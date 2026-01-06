شهدت مزارع منطقة نجران والمسطحات الخضراء المحيطة بوادي نجران، توافد أسراب طائر «بلشون الماشية»، وذلك ضمن مسارات هجرة الطيور الشتوية السنوية التي تشهدها المملكة.


ويمثل طائر «بلشون الماشية» إحدى فصائل طيور البلشونات البيضاء متوسطة الحجم، ويتميز برقبة طويلة وجمالية لافتة تجعله محط أنظار هواة الحياة البرية والمصورين، ويغطي جسمه ريش أبيض ناصع بالكامل، ويمتلك منقاراً طويلاً ومدبباً باللون الأصفر الفاقع، إضافة إلى سيقان طويلة ونحيفة تميل إلى اللون الأسود أو الرمادي الداكن، مما يساعده على الخوض في المياه الضحلة والمناطق الطينية.


ويُعد وجود الطائر مؤشراً حيويّاً على صحة البيئة الزراعية، فوجوده بكثرة يدل على توازن النظام البيئي المحلي وقلة استخدام المبيدات الكيميائية، وصديقاً للفلاح لمساعدته على مكافحة الآفات الزراعية، ووفرت البيئة الزراعية في نجران بما تضمه من برك مائية وقنوات ري ومساحات خضراء واسعة ملاذاً آمناً ومصدراً غنياً بالغذاء (مثل: الحشرات والبرمائيات الصغيرة) لهذه الطيور خلال فترة توقفها في رحلتها الطويلة نحو المناطق الأكثر دفئاً.

قوانين صارمة لتنظيم الصيد

تطبق الأنظمة الصارمة لتنظيم صيد الطيور المهاجرة، وضمان سلامتها أثناء عبورها وحمايتها من الصعق الكهربائي أو الاصطدام بخطوط كهرباء الضغط العالي.

و يؤكد خبراء البيئة أن استمرار رصد مثل هذه الأنواع في منطقة نجران، يعكس نجاح المبادرات البيئية السعودية مثل (مبادرة السعودية الخضراء)، في تحسين جودة البيئة المحلية وجعلها محطة عالمية مهمة على خريطة الهجرة الدولية للطيور.