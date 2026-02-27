تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من وزير الخارجية والهجرة وشؤون المصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث المستجدات في المنطقة.

كما تلقى وزير الخارجية، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من وزير خارجية سلطنة عمان الشقيقة بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

وتلقى الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من وزير خارجية الجمهورية التركية هاكان فيدان.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث المستجدات الإقليمية، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

كماتلقى وزير الخارجية، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة، وسبل خفض حدة التوتر بما يحفظ للمنطقة أمنها واستقرارها.