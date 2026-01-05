في صباحٍ شتوي هادئ شرقي حائل، لم يكن الطريق الممتد لمسافة 160 كيلومتراً نحو الأجفر يحمل سوى روتين يومٍ دراسي معتاد. 3 معلمات خرجن لمقر عملهن، وبرفقتهن طفل، قبل أن يتحول الطريق إلى شاهدٍ على حادثة أليمة، إذ انقلبت المركبة لتسفر عن وفاة معلمة من تحفيظ القرآن للبنات بالأجفر، فيما أُصيبت زميلتها في المدرسة، ومعلمة ثالثة من ابتدائية الأجفر للبنات. كما أُصيب الطفل ابن إحدى المعلمات.

وتلقت زميلات المهنة والطالبات وأهالي المنطقة الخبر بمشاعر الأسى والحزن البالغ.