عقد رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مقر المجلس بالرياض، جلسة مباحثات رسمية مع رئيس مجلس النواب للمجلس الأعلى لجمهورية طاجيكستان عيدي زاده فيض علي، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية التي يقوم بها إلى المملكة حالياً.

وفي مستهلّ الجلسة، رحب برئيس مجلس النواب الطاجيكي، معرباً عن سعادته بهذه الزيارة التي تعكس مدى العلاقات والتعاون بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية طاجيكستان، وتعزز تبادل الخبرات في العمل البرلماني.

وأكد رئيس مجلس الشورى، أن رؤية المملكة 2030، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تهدف إلى تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، وتنويع مصادر الدخل، وتطوير مؤسسات الدولة بما يعزز مكانة المملكة إقليمياً وعالمياً.

وأشار الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ، إلى دور مجلس الشورى الذي يتمثل في الجانب التشريعي من خلال دراسة مشاريع الأنظمة واللوائح، والجانب الرقابي عبر متابعة أداء الجهات الحكومية وتقديم القرارات التي تعزز كفاءة العمل، بما يخدم المصلحة العامة للوطن والمواطنين.

من جانبه، أعرب رئيس مجلس النواب الطاجيكي، عن خالص الشكر والعرفان على حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، مؤكداً سعادته بزيارة المملكة التي تمثل فرصة لتعزيز التعاون بين المملكة وطاجيكستان وتقوية العلاقات البرلمانية بين البلدين.

وأشار إلى أنّ العلاقات بين المملكة وطاجيكستان، تشهد تطوراً مستمراً، وأن الروابط بين البلدين تنبع من الروابط الإسلامية، كما أن العلاقات بين المملكة وطاجيكستان قائمة على الاحترام والتعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين.

وأوضح رئيس مجلس النواب الطاجيكستاني، أن زيارة المملكة تأتي بهدف تعزيز التعاون بين المجلسين، معرباً عن شكر طاجيكستان للمملكة على دعمها في المنظمات الدولية، ومتمنياً للمملكة وشعبها مزيداً من التقدم والازدهار.

وجرى خلال جلسة المباحثات استعراض مجالات التعاون المشترك بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، لاسيما في المجال البرلماني. وأكد الجانبان أهمية الدبلوماسية البرلمانية في دعم العلاقات الثنائية وتعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين البرلمانات، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.