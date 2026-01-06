In an atmosphere filled with entertainment and culture, rich in creativity and heritage, Saudi female artisans have demonstrated their prominent presence at the Global Atarick Village, which is considered one of the most important stops of the Makkah Winter Events this year, presenting a shining example of cultural and economic empowerment for women in Saudi society.

In the heart of the global village, Saudi female artisans stood out as a key element, offering a rich array of traditional crafts, traditional garments, and embroidered fabrics that represent the diversity of Saudi regions, while highlighting the role of women in preserving and developing handicrafts in a modern context.

Through their participation in the corners and workshops, they were able to provide live glimpses into weaving, embroidery, sewing, and handicrafts on fabrics, among other traditional skills passed down through generations. The Saudi female artisans' pavilion attracted significant attention from visitors, who expressed interest in learning about the stories of Saudi women's creativity and how local culture is reflected in unique handmade products. This interaction contributed to enhancing the image of Saudi women as an effective contributor to the national cultural and economic scene.