural environment in Najran, with its water ponds, irrigation channels, and vast green spaces, provides a safe haven and a rich source of food (such as insects and small amphibians) for these birds during their stopover on their long journey to warmer regions.
Strict Laws to Regulate Hunting
Strict regulations are enforced to organize the hunting of migratory birds, ensuring their safety during transit and protecting them from electric shocks or collisions with high-voltage power lines.
Environmental experts confirm that the continued observation of such species in the Najran region reflects the success of Saudi environmental initiatives, such as the "Green Saudi Initiative," in improving the quality of the local environment and making it an important global stop on the international bird migration map.