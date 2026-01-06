وسط أجواء ترفيهية وثقافية مليئة بالإبداع والتراث، أثبتت الحرفيات السعوديات حضورهن البارز في قرية أتاريك العالمية، التي تُعد واحدة من أهم محطات فعاليات شتاء مكة المكرّمة لهذا العام، مقدّمات نموذجاً ساطعاً من التمكين الثقافي والاقتصادي للسيدات في المجتمع السعودي.
ففي قلب القرية العالمية، برزت الحرفيات السعوديات بصفتهن عنصراً أساسياً إذ قدّمن تشكيلة غنية من المشغولات التراثية، والملبوسات التقليدية، والأقمشة المزخرفة التي تمثل تنوع المناطق السعودية، مع إبراز دور المرأة في الحفاظ على الحرف اليدوية وتطويرها في سياق حديث.
ومن خلال مشاركتهن في الأركان وورش العمل، استطعن أن يقدّمن لمحات حية عن تقنيات النسيج، والتطريز، والحياكة، والمشغولات اليدوية على الأقمشة وغيرها من المهارات التقليدية التي تتوارثها الأجيال، ولاقى جناح الحرفيات السعوديات إقبالاً لافتاً من الزوار، الذين أبدوا اهتماماً بالتعرّف إلى قصص الإبداع النسائية السعودية وكيفية انعكاس الثقافة المحلية في منتجات يدوية فريدة، وأسهم هذا التفاعل في تعزيز صورة المرأة السعودية بصفتها رافداً فعّالاً في المشهد الثقافي والاقتصادي الوطني.
In an atmosphere filled with entertainment and culture, rich in creativity and heritage, Saudi female artisans have demonstrated their prominent presence at the Global Atarick Village, which is considered one of the most important stops of the Makkah Winter Events this year, presenting a shining example of cultural and economic empowerment for women in Saudi society.
In the heart of the global village, Saudi female artisans stood out as a key element, offering a rich array of traditional crafts, traditional garments, and embroidered fabrics that represent the diversity of Saudi regions, while highlighting the role of women in preserving and developing handicrafts in a modern context.
Through their participation in the corners and workshops, they were able to provide live glimpses into weaving, embroidery, sewing, and handicrafts on fabrics, among other traditional skills passed down through generations. The Saudi female artisans' pavilion attracted significant attention from visitors, who expressed interest in learning about the stories of Saudi women's creativity and how local culture is reflected in unique handmade products. This interaction contributed to enhancing the image of Saudi women as an effective contributor to the national cultural and economic scene.