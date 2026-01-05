On a quiet winter morning in eastern Hail, the road stretching 160 kilometers towards Al-Ajfar was nothing more than the routine of a typical school day. Three female teachers set out for their workplace, accompanied by a child, before the road became a witness to a tragic incident, as the vehicle overturned, resulting in the death of a teacher from the Quran memorization school for girls in Al-Ajfar, while her colleague from the school and a third teacher from the Al-Ajfar primary school for girls were injured. The child, the son of one of the teachers, was also injured.

Colleagues, students, and residents of the area received the news with deep sorrow and grief.