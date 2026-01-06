كشف وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، حصر أكثر من 2,000 فرصة استثمارية، تجاوزت قيمتها تريليون ريال، مشيراً إلى تحويل الفرص المنشورة عبر منصة «استثمر في السعودية» إلى 346 صفقة مغلقة، بقيمة إجمالية تجاوزت 231 مليار ريال.
واستعرض الفالح، خلال حضوره الجلسة العادية الخامسة عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، أبرز ملفات الاستثمار، وردّ على استفسارات أعضاء المجلس وسجّل ملاحظاتهم وأصغى لمقترحاتهم، مؤكداً الدور الذي حققه برنامج جذب المقرات الإقليمية، إذ تم الترخيص لأكثر من 700 شركة عالمية بنهاية 2025، متجاوزاً مستهدف عام 2030 المحدد بـ 500 شركة، ما يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للأعمال، موضحاً أنه تم تسجيل التراخيص الاستثمارية النشطة نمواً بواقع 10 أضعاف، إذ ارتفعت من ستة آلاف ترخيص في 2019، لتصل إلى 62 ألف ترخيص بنهاية 2025، لافتاً إلى دور الشركات في خلق أكثر من مليون فرصة وظيفية، بينها العديد من الكوادر الوطنية، مشيراً إلى نجاح المملكة في استقطاب 20 أكبر بنك عالمي من أصل 30 بنكا في العالم، في إطار جهود تعزيز وجود ونشاط أكبر مديري الأصول والبنوك الدولية لدعم القطاع المصرفي السعودي، مؤكداً إسهام أنظم المعاملات المدنية، والشركات والاستثمار، في تقدم المملكة 15 مرتبة في تصنيف التنافسية العالمي. وعد الفالح المستثمر المحلي من أولويات الوزارة، مؤكداً أن العمل مستمر نحو كفاءة الاستثمار وتنافسيته لكل المستثمرين، وأن الفعاليات الاستثمارية التي تقام في شتى مناطق المملكة مهمة لعرض وتسويق الفرص النوعية التي تمتاز بها كل منطقة، موضحاً أن الوزارة شريك في التنظيم والتسويق، بالتعاون مع الغرف التجارية وهيئات تطوير المناطق والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، وتسعى لاستثمار الميز التنافسية لكل منطقة بما يناسبها. وعن توطين القطاع الخاص الأجنبي أوضح الفالح أهمية ذلك، مستعيداً تجربة أرامكو، وتوجه المملكة منذ عهد الملك المؤسس - رحمه الله - نحو التوطين، ما سرع وتيرة التنمية في المملكة، وفي صعود شركات وطنية كبرى تنافس على المستوى الدولي، مشيرا إلى أن التعليم من أهم القطاعات المستهدفة بالاستثمار لدوره في صناعة أجيال ذات كفاءة ومعرفة، وتحقيق تنمية مستدامة بعقول وسواعد أبناء الوطن المبدعين، وكشف عن تحديث الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار في 2025، لتعزيز التنافسية في جذب الاستثمارات، وتأكيد مبدأ الحياد التنافسي، والمعاملة بالمثل، مشيراً إلى أن إقرار النظام دعم تقدّم المملكة في أبرز المؤشرات الدولية.
The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, revealed the identification of more than 2,000 investment opportunities, exceeding a value of one trillion riyals, noting the conversion of the published opportunities through the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform into 346 closed deals, with a total value exceeding 231 billion riyals.
During his attendance at the fifteenth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Chairman of the Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Al-Falih reviewed the most prominent investment files, responded to inquiries from council members, recorded their observations, and listened to their proposals. He emphasized the role achieved by the regional headquarters attraction program, as more than 700 global companies have been licensed by the end of 2025, surpassing the target of 500 companies set for 2030, which enhances the Kingdom's position as a regional business hub. He clarified that active investment licenses have seen a tenfold growth, rising from six thousand licenses in 2019 to 62 thousand licenses by the end of 2025, pointing out the role of companies in creating more than one million job opportunities, including many national cadres. He noted the Kingdom's success in attracting 20 of the world's largest banks out of 30, as part of efforts to enhance the presence and activity of major asset managers and international banks to support the Saudi banking sector, affirming that civil transaction systems, companies, and investment have contributed to the Kingdom's advancement by 15 ranks in the global competitiveness ranking. Al-Falih considered local investors a priority for the ministry, confirming that efforts are ongoing towards investment efficiency and competitiveness for all investors, and that investment events held in various regions of the Kingdom are important for showcasing and marketing the unique opportunities that each region offers. He explained that the ministry is a partner in organizing and marketing, in collaboration with the chambers of commerce, regional development authorities, and relevant government entities, and seeks to invest in the competitive advantages of each region in a manner that suits it. Regarding the localization of the foreign private sector, Al-Falih explained its importance, recalling the experience of Aramco and the Kingdom's direction since the era of the founding king - may he rest in peace - towards localization, which accelerated the pace of development in the Kingdom and the rise of major national companies competing at the international level. He pointed out that education is one of the most targeted sectors for investment due to its role in creating generations with competence and knowledge, and achieving sustainable development through the minds and hands of the creative sons of the nation. He revealed the update of the national investment strategy in 2025 to enhance competitiveness in attracting investments and affirm the principle of competitive neutrality and reciprocity, noting that the approval of the system supports the Kingdom's progress in the most prominent international indicators.