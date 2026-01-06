The farms in the Najran region and the green areas surrounding Wadi Najran have witnessed the arrival of flocks of the "Cattle Egret," as part of the annual winter bird migration routes that the Kingdom experiences.



The "Cattle Egret" is one of the species of medium-sized white egrets, characterized by its long neck and striking beauty, making it a focal point for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers. Its body is completely covered in bright white feathers, and it has a long, pointed beak that is a vivid yellow color, in addition to long, slender legs that tend toward black or dark gray, which helps it wade through shallow waters and muddy areas.



The presence of this bird is a vital indicator of the health of the agricultural environment; its abundance signifies a balance in the local ecosystem and a low use of chemical pesticides, making it a friend to farmers in their efforts to combat agricultural pests. The agricultural environment in Najran, with its water ponds, irrigation channels, and vast green spaces, provides a safe haven and a rich source of food (such as insects and small amphibians) for these birds during their stopover on their long journey to warmer regions.

Strict Laws to Regulate Hunting

Strict regulations are enforced to organize the hunting of migratory birds, ensuring their safety during transit and protecting them from electric shocks or collisions with high-voltage power lines.

Environmental experts confirm that the continued observation of such species in the Najran region reflects the success of Saudi environmental initiatives, such as the "Green Saudi Initiative," in improving the quality of the local environment and making it an important global stop on the international bird migration map.