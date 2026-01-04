أعلنت الكلية التقنية بجدة قبول أكثر من 2000 متدرب للفصل التدريبي الثاني للعام 1447هـ. وأوضح عميد الكلية المهندس عبدالرؤوف بن سعيد حبيب الله أن عدد المقبولين في برامج الدبلوم الصباحي تجاوز 1800 متدرب، فيما بلغ عدد المقبولين في الدبلوم المسائي 250 متدرباً. وأضاف المهندس حبيب الله أن القبول تم في مختلف الأقسام التدريبية بالكلية والتي تلبي حاجات سوق العمل، وتشمل الكهرباء-الميكانيكا-تقنية مدنية ومعمارية-السلامة والصحة المهنية-إدارة الفنادق والسفر والسياحة-إدارة مكتبية-محاسبة-وأخيراً قسم التسويق والابتكار.


من جانبه، أفاد وكيل الكلية لشؤون المتدربين المهندس سمير الخالد بأنه يتوقع تخرج 826 متدرباً بنهاية الفصل التدريبي الأول الحالي من برنامجي الدبلوم والبكالوريوس، متوقعاً أن يتجاوز عدد الخريجين من الكلية 1000 متدرب بنهاية العام التدريبي.