أعلن المركز الوطني للأرصاد، إحصاءات أبرز عوامل الطقس التي أثرت على مناطق المملكة خلال 2025، وذلك استناداً إلى بيانات محطات الرصد وتقنيات المركز المعتمدة.

وأوضح المركز، أن متوسط الهطول المطري على مستوى المملكة بلغ (58.6) ملم، فيما سجلت مدينة جدة أعلى كمية هطول مطري في يوم واحد بواقع (137.8) ملم، في حين تصدرت منطقة عسير مناطق المملكة من حيث متوسط الهطول المطري بمعدل (103.7) ملم.

وبيَّنت الإحصاءات تسجيل (35) تقلباً جوياً خلال العام، إلى جانب إصدار (2,484) إنذاراً جوياً شملت مختلف مناطق المملكة، ضمن جهود المركز في التحذير المبكر ورفع مستوى الجاهزية.

وفي ما يتعلق بدرجات الحرارة، سجّلت مدينة طريف أدنى درجة حرارة بلغت (-5) درجات مئوية، بينما سجلت مدينة الأحساء أعلى درجة حرارة وصلت إلى (49.9) درجة مئوية خلال العام.

وأشار المركز إلى أن هذه الإحصاءات تعكس تنوع وتأثير العوامل الجوية والمناخية على المملكة خلال عام 2025، وتبرز الدور المحوري لمنظومة الرصد والإنذار المبكر في دعم السلامة العامة، ورفع كفاءة التخطيط، وتعزيز الاستفادة من البيانات المناخية الدقيقة.