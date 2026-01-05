The National Center of Meteorology announced statistics on the most significant weather factors that affected various regions of the Kingdom during 2025, based on data from monitoring stations and the center's approved technologies.

The center clarified that the average rainfall across the Kingdom reached (58.6) mm, while the city of Jeddah recorded the highest amount of rainfall in a single day at (137.8) mm. Meanwhile, the Asir region topped the Kingdom in terms of average rainfall with a rate of (103.7) mm.

The statistics indicated that there were (35) weather fluctuations throughout the year, in addition to issuing (2,484) weather alerts that covered various regions of the Kingdom, as part of the center's efforts in early warning and enhancing readiness.

Regarding temperatures, the city of Turaif recorded the lowest temperature at (-5) degrees Celsius, while the city of Al-Ahsa recorded the highest temperature reaching (49.9) degrees Celsius during the year.

The center pointed out that these statistics reflect the diversity and impact of weather and climatic factors on the Kingdom during 2025, highlighting the pivotal role of the monitoring and early warning system in supporting public safety, improving planning efficiency, and enhancing the utilization of accurate climatic data.