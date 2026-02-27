Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptians Abroad in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed the latest developments in the region.

Additionally, the Foreign Minister received today a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the efforts being made in this regard.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also received today a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.

During the call, they discussed regional developments and the efforts being made in this regard.

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister received today a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and ways to reduce tensions to ensure the region's security and stability.