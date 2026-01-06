The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, revealed the identification of more than 2,000 investment opportunities, exceeding a value of one trillion riyals, noting the conversion of the published opportunities through the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform into 346 closed deals, with a total value exceeding 231 billion riyals.

During his attendance at the fifteenth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Chairman of the Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Al-Falih reviewed the most prominent investment files, responded to inquiries from council members, recorded their observations, and listened to their proposals. He emphasized the role achieved by the regional headquarters attraction program, as more than 700 global companies have been licensed by the end of 2025, surpassing the target of 500 companies set for 2030, which enhances the Kingdom's position as a regional business hub. He clarified that active investment licenses have seen a tenfold growth, rising from six thousand licenses in 2019 to 62 thousand licenses by the end of 2025, pointing out the role of companies in creating more than one million job opportunities, including many national cadres. He noted the Kingdom's success in attracting 20 of the world's largest banks out of 30, as part of efforts to enhance the presence and activity of major asset managers and international banks to support the Saudi banking sector, affirming that civil transaction systems, companies, and investment have contributed to the Kingdom's advancement by 15 ranks in the global competitiveness ranking. Al-Falih considered local investors a priority for the ministry, confirming that efforts are ongoing towards investment efficiency and competitiveness for all investors, and that investment events held in various regions of the Kingdom are important for showcasing and marketing the unique opportunities that each region offers. He explained that the ministry is a partner in organizing and marketing, in collaboration with the chambers of commerce, regional development authorities, and relevant government entities, and seeks to invest in the competitive advantages of each region in a manner that suits it. Regarding the localization of the foreign private sector, Al-Falih explained its importance, recalling the experience of Aramco and the Kingdom's direction since the era of the founding king - may he rest in peace - towards localization, which accelerated the pace of development in the Kingdom and the rise of major national companies competing at the international level. He pointed out that education is one of the most targeted sectors for investment due to its role in creating generations with competence and knowledge, and achieving sustainable development through the minds and hands of the creative sons of the nation. He revealed the update of the national investment strategy in 2025 to enhance competitiveness in attracting investments and affirm the principle of competitive neutrality and reciprocity, noting that the approval of the system supports the Kingdom's progress in the most prominent international indicators.