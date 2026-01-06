وسط أجواء ترفيهية وثقافية مليئة بالإبداع والتراث، أثبتت الحرفيات السعوديات حضورهن البارز في قرية أتاريك العالمية، التي تُعد واحدة من أهم محطات فعاليات شتاء مكة المكرّمة لهذا العام، مقدّمات نموذجاً ساطعاً من التمكين الثقافي والاقتصادي للسيدات في المجتمع السعودي.

ففي قلب القرية العالمية، برزت الحرفيات السعوديات بصفتهن عنصراً أساسياً إذ قدّمن تشكيلة غنية من المشغولات التراثية، والملبوسات التقليدية، والأقمشة المزخرفة التي تمثل تنوع المناطق السعودية، مع إبراز دور المرأة في الحفاظ على الحرف اليدوية وتطويرها في سياق حديث.

ومن خلال مشاركتهن في الأركان وورش العمل، استطعن أن يقدّمن لمحات حية عن تقنيات النسيج، والتطريز، والحياكة، والمشغولات اليدوية على الأقمشة وغيرها من المهارات التقليدية التي تتوارثها الأجيال، ولاقى جناح الحرفيات السعوديات إقبالاً لافتاً من الزوار، الذين أبدوا اهتماماً بالتعرّف إلى قصص الإبداع النسائية السعودية وكيفية انعكاس الثقافة المحلية في منتجات يدوية فريدة، وأسهم هذا التفاعل في تعزيز صورة المرأة السعودية بصفتها رافداً فعّالاً في المشهد الثقافي والاقتصادي الوطني.