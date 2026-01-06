كشف وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، حصر أكثر من 2,000 فرصة استثمارية، تجاوزت قيمتها تريليون ريال، مشيراً إلى تحويل الفرص المنشورة عبر منصة «استثمر في السعودية» إلى 346 صفقة مغلقة، بقيمة إجمالية تجاوزت 231 مليار ريال.

واستعرض الفالح، خلال حضوره الجلسة العادية الخامسة عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، أبرز ملفات الاستثمار، وردّ على استفسارات أعضاء المجلس وسجّل ملاحظاتهم وأصغى لمقترحاتهم، مؤكداً الدور الذي حققه برنامج جذب المقرات الإقليمية، إذ تم الترخيص لأكثر من 700 شركة عالمية بنهاية 2025، متجاوزاً مستهدف عام 2030 المحدد بـ 500 شركة، ما يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للأعمال، موضحاً أنه تم تسجيل التراخيص الاستثمارية النشطة نمواً بواقع 10 أضعاف، إذ ارتفعت من ستة آلاف ترخيص في 2019، لتصل إلى 62 ألف ترخيص بنهاية 2025، لافتاً إلى دور الشركات في خلق أكثر من مليون فرصة وظيفية، بينها العديد من الكوادر الوطنية، مشيراً إلى نجاح المملكة في استقطاب 20 أكبر بنك عالمي من أصل 30 بنكا في العالم، في إطار جهود تعزيز وجود ونشاط أكبر مديري الأصول والبنوك الدولية لدعم القطاع المصرفي السعودي، مؤكداً إسهام أنظم المعاملات المدنية، والشركات والاستثمار، في تقدم المملكة 15 مرتبة في تصنيف التنافسية العالمي. وعد الفالح المستثمر المحلي من أولويات الوزارة، مؤكداً أن العمل مستمر نحو كفاءة الاستثمار وتنافسيته لكل المستثمرين، وأن الفعاليات الاستثمارية التي تقام في شتى مناطق المملكة مهمة لعرض وتسويق الفرص النوعية التي تمتاز بها كل منطقة، موضحاً أن الوزارة شريك في التنظيم والتسويق، بالتعاون مع الغرف التجارية وهيئات تطوير المناطق والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، وتسعى لاستثمار الميز التنافسية لكل منطقة بما يناسبها. وعن توطين القطاع الخاص الأجنبي أوضح الفالح أهمية ذلك، مستعيداً تجربة أرامكو، وتوجه المملكة منذ عهد الملك المؤسس - رحمه الله - نحو التوطين، ما سرع وتيرة التنمية في المملكة، وفي صعود شركات وطنية كبرى تنافس على المستوى الدولي، مشيرا إلى أن التعليم من أهم القطاعات المستهدفة بالاستثمار لدوره في صناعة أجيال ذات كفاءة ومعرفة، وتحقيق تنمية مستدامة بعقول وسواعد أبناء الوطن المبدعين، وكشف عن تحديث الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار في 2025، لتعزيز التنافسية في جذب الاستثمارات، وتأكيد مبدأ الحياد التنافسي، والمعاملة بالمثل، مشيراً إلى أن إقرار النظام دعم تقدّم المملكة في أبرز المؤشرات الدولية.