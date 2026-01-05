في صباحٍ شتوي هادئ شرقي حائل، لم يكن الطريق الممتد لمسافة 160 كيلومتراً نحو الأجفر يحمل سوى روتين يومٍ دراسي معتاد. 3 معلمات خرجن لمقر عملهن، وبرفقتهن طفل، قبل أن يتحول الطريق إلى شاهدٍ على حادثة أليمة، إذ انقلبت المركبة لتسفر عن وفاة معلمة من تحفيظ القرآن للبنات بالأجفر، فيما أُصيبت زميلتها في المدرسة، ومعلمة ثالثة من ابتدائية الأجفر للبنات. كما أُصيب الطفل ابن إحدى المعلمات.
وتلقت زميلات المهنة والطالبات وأهالي المنطقة الخبر بمشاعر الأسى والحزن البالغ.
On a quiet winter morning in eastern Hail, the road stretching 160 kilometers towards Al-Ajfar was nothing more than the routine of a typical school day. Three female teachers set out for their workplace, accompanied by a child, before the road became a witness to a tragic incident, as the vehicle overturned, resulting in the death of a teacher from the Quran memorization school for girls in Al-Ajfar, while her colleague from the school and a third teacher from the Al-Ajfar primary school for girls were injured. The child, the son of one of the teachers, was also injured.
Colleagues, students, and residents of the area received the news with deep sorrow and grief.