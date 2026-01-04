The Technical College in Jeddah announced the acceptance of more than 2000 trainees for the second training semester of the year 1447 AH. The Dean of the college, Engineer Abdul Raouf bin Said Habib Allah, clarified that the number of accepted students in the morning diploma programs exceeded 1800 trainees, while the number of accepted students in the evening diploma program reached 250 trainees. Engineer Habib Allah added that the admissions were made in various training departments at the college that meet the needs of the labor market, including Electricity, Mechanics, Civil and Architectural Technology, Occupational Safety and Health, Hotel Management and Travel and Tourism, Office Management, Accounting, and finally the Marketing and Innovation Department.



For his part, the college's Vice Dean for Trainee Affairs, Engineer Samir Al-Khalid, stated that he expects 826 trainees to graduate by the end of the current first training semester from the diploma and bachelor's programs, anticipating that the number of graduates from the college will exceed 1000 trainees by the end of the training year.