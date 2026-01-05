The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held an official discussion session at the council's headquarters in Riyadh with the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, Aidi Zadeh Faiz Ali, during his official visit to the Kingdom.

At the beginning of the session, he welcomed the Tajik Speaker of the House, expressing his happiness with this visit, which reflects the extent of relations and cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Tajikistan, and enhances the exchange of experiences in parliamentary work.

The Chairman of the Shura Council affirmed that the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, aims to enhance economic and social development, diversify sources of income, and develop state institutions to strengthen the Kingdom's position regionally and globally.

Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh pointed out the role of the Shura Council, which is represented in the legislative aspect through studying draft laws and regulations, and the oversight aspect by monitoring the performance of government agencies and providing decisions that enhance work efficiency, serving the public interest of the nation and its citizens.

For his part, the Tajik Speaker of the House expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality, affirming his happiness with the visit to the Kingdom, which represents an opportunity to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Tajikistan and strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He noted that the relations between the Kingdom and Tajikistan are witnessing continuous development, and that the ties between the two countries stem from Islamic bonds, as well as the fact that the relations between the Kingdom and Tajikistan are based on respect and cooperation that serve the common interests of both countries.

The Tajik Speaker of the House clarified that the visit to the Kingdom aims to enhance cooperation between the two councils, expressing Tajikistan's gratitude to the Kingdom for its support in international organizations, wishing the Kingdom and its people further progress and prosperity.

During the discussion session, the areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, especially in the parliamentary field. Both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation and coordination between parliaments, in addition to discussing several topics and issues of common interest.